I told you a few weeks ago that I’d recreate the Shuka Whipped Feta + Pistachios for us and I DID IT! I basically came up with an entire meal to revolve x2around this whipped pistachio feta being the star. But honestly, if you just want to make the whipped feta and serve it with pita and some cucumber and carrots for dipping, I wouldn’t blame you one bit — I think that’s a perfectly acceptable meal.

However, if you do need a full meal — wow, this one is a stunner. Sweet and smoky Moroccan spice-inspired pork tenderloin and spring carrots roast on the same sheet pan. While they’re in the oven, you’ll make pita fries that harken the oyster crackers all of us Southerners grew up getting from our neighbors as a Christmas gift. You know, the ones seasoned with a packet of Ranch seasoning? So, so good. Yes, it works with the North African spice vibes, just go with it. Then we’ll quickly buzz up the whipped pistachio feta in a food processor or blender.

If you have time to pop by a farmer’s market this weekend, grab two bunches of local spring carrots. They are so much sweeter, crunchier, more nutritious, and tastier than standard grocery store carrots.

By the time you finish making your pita fries and whipped feta, the pork and carrots will be out of the oven and ready to be sliced and served.

Throw it all together and you have a restaurant-worthy (my fave restaurant in NYC, in fact) meal ready on the table in under an hour!

Need a simpler sheet-pan meal this week? No prob, skip the pita fries and/or whipped feta! Instead, just make the pork tenderloin and carrots — when they come out of the oven, scatter over top: 4 ounces of crumbled feta, 1/2 cup chopped toasted pistachios, and freshly chopped soft herbs (cilantro, parsley, and/or dill). I wouldn’t hate some chopped dates or yellow raisins on there too. If you want, serve with store-bought labneh, tzatziki, or hummus as your dipping sauce, and just throw the whole pita in the oven to toast it up a bit, or just serve pita chips or naan for your bready thing.

Today’s recipe will teach you how to perfectly roast pork tenderloin. You can also grill pork tenderloin like we did for Crash’s grilled pork tenderloin, or sauté bite-sized pieces of it for saucy pork lettuce wraps with coconut rice (pictured left). If you want to try another Moroccan-inspired meal, make sheet-pan chicken tangine (pictured right).

Serves 4-6

Cook time: 45 minutes

Tools:

Ingredients:

Sheet-pan Moroccan pork tenderloin and carrots: