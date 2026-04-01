I’ve been talking to God a lot lately.

I don’t go to church (not even on Easter or Christmas!) and I haven’t talked about my thoughts on God or prayer, other than to say that I don’t really… do… God or prayer.

But this past summer, when the floods hit Texas and several of my Texas cousins were down on their knees praying for all of their friends who were missing their Camp Mystic daughters, I found myself down on my knees, too. Talking to a God who hadn’t heard from me in quite some time, and not in earnest since I’d been a young bride with a husband deployed in a war zone.

I talked to God all the time when George was in Afghanistan. On the elliptical at the gym, during my walk to work, while sitting at dinner with friends. George was often out of communication for many days at a time, so I’d talk to God instead. Those conversations usually went something like this: “I mean, I don’t even believe in you! This is crazy! I’m literally walking down Prince Street talking to myself! But listen, if you’re real, please don’t let George die today.”

But since the summer, when my feelings of hopelessness led to countless hours praying for a miracle in Texas, God keeps winding his way back into my thoughts, and prayer has become reflexive. A friend loses their father, I find myself asking God to help protect them from the pain of grief. A plane goes down, I beg God to help the recovery team move swiftly. When a natural disaster strikes and I’ve donated to every cause I can, I ask God to help deliver those resources to the people who need them.

People joke about “Chreasters,” as in Christians who only show up to church at Christmas and Easter. I'm more of an “Anxietyer” — I come to God when I'm out of options, when the hopelessness or fear gets too big to hold, and I need somewhere to put it.

I still don’t know what I believe. But I do know that there is something about directing your fear and your grief and your desperate hope outward, toward something outside the closed loop of your own spinning mind, that changes the quality of it. The spiral slows down a bit, you can see a bit more clearly, you can breathe a little easier.

Maybe that’s God slowing the spiral, helping me breathe easier? Or maybe it’s just the human act of saying the thing out loud instead of letting it eat you alive. I don’t know! I keep trying to wrap these thoughts up with a tidy bow, but I don’t have one.

Maybe, for me, God is less a figure and more the space that opens up when you stop trying to bear the weight of the heaviest things alone. I’m still a person with more questions than answers, talking to no one, but finding something there anyway.

I would love to hear your thoughts on God / faith / spirituality / a higher being. Especially with this being such a holy week!

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thank you to Aquasana for sponsoring today’s So Into That!

This past weekend, George and I spent the weekend in Healdsburg, California, to celebrate a dear friend’s 40th birthday. One night as we all sat around the fire pit, the conversation drifted toward water filtration systems — as it does at this stage in life — allowing George and me to sing the praises of our Aquasana water filtration system. I absolutely love the taste of our tap water, and that we don’t have to wonder what might be in it. The system we have, the Rhino Max Flow, filters out 97% of chlorine, and we added a UV filter, which sterilizes 99.99% of bacteria and viruses in the water. The maintenance has been so easy, and it’ll last for 10 years (or for 1,000,000 gallons of water, whichever comes first). FYI that they also offer under-counter water filtration systems and counter-top tap water filters, too! Use code WTC55 to get 55% off all Aquasana systems.

Did you know that the Easter bunny and eggs originally had nothing to do with the Christian meaning of Easter?

They come from different traditions that gradually merged together under the same holiday. Eggs as a symbol trace back to pre-Christian spring festivals celebrating fertility and new life, and early Christians later used them to represent the resurrection as well. Over time, those meanings overlapped, as Christianity spread throughout Europe. (Interestingly, eggs also hold special symbolism in Judaism! They’re a traditional part of the Seder plate, where they represent mourning and the cycle of life.)

The modern Easter bunny came to America in the 1700s thanks to German immigrants, who brought folktales of an egg-hiding, gift-giving hare called Oschter Haws. Hallmark and good old consumerism did the rest.

The more you know!

duncan1890

For the aspiring holiday moms among us, the Easter bunny and egg hunt themes sure do pave the way for high-reward holiday fun and joy with very minimal effort. A basket filled with a few goodies and some stuff they already need? Sign us up.

