This recipe kicked off a recipe collab with Seemore , a female-owned sausage company that I absolutely love.

Instagram is an endless pit of content. Most of the things we see go in one eye and out the other (is that a thing?), so I thought I’d start occasionally sharing some fave recipes from Instagram here, so that they can have another moment in the sun.

Goat Cheese Mashed Acorn Squash // Not to toot my own horn, but this is a completely genius cooking method and delicious recipe and deserves a spin in your kitchen. You could roast a whole chicken on the same sheet-pan for the same amount of time (it might need to go back in for a few more minutes while the squash cools down) to make it a full meal a la What To Cook.

Thanksgiving Turkey Meatballs // Perfectly moist, delightful, sweet and savory meatballs. These are entirely appropriate any time of year, though they’d be perfect right now, if you have a bit of sage lingering around your fridge from Thanksgiving.

One-Pot Cheesy Sausage, Rice and Beans // I have been tagged in this recipe sooo many times. It’s such a shockingly tasty recipe for how simple it is to throw together.

Pumpkin Biscuits // Here’s how to use up that extra can of pumpkin from the pie you didn’t end up making because Aunt Sally brought one. No seriously, that’s exactly what happened at my Thanksgiving.

Cashew Coffee Creamer // I’ve been throwing this homemade coffee creamer in my chai latte every morning. Delightful.

Copycat Sweetgreen Harvest Bowl // This is such a great salad. My cousin Marlea meal prepped this salad and ate it every single workday for three weeks in a row. It’s that good!