introducing the what to cook SHOW!!!!

I mentioned earlier this summer that I have been working on something BIG and it’s finally time to share what that something is:

I’m launching a show here on Substack!!!

What To Cook is (for now!) an eight-episode series that takes you inside our home, right into the dinnertime fray. In each episode, I race against the clock to prove that my recipes truly take the amount of time I say they do, even when your kids are acting absolutely bananas. It’s chaos cooking at its finest.

Every single recipe in this first “season” takes 30 minutes or less of active cook time, just like in my upcoming book, Make It Fast. On Fridays I’ll share the new episode, then — like always! — the recipe will hit your inbox Saturday morning.

I had so much fun making this for all of you, and I can’t wait to share the first episode with you tomorrow!!

xx

Caro

PS, I got to work with an incredible team on this and I’d love to take a moment to thank them here:

My Substack darlings: Dan Stone, Hanne Winarsky, Michele Dale, Ariel Swedback, Nish Bhansali, Hamish, Jai and Chris, and all of the other Substackers behind the scenes, for believing in me and What To Cook and helping me make cool things for 5+ years now!

A New Media: Jana and Chitty, for gathering the most wonderful team of individuals to make this thing happen.

Jake and Meredith (and their son, Gamble, who attended one day of the shoot and my children adopted): My video + editing powerhouse. Adore you guys, thank you for making magic out of complete chaos.

Jess Mills: My dear friend who said yes when I asked her to be the food producer having never ever done anything like this before (she is an incredible artist, in fact!) — thank you, thank you, thank you for being a part of this and sorry I made you be onscreen so much and didn’t tell you that was a part of the gig hehe.

Zach: Your video skills rule but your willingness to do dishes and play with my children cemented your place in my heart! Do you still have the friendship bracelet Calum made you?

Jillian and Molly and Adam: For doing all of the things to make this crazy train not fall off the tracks.

Cometeer team: For answering the call when I said I’m obsessed with your coffee, you are the coffee equivalent of my recipes, so want to sponsor a show about cooking in the midst of utter chaos?! I’m sipping an Intelligentsia French Roast right this minute :)

Every episode of What To Cook will star the complete-meal dinner recipe I’ll be sending to paid subscribers the following morning. If you want access to all eight recipes I’ll be showcasing in this series, upgrade to a paid or Insiders subscription here! Let’s cook together — one chaotic kitchen to another ❤️