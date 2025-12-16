What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking is officially FIVE(!) and we are launching something big to celebrate.

I started this newsletter in December 2020 with the goal of making at-home cooking easier, less intimidating, and more delicious, fun, and DOABLE for others. I was inspired by my own lack of time and energy to put toward cooking after the birth of Mattis, my firstborn, in 2019. I started taking shortcuts and using hacks while cooking the delicious food I’d always loved — only to realize that the food could be just as good with way less time and effort.

This community has grown to over half a million people over the past five years. Half a million busy parents, exhausted teachers, single dads, recent grads looking for easy, budget-friendly recipes, empty nesters looking to reinvigorate their love of cooking. What To Cook is a product of all of you — learning what you loved, didn’t love, the niche substitutions (what’s up, tomato allergy girls!), the hemisphere modifications (hey, Australia crew!) that we now include after years of getting to know you through cooking these recipes together as a global community.

And now, after five years of bringing you a new recipe every single Saturday, plus countless meal plans, easy-but-fancy menus, and other cooking guides, we’ve heard you loud and clear that you want even more What To Cook in your lives. More interaction, more skills demos, more, more, more!

So to celebrate our half-decade birthday, we’re introducing a new level of What To Cook that provides everything you love about your paid subscription, plus over $700 in additional perks!

As a WTC Insider (a new subscription level available as of today!), you’ll continue to get everything you currently love from your paid subscription, PLUS:

2 ANNUAL gift subscriptions to WTC to share with friends and family (a $100 value).

Access to 6 meal-prep plans (including all my Good Mood Food plans!) with 60 unique recipes (a $180 value).

Monthly live cooking demos from our team and food friends!

And annual shopping perks from brands we love: A free gift valued at $60, plus $25 of shopping credit for your first 4 orders for new subscribers to Thrive Market — my go-to source for clean kids snacks, pantry staples, home products, and more. A free month (up to $169, aka the Household tier), plus ~$125 in credits for new subscribers to Duckbill — the AI-meets-personal assistant service that I LOVE and use on a daily basis. Many more to come in 2026!



Note that if you do not wish to participate in Insiders, nothing about your current subscription will change — you’ll still have access to every new recipe I send, and all the guides, really simple meal plans, and So Into That content we’ve introduced over the years. The Insider level is just a new option for those who are wanting more!

Either way, here’s to the next five years of cooking delicious food without stressing out about it!!!

xx

Caro