Can't even believe I’m saying this but… this week’s guest is the world-renowned chef, restauranteur, and humanitarian José Andrés !

To say we’re excited to chat with José today — and to share a recipe of his with you this Saturday — would be a wild understatement. Keep reading for a rundown on his truly impressive and inspiring CV, and for a fun Q&A in which we hear about how he wound up making ceviche with superheroes.

Before we get to all that, Caro is popping in with a few updates!

Chances are you’re familiar with Spanish-American chef

. He has received too many awards to list, from Michelin stars (two have been awarded to

in D.C.) to multiple James Beard distinctions to a Daytime Emmy Award for the culinary docuseries

. He’s also the founder of

(WCK) — a nonprofit that provides warm meals to people in crisis around the globe (they’re currently on the ground in Spain, Gaza, Guatemala, Texas, Haiti, and beyond). Through his work with WCK, José was named Humanitarian of the Year in 2018 by the James Beard Foundation and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom

. He’s also been named one of

magazine’s 100 Most Influential People not once, but twice!

Time

If you’re lucky, you’ve dined at one of many innovative and delicious restaurants. I (Molly) interned in D.C. one summer during college, and eating tapas at Jaleo (I still dream about those patatas bravas!) and mezze at Zaytinya (the cloud-like pita bread changed my life!) were formative culinary experiences for me. And I know I’m not alone! José is often credited with popularizing tapas-style dining in the U.S.

He’s written a handful of New York Times best-selling books and cookbooks, including Vegetables Unleashed, Zaytinya, and Change the Recipe — a memoir-style collection of stories and lessons from his life. He also writes

on Substack, in which he shares recipes, travel notes, and thoughts on food, social justice, culture, and more.

Read Longer Tables

From José: I’m so happy that my friend Caro asked me to join you here today… this is such an amazing community of food people! I know many of you have stepped up to support World Central Kitchen, so I want to send you a very big thank you. Caro is one of our Chef Corps members, a network of 500+ cooks who are on standby, ready to help us get cooking as quickly as possible after disasters. Cooks are some of the best connected people in their communities, so we are quick to jump in and make things happen. The Chef Corps members are ambassadors who share our belief in the power of food to provide hope and comfort. Learn more about WCK

photograph of José by Josh Telles

Molly from What To Cook : José, we are beyond thrilled for you to be here — your accomplishments on both the culinary and humanitarian front are so inspiring. We’d love to hear about the start of your career — what was your first official job in the food world?

José: When I was in cooking school in Barcelona, I was more interested in working in kitchens than learning to cook. I think I was 14 or 15 and got a job in a kitchen that served the city’s big convention center, so we cooked a lot of food, very classic, straightforward dishes, but well done. It was run by a welcoming older chef, Josep Puig, who guided me, supported me outside of my school education, and gave me responsibilities that helped me understand how the restaurant world works.

Molly: How would you describe your current role in the food world?

José: I’m a cook, a father, and a husband. I have a restaurant group, José Andrés Group, serving dishes and telling stories from around the world, and a nonprofit, World Central Kitchen, that feeds people hot meals during and after disasters.

Molly: What's a career accomplishment you're proud of but not many people know about?

José: I don’t think many people know it, but I grew up playing basketball as a boy in Spain, and when I first arrived in New York City I earned myself a bit of a reputation on the city’s playgrounds… I got the nickname “Larry Bird” for my street game. I even played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity game in February 2020… my team was coached by Michael Wilbon and we won!

Molly: Yep, I had no idea, and just enjoyed watching highlights from that game ! What's been bringing you a lot of joy lately?

José: Comic books… I have always enjoyed reading them, from when I was a kid, and I still love them. One of my favorites as a child was Mafalda from Argentina, this little girl who has the wisdom of many lifetimes. I actually just got to co-author and star in a new comic from DC Comics called Taste of Justice, I teach Aquaman how to make ceviche! You should check it out here, and if you like it, I also co-wrote Feeding Dangerously, a graphic novel about the work of WCK.

Molly: So you’re practically a superhero… (though we already knew that, considering how many lives WCK has touched!)

What’s a pantry staple that you can't live without?

José: Can I say two? Pimentón and furikake. Pimentón is the smokey paprika of Spain. I love putting it in stews and adding a depth of flavor that you can’t get from anything else. And of course, a sprinkle of furikake on rice is a delicious and very quick way to add color, flavor, and texture.

Molly: Smoked paprika is a favorite here at What to Cook, too! I’ve seen furikake on the shelf at Trader Joe’s but have never used it — I’m going to grab some next time I’m there. I bet it’d be delicious on Caro’s sticky honey-ginger salmon with brown butter scallion rice (and so much more!).

What is your favorite specialty kitchen tool?

José: I love cooking in a terra cotta pot, an olla de barro, like the ones we have in Spain. I have a few of them that have cooked hundreds or thousands of soups and stews. Each one has its own personality and whatever I’m cooking, a sopa de ajo, a stew of garbanzos and chard, lentils with chorizo… I know it will taste better because of the pot.

Molly: Yum! Lastly, who is your favorite person to cook with and why?

José: My daughters! I love being in the kitchen with them — I am always learning something new, seeing the world through their eyes.

Thank you so much for your time, José Andrés !

And get ready for Saturday — you all are going to LOVE the recipe he’s sharing with us.

Hop in the What to Cook time machine — we’re heading back through the recipes we made this week over the past four years, and they’re peak summer in every way.

Two recipes start with store-bought dough (hello, shortcut!), you’ll find a few ways to take advantage of fresh corn, and there’s a juicy turkey burger you can either sear in a skillet or toss on the grill if it’s not too hot out.

1. skillet cheddar turkey burgers , 2024

Juicy, cheesy turkey burgers seared in a skillet and served with a tangy, punchy burger sauce — this recipe (which is an excerpt from What to Cook the book!) are just so good. Go classic with buns, or shake things up and make sliders for a party, meatballs for dipping, or crumbled patties in pita for lunch the next day.

2. boursin summer squash galette , 2023

This might be the most elegant thing you can make with a store-bought pie crust and a fridge/garden full of zucchini. Layered with garlicky Boursin and thin slices of summer squash, it bakes into a savory, golden showstopper that works served hot or at room temp! Perfect for a picnic, a new-parent meal drop, or just a cozy dinner!

Sweet corn gets blended into a creamy, cozy chowder that tastes like summer in a bowl. Keep it light with coconut milk, or go richer with heavy cream — both versions are equally delicious. Make it on a Sunday and thank yourself all week — it reheats beautifully and somehow tastes even better on day two.

The ingredients are simple, the recipe is foolproof, and the result is phenomenal. Mascarpone and mozzarella melt into roasted cherry tomatoes and sweet corn to create the creamiest, most delicious pizza summer has to offer. Bake it on a sheet pan, toss together a quick arugula salad, and get ready for your most delightful 10-minutes-of-effort dinner yet.

