is renowned for recipes that are wildly delicious while also surprisingly simple, and today’s gorgeous meal fits that bill perfectly. Get ready to make a Parisian-inspired supper (one that has both Ina and Jeffrey’s stamp of approval!) from the comfort of your own kitchen and in just 20 minutes. Cook it to celebrate a special occasion or on any Tuesday night — it’s perfect for either scenario! — and enjoy the oh-so easy clean up (you’ll only dirty two pans, a microplane, spatula, and bowl). How easy is that?!

From Ina: I made Mustard-Roasted Fish the other night when my husband and I were hosting another couple for dinner. This is one of the easiest main courses I ever make and it’s good enough to serve to the fanciest company! It’s what I would call a “chic” dish, and not just because it comes from my Parisian friend. The recipe uses great quality ingredients that are prepared in an incredibly simple way. I make a quick sauce with crème fraîche (a rich French cream), both Dijon and whole-grain mustard for flavor and texture, chopped shallots for a delicate onion note, and capers to give it a vinegary bite. The whole thing takes 5 minutes to make, and 10 minutes to bake. I serve it very simply, with steamed new potatoes or sautéed haricots vert. To me, it’s the perfect answer to “What to Cook When You Don’t Feel like Cooking!”

Since we’re already using the oven, we’re going to pair Ina’s Mustard-Roasted Fish with her Garlic-Roasted Haricots Verts for a complete meal. Haricots verts are French green beans — they’re longer, thinner, and more tender than standard green beans, with a slightly sweeter flavor. Look for “French green beans,” “French string beans,” or "haricots verts” while you’re shopping — if you can’t find them, any green beans (or snap peas or asparagus) will do! To make this dinner more filling, grab a loaf of crusty bread to sop the sauce up with. Or you could serve this meal with any grain you love like quinoa, brown rice, etc.

These recipes work perfectly together, but, of course, they can be cooked separately, too (Ina’s haricots verts would make a wonderful side dish for Thanksgiving, for those who like to plan ahead!). If you’re cooking them separately, we’ll do the math for you: bake the fish for 10 to 15 minutes (the cook time will depend how thick your fillets are), and the haricots verts for 6 to 8 minutes.

By Ina Garten (formatting modified for What To Cook)

Serves 4

Cook time: 20 minutes

Tools:

Ingredients:

For the Mustard-Roasted Fish: