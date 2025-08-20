What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maggie's avatar
Maggie
14h

I make a veggie version of the sausage kale pasta and it is now a family staple! I pack it in my toddler's lunchbox all the time and he LOVES it! I even made it for a friend postpartum and she still raves about it (and her toddlers loved it too). 10/10 recipe!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kathy C's avatar
Kathy C
10h

The street corn tacos!! Obsessed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
60 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caro Chambers LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture