While cooking Christmas Eve dinner more than 20 years ago, my parents’ oven broke just as my mom was putting the roast in. She called her best friend Julie in a panic, and Julie invited our whole family over for Christmas Eve. The kids had fun, sure, but legend has it that the adults had even more fun — they apparently stayed up until 4 a.m. and could barely put together the Santa presents. Christmas Eve at The Huttons became our new tradition, my favorite part of which is Julie’s fudge pie with peppermint ice cream from Dewey’s Bakery in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (my hometown!).

Now that George and I are raising four kids across the country, we rarely make it back for Christmas Eve at The Huttons, but I make her fudge pie every single year and FaceTime everyone to say Merry Christmas. And I can never find peppermint ice cream in California, so I’ve started making my own cheater version to pair with it.

In case you need another sweet treat for a celebration this week — or absolutely any other time of year — I wanted to share Julie’s fudge pie with you. And if you’re as obsessed with peppermint ice cream as I am, I’ve got a recipe for that here, too!

Pie serves 6 to 8, ice cream serves 8 to 10

Cook time: 1 hour, plus at least 2 1/2 hours to cool and refrigerate