Hi! Whether you have kids or not, life seems to be structured around the start and stop of the *school year.* For many of us — whether you’re a parent, teacher, or are in college or grad school yourself — school is back in session, which makes for a more routine (but also packed) schedule. All of team What To Cook’s kids are now back in school and we’ve been loving the predictability of our days — it’s been helping us settle back into a routine of cooking homemade dinners after a summer filled with pizza delivery and chicken fingers at the pool. Caro hasn’t been cooking much thanks to her meal train, but when she has, it’s been sheet-pan gnocchi (a new version of which will be hitting your inbox next week!) — carbo-loading to party all night with Tav! Molly’s been really into What To Cook the book lately — especially the panko honey mustard chicken (on page 144) and the turkey taco salad (page 119). And Jillian’s been cooking her way through all of these 30-minute broccoli shrimp alfredo riffs!

What are you cooking this week?! We love when you all share your dinner pics, recs, and success stories in the chat!

an ode to my beloved clogs. how cute are those little boy clogs all lined up in a row?

From Caro: We're approaching clog season! Although it's always clog season in my world — I think I wore my beloved Rothy’s clogs every day of pregnancy, when my feet needed all the help they could get. They came with me to the hospital (see the photo montage above, ha!), and, on the rare occasion that I've put shoes on over the past month, it's been my Rothy's clogs. All their shoes are machine washable, so I don’t have to worry about getting them dirty — they’re also sustainable (made with recycled plastic!), go with any outfit, and are just so very comfy.

I have some exciting news to share with my fellow Rothy’s clog lovers today: they make kids’ clogs — and men’s clogs — now, too! My boys love their camo clogs and I love that they are closed-toed shoes that don’t require socks (if you get children dressed every day, you know that’s a win). If you haven’t joined the Rothy’s clog fan club yet, what’re you waiting for?! Basically everyone in my life owns a pair at this point — anytime someone comes to visit us they try to steal mine and I tell 'em to get their own!! I don't say this often but: you need 'em. PS, the Rothy’s team told me that the casual clog (the style I’m wearing in the bottom left pic) has sold out 10 times, but just got restocked! Thank you to Rothy’s for making my favorite footwear and sponsoring this edition of So Into That! And a reminder that So Into That is only sponsored by brands that we seek out because we love them and want to spread the good word.

A few more wardrobe staples we’ve been wearing on repeat this summer

We are so excited to “introduce” you to this week’s maternity leave guest. Why the quotes, you may wonder?

Because we — along with the many millions of others who follow him on Instagram and TikTok — don’t actually know who he is!

is a London-based cook and food influencer who has amassed a truly huge following since he started rolling out home cooking videos on social media during the pandemic in 2020. His reels are hypnotic works of art, with ASMR-y food sounds, theatrical choreography (just look at this

!), and moody lighting, often set to

. He’s known for cooking insanely delicious “project” meals like

, and

— and also for not revealing his name!

NF now also shares his recipes through the Notorious Foodie newsletter, in which you’ll find raw long-form videos and behind-the-scenes photos in addition to the recipes, plus restaurant reviews and travel guides. We promise you’ll be in awe of his work, and highly recommend bookmarking his recipes for what to cook on nights that you DO feel like cooking and, in fact, want to show off!

Molly from What To Cook : Hi Notorious Foodie ! We’re excited to get to know you a bit. What was your first official job in the food world?

NF: Honestly, I’ve never had one! No professional training or restaurant jobs, just a real love for high-quality cooking and seasonal ingredients. I suppose I’ve just always been interested in the food scene, whether it be eating out at incredible new restaurants, cooking at home for friends and family, or simply getting lost in YouTube recipe rabbit holes. I started Notorious Foodie on Instagram about seven years ago as a sort of food diary. Back then it was really just for fun, sharing restaurant reviews of cool places I was visiting and what I was eating. It was during Covid that I transitioned into cooking content and the page has since grown to what is now a community of over 21 million people with one shared passion: food.

Molly: 21 million people! That’s incredible. How would you define your current job?

NF: Put simply, I create food content online. Everything from home cooking videos and recipes to sharing my experiences at some of the best restaurants in the world. It’s crazy to see how far things have come, but I love it and couldn’t ask for a better community. I recently started my restaurant-quality cookware line at www.notoriousfoodie.com (soon to be www.notoriouscookware.com). This is currently home to my signature end-grain chopping boards and Japanese chef’s knives, but it’ll soon feature lots of other high-quality cookware that I’ve been designing too. I think a great home cook only really needs a few key tools and I hope to be the place to offer exactly that.

