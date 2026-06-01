What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

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AFS's avatar
AFS
1h

Great tips. I’d add re: the chopping situation, if your kitchen has room and/or you have the budget, purchase tools that make it easier. I’m lucky in that my 22yo son was a prep cook at Chipotle so I ask him to do most of my chopping these days…but I also purchased a little strawberry slicer box thingy from Pampered Chef as a splurge last year…and now I use it and eat a lot more strawberries and mini cucumbers and other fresh fruits as snacks….nc prep is easier and faster. Plus, I give myself permission to buy pre shredded carrots and pre chopped squash etc etc whenever I can afford it (not always! College loans and such don’t leave room for bougie grocery bills, especially in today’s stupid expensive market). But feeding ourselves well is a long term investment.

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Lindsey's avatar
Lindsey
31m

My local grocer carries Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt Flakes... are flakes correct?

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