Hi guys! Excited to talk Mother’s Day today. Your response to our budget-friendly dinner ideas was tremendous, and we appreciated your enthusiasm so much. We worked really hard to share our most budget-friendly tips and tricks, and we broke down the exact costs of 10 of the most affordable What To Cook recipes for you! I’m so glad that you all enjoyed reading it so much and learned from it.

And today we have another post that we’ve been working hard on, because there’s nothing more important to our all-mom team than celebrating mothers!

If Mother’s Day is a tricky day/season for you, we see you and are sending tons of love. There are gift ideas below that would be good for any woman in your life, mom or not — and/or that you can plant as a gift idea for yourself for any occasion — but if the topic is too much for you, hit delete on this email and we’ll see ya Saturday morning with a brand new complete-meal recipe!! Love you!

Mother’s Day is a big deal. It’s the one day a year when we are celebrated uniquely for our contributions as mothers. But from conversations with friends and readers, I know that Mother’s Day often falls flat and doesn’t deliver the big day of celebration that many of us hope for.

If you’ve been a reader/@carochambers follower for a while, you’ve heard me wax poetic about the importance of ASKING FOR WHAT YOU WANT on Mother’s Day, but here’s a reminder/refresher, because it’s so, so important!

The key to a nice Mother’s Day is setting expectations of what you want the day to look like, and then effectively communicating them. I do not view this as bossy or demanding. I think this is actually such an incredible gift for your significant other/support network. Set them up for success!

For some moms, that might look like spending all day with your family, with a fancy restaurant brunch and a home-cooked dinner. For others, that might be a day of quiet solitude — with zero diaper changes or questions asked. Or maybe it’s a mix of the two. The important thing is that you think of your perfect day (a perfect day that’s actually doable, at least!!), and then communicate it to the person/people planning to do the celebrating. They cannot read your mind!

A few ideas:

ALONE DAY! When I had only tiny kids who didn’t understand Mother’s Day, I asked for an alone day for Mother’s Day! I’d go workout, then go out to lunch by myself (with a good book, duh), then to get a massage.

BREAKFAST INTO ALONE DAY! Now that my kids are older, they want to help celebrate me. I’m going to tell George that I’d love to sleep in while they go grab me my favorite latte and get chocolate croissants. I don’t even eat breakfast, so the kids cooking me a chaotic breakfast would not be a relaxing way to start my day. We can all sit and hang out together and have our lattes and croissants, and then I’ll head off for a nice massage or maybe just to the pool by myself to bask my gigantic belly in the sun and read my book!

$FREE.99! Mother’s Day doesn’t have to cost a thing. Tell your S.O. (or mom, or sister, or aunt, or friend) that what you would really love this Mother’s Day is to be alone in your own house to have a little time for self-care! Ask them to take the kids out to breakfast then to the park. Being alone in your own home is such a luxury as a mom! Use that face mask you never use, paint your nails, re-watch Bridgerton for the sixth time…

HANG WITH YOUR S.O.! If you’re craving time with your significant other, have breakfast with the kids, let them give you their cards and love you up, then get a babysitter and GTFO! Go out to lunch, or to the pool/beach, or maybe a couple’s spa day!

BUT WHAT ABOUT MY MOM/MIL? Great news! The weekend is two days long! Pick Saturday or Sunday to be all about celebrating YOURSELF, and on the other day you can celebrate your mom and/or MIL!

We’re so excited to share these guides! We’ve spent a ton of time pulling together ideas for moms, moms-to-be, dog moms, grandmothers, and any other lady you want to celebrate this Mother’s Day — and beyond! Use these guides for Mother’s Day gifting (and gift-idea planting), spring birthdays, hostess gifts, etc. There’s a wide range of price points — and we’ve noted the prices, because we know from experience that it’s a bummer to click a link only to see that something’s out of your budget. Hope you enjoy!!

Our guides include:

Gifts to hint for your S.O. to buy for you Gifts for your mom/MIL Sweet little gifts for your mom friends (this is just a great gift guide for any day of the year if you, like me, have a village of friends helping you raise your kids and need ways to say thank you, I appreciate you, I love you) Gifts for a mom-to-be or newly postpartum mom

This is the guide to forward to your significant other!!

bookmark this for birthdays too!

What to Cook launched in December 2020, which means there are more than 200 recipes in the archives. To help you cook through them, let’s revisit what we cooked this week over the last few years.

Grandma pie is a pizza cooked on a baking sheet — allegedly named for the Italian grandmothers who immigrated to the U.S. and didn’t have access to pizza ovens, so they had to cook it in the oven! It’s a crisp, thin-crust pizza that is so, so good. With asparagus on top — plus an arugula salad — it’s a perfect spring meal!

Ha! What a coincidence we did pizza this week in back-to-back years. You all went wild for this pizza. If you haven’t cooked it ever or in a while, get on it!

Flautas (which are basically big taquitos made using flour tortillas instead of corn) are a hit for my whole family. Once you make this recipe you can choose your own adventure with flautas, mixing up the filling however you want/with whatever you have. And don’t sleep on the roasted corn salad — so good.

4. chicken parm burgers , 2021

A delicious alternative to traditional burger night — and with a side of baked sweet potato fries!

Congrats to Jess, who won last week’s Tahini Baby giveaway!