Molly: Those boards are gorgeous! I need one! What’s one career accomplishment you’re proud of but not many people know about?

NF: Hitting over 7 billion views on my cooking videos across all platforms is quite a mad one. It’s surreal to think how many people have seen some of my cooking and that I still make everything in my tiny home kitchen. People always ask me for a kitchen tour but I can assure you, it really isn’t all that interesting! Give me a stove and an oven and I’m happy.

two recent recipes NF has cooked in that tiny home kitchen and shared in his newsletter! duck ragu + sausage rolls

Molly: As a fellow tiny-kitchen home cook, I love and appreciate that perspective. What’s bringing you a lot of joy lately?

NF: The summer weather is always welcomed. It means I can get back to cooking outside, grilling over fire, using the BBQ, and taking my dogs out for long walks. The sun makes everything better. Nothing like summer produce, right!

Molly: Right! I cooked Caro’s grilled chicken and vegetables with burrata and green sauce last night to savor summer squash and zucchini while it’s at its most delicious.

What’s a pantry staple you can’t live without?

NF: Chilli oil. I put it on pretty much everything. That or beef tallow.

Molly: Gotta admit, I’ve never cooked with beef tallow — we need to start adding it as a swap idea for butter though! How about your favorite specialty kitchen tool?

NF: Either a bench scraper (so underrated) or a good pair of chef’s tongs. Once you use these multi-purpose tools a few times, you’ll realise how much easier certain tasks become. Microplanes are also great!

Molly: Who is your favorite person to cook with, and why?

NF: To be honest, any time the cameras aren’t rolling are the best, but cooking with friends is always fun. Throwing ideas around, experimenting, eating as we go, and having a few drinks — that’s the best. I love new kitchen set ups too, so any kitchen that’s not my own is a treat.

Molly: One final question, because we can't not... will you tell us your name?!

NF: Haha, I knew the name request was coming! No name reveal here unfortunately — this is all about the food. Elevated home cooking and the best ingredients, always!

Worth a shot, right?! Thank you to Notorious Foodie for joining us this week, and get ready for Saturday, when he’ll be back to share the meal he cooks when he doesn’t feel like cooking. For more of his work, subscribe to Notorious Foodie or follow him on IG or TikTok !

What To Cook launched in December 2020, which means there are more than 230 recipes in the archives. To help you cook through them, let’s revisit what we cooked this week over the last few years!

1. chilled tomato soup , 2024

This soup is a delicious cousin to gazpacho and salmorejo! Pack it up in jars and serve it straight from the cooler for the easiest, fanciest lunch on the go.

2. sorta pasta alla norma , 2023

A quicker, one-pot take on the Sicilian classic — eggplant gets jammy and tender, then mingles with sausage (very untraditional, but very delicious), marinara, and pearl couscous (or orzo!) for a rich and cozy late-summer supper.

Magic happens when the chicken and rice cook together here — the schmaltz from the chicken drips down into the pesto rice (yes, PESTO RICE!), making it rich, savory, and full of flavor. Juicy peaches add sweet brightness, and the whole thing comes together in one skillet with minimal cleanup.

4. the greatest kale salad , 2021

This one’s a twofer! You get Caro’s go-to kale salad that pairs well with any protein, plus a recipe for kid-friendly crispy chicken fingers.

OK, so we kinda glossed over a major milestone in last week’s newsletter: What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking the book turned ONE this month! To celebrate, we want to send WTC the book to 3 of you! To enter to win a copy, comment on this post with your favorite What To Cook recipe to date (from either the book or the newsletter). If you already own the cookbook, you could gift it to a friend, or give us the name of someone in your life who you want us to mail it to instead!

Leave a comment

While we’re talking WTC the cookbook: if you’re a newer owner of it, click here for the 10 recipes Caro recommends starting with. We also have checklists that you can print off and mark up as you cook your way through the book! Here they are, organized by either cook time or protein.

wtc checklist by time 438KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

wtc checklist by protein 425KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PS, congrats to Madison Beyond the Kale

A note about links! We use affiliate links when sharing product recs, which means we may earn a small commission off of purchases you make through those links. This does not cost you anything extra and is a way to support the production of and team behind What To Cook. Sponsorships are another way we partner with brands that we authentically love and can personally vouch for.