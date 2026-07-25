Today’s recipe is a sneak peek from a brand new cookbook you may have heard of that will be out in exactly 17 days…

It’s a personal favorite from the 30-minute chapter of Make It Fast!!!

It’s also exactly what you need to be cooking right now, during the height of zucchini season. Earlier this week in the WTC chat (do you use the chat, BTW?! If not, come on over, it’s so much fun!), WTCer Kelsey said that she harvested nine big, beautiful zucchini babies from her backyard garden and asked the group for ideas on what to cook with them. Our answer was to save them for today’s recipe! It uses SIX! So if you, too, find yourself swimming in zucchini right now, we’ve got you covered.

This melty zucchini pasta with goat cheese and Parm was inspired by a very delicious sautéed zucchini appetizer from a restaurant in downtown Carmel (one that I’m not going to name because I don’t actually love the restaurant, just this particular dish!). It has thinly sliced zucchini that’s completely cooked down with lots of garlic and a drizzle of balsamic. It’s served with big hunks of crusty bread for dipping, and is a true summer delight. I highly recommend recreating that if you’re looking for a summery side or appetizer (see the note beneath the recipe for more on this!).

But here, we’re taking those flavors and turning it into a cheesy, sumptuous vegetarian dinner that really, really hits the spot. It has cacio e pepe vibes, but with loads of veggies, too. If you’re a goat cheese hater — I know there are some of you among us! — you can swap it for a block and a half (or two!) of Boursin’s Garlic & Fine Herbs, or just double the grated Parm. If you can’t do dairy, swap it for Boursin’s dairy-free Garlic & Fine Herbs and omit the Parm. And if you can’t eat gluten, use any gluten-free noodle you love!

This one is a major crowd pleaser no matter your dietary preferences. It's also very kid friendly! It’ll add a little bit of prep time, but you can peel the zucchini before slicing it if your kids are allergic to the sight of green food.

Watch this meal come together from start to finish in episode two of the What To Cook show!

I’m never going to call for a mandoline in a recipe because I don’t actually own a mandoline. And I don’t own a mandoline because I witnessed a gory fingertip situation when I owned a catering business years ago so have some major PTSD.

That said, if you aren’t afraid of mandolines (and you own a cut-resistant glove to keep those fingertips safe!!!), you can absolutely use it to thinly slice the zucchini. The thinner and more evenly sliced they are, the better!

No-stir zucchini risotto is another great option for using up a lot of garden-fresh zucchini, as are sausage stuffed zucchini boats, if you’re craving a more meat-based meal. And in case you have boatloads of corn you need to use up instead of zucchini, try my creamy corn pasta instead!

I’ll be going live on TalkShopLive this upcoming Monday, July 27, to talk all things Make It Fast ! Tune in to ask me questions about the book and/or to buy a signed copy! watch it here!

Serves 6

Cook time: 30 minutes (or 34 if you forget to add your noodles right away!)

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