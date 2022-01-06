midweek chitchat #9

I recorded this about a month ago after we went to Mexico for the wedding of two of our friends who we met when they were George’s classmates at Stanford. I wound up not sending it that week because I had holiday content to share, so wanted to send it now.

Like us, many of George’s classmates have become parents since graduating in 2017. Thus, the weekend held so many great conversations about balancing parenthood with busy careers, entrepreneurship, and co-parenting when both parents have demanding work schedules.

One particular conversation with our friends Carlotta and Fede stuck with me. They both have demanding careers, but value spending their evenings focused on their almost-two-year-old, versus rushing around the house trying to cook dinner and take care of other household duties.

They’ve cracked the “how do I feed my family home-cooked meals and not go insane” code so brilliantly that I had to share. Listen to find out how!

Note: I recognize that this solution is not a financial possibility for all households, but they see it as investment into their marriage and sanity!