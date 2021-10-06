midweek chitchat #5

Susan Spungen is an absolute legend in the world of recipe development and food styling, and I have the extreme pleasure of welcoming her as a guest here this week to share her fabulous Caramel Apple Crisp recipe with us.

Susan was the mastermind behind all of the food styling in two of the greatest food movies of all time — Julie & Julia AND It’s Complicated. Meryl Streep’s dreamy Santa Barbara kitchen and bakery in It’s Complicated — that was all Susan.

But it’s not just movie magic — she’s also written multiple cookbooks, she has her own Substack newsletter (subscribe below!) and she’s sharing a very What To Cook friendly (it’s simple, fast, and delicious) recipe with us today. I highly recommend whipping up a pan of this apple crisp for dessert after this week’s enchilada recipe. In fact, that would be a great low-key dinner party meal — both recipes can be entirely assembled beforehand and then baked once the guests arrive to allow you to actually enjoy your company.

Thank you, Susan, for sharing this delightful dessert!

Comment below and let us know your favorite fall desserts!

the ultimate apple dessert

From Susan:

There are few things better (or easier) than a fruit crisp. It’s extremely hard to mess it up, even if you are not a baker. In many ways, it’s more like cooking than baking. You can riff a little on the filling — trying different apple varieties, subbing pears for all or half the apples- throwing some berries into the mix, or come summer, swapping in peaches or nectarines and baking with the same topping. You could also try subbing up to half of the flour in the topping with whole wheat, buckwheat or any flour you choose.

I find the topping easier and quicker to put together in the food processor, but you could totally do it by hand in a bowl if you prefer or don’t have a machine. It will just take a bit longer to get to that perfect no-longer-dry-and-crumby but just-starting-to clump-together stage which is what you want. Cut the butter in thin slices so it’s easier to squeeze through your fingers, and just keep squeezing the butter and flour mixture through your fingertips until it’s there. Double the recipe and keep half in the freezer for impromptu crisps, or even to sprinkle on top of a baked apple.

skillet caramel apple crisp

Serves 4 to 6

¾ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup light brown sugar

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

5 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut up

1/3 cup rolled oats For the filling:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ cup granulated sugar

2¼ pounds Granny Smith apples (6 medium), peeled and sliced

Juice of ½ lemon

Pinch of kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

For serving: vanilla ice cream or whipped cream

Heat oven to 375°F. Make the topping: combine flour, brown sugar, white sugar, cinnamon, ground ginger, baking powder, and salt in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse to combine, add butter and process until mixture goes past the crumby stage and starts to clump together and look more moist. Add the oats and pulse to combine. Transfer to a medium bowl, break up any clumps that are too large, and chill until ready to use.

Make the filling: Heat a 9-inch iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add butter and let melt. Add sugar and stir to moisten. Heat until sugar melts completely, and starts to brown, stirring occasionally. Continue cooking until smooth and deep amber, about 5 minutes total. Add the apples all at once, along with the lemon juice and salt, and cook, stirring occasionally until wilted and liquid is slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Add the cinnamon and flour and stir to combine.

Sprinkle the topping evenly over top, set on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 30 to 35 minutes until the topping is golden brown all the way to the center. Let cool slightly and serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.