Here’s my go-to formula when I’m filling Easter baskets for my kids:

here are the buckets my boys have — I like that they squish down to pack away easily the rest of the year

Some years I go heavier on the candy, lighter on the other items. Other years, especially when I had two little babies in the house who would know absolutely zero difference, I just shop around the house, filling their basket with toys they haven’t played with in a while, a book they haven’t read yet, and any springy stuffy we already have in the house.

A few more ideas if you want to take the celebration up a notch:

Have an easy at-home egg hunt. Especially if you have toddlers in the house, egg hunts can be very low-budget and low-effort. Fill some eggs with snacks (like Cheerios, Cheddar Bunnies), treats (holiday-themed M&Ms, jelly beans, fruit chews), and some usable goodies like individual stickers or temporary tattoos. It’s fun to add some Play-Doh eggs to the mix, too. Maybe some Legos, if they’re into them? Hide them around the house or in the yard and let the kids go at it!

Make cinnamon roll bunnies for breakfast. Here’s a simple way to turn standard store-bought cinnamon rolls into bunny heads. And here’s a more elaborate way to make a whole rabbit.

Set the table. I maintain that using a seasonal tablecloth is the easiest way to make any day feel special.

Cook an easy-but-fancy spring feast. If you’re hosting — or if just want to make a special meal for your family — choose one of our easy-but-fancy spring menus and cook an absolutely delicious brunch, lunch, or dinner: here’s the 2024 menu, the 2025 menu, and this year’s remixed spring menu. If you want to put a brunchy spin on your meal, you could replace one of the dishes with a strata and/or some pastries. For dessert, you could make the strawberry torte from the 2025 menu — we’re also eyeing Anne Byrn’s Last-Minute Lemon Cake and Dan Pelosi’s Mom’s Carrot Cake (if you have a baby, you might have the secret ingredient for the latter in your pantry already!).

On the left is the 2024 easy-but-fancy spring plate starring slow-roasted lamb with minty yogurt sauce, lemony greek potatoes, springy salad, and balsamic butter asparagus. On the right is the 2025 menu, with maple-dijon baked ham, spring pea pasta, roasted carrots with fennel and red onion, strawberry poppy seed crunch salad, and rolls.

What are your Easter or Passover or springtime traditions?!

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Every week, we dig into the What To Cook archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past — the recipes worth bringing back into your rotation. Here’s this week’s lineup.

Juicy, spice-rubbed pork tenderloin and sweet roasted carrots, all piled onto a platter with a whipped pistachio feta that, frankly, steals the show. Make homemade pita fries if you’re feeling ambitious, or skip ‘em — you’ll still have a knockout meal.

2. beef enchilada casserole , 2024

This one is a WTC fan favorite for good reason. One pan, minimal prep, and packed with flavor (plus a surprising amount of veg that melts right in!). It’s cozy, customizable, and very forgiving, making it ideal for busy nights or feeding a mix of eaters. Bonus: the leftovers reheat beautifully.

If you’re trying to cook more fish, start with this one. The chimichurri sauce is SO GOOD, and it’s a sheet-pan situation, so the oven does all the heavy lifting. It’s fresh, fast, and feels restaurant-level without any fuss. From WTCer Sara H: “This was UNREASONABLY GOOD for how little effort I put into it.”

4. sesame chicken schnitzel , 2022

Think elevated chicken tenders — crispy, sesame-crusted chicken that both kids and adults will love, plus a fresh, lemony salad on the side for balance. Make a little extra and turn leftovers into an easy chicken Parm the next day. See the “leftover makeover” note for the how-to.

5. pork chops with creamed corn and kale , 2021

A lighter take on a Southern classic: juicy pork chops with sweet, buttery creamed corn and a quick garlicky kale on the side. It hits all the cozy comfort notes without feeling heavy. This would be a great Easter supper, if you’re not in the mood for a big easy-but-fancy meal plan but still want something special!

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