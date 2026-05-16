Three years ago, I shared the recipe for jerk chicken with coconut rice and strawberry salsa and it has cemented itself as one of this newsletter’s most-cooked meals. Today’s recipe is an Indian-spiced sister to that dinner! It follows a similar formula, but has a big, bold personality of its own that I’m so excited to introduce you to.

The formula here is coconut rice + a fresh fruit and veggie salad + perfectly spiced grilled chicken. For the salad dressing — which we’ll use some of for our chicken marinade — I pulled in garam masala, a spice we’ve cooked with a number of times here at WTC, though typically during cozy soup and stew season. Its warming vibe paired with the salad’s crunchy, herby produce is a 10/10.

I love serving grilled chicken with mango chutney, a sweet, tangy condiment made by slow-cooking mangoes with sugar, vinegar, and spices. I wondered what it might be like to create a fresh take on it by mixing fresh mango chunks with crisp green veg (cucumber!), a tangy element (lots of lime juice), fresh jalapeño, lots of cilantro, creamy avocado, and warm spices (garam masala via the dressing). It’s even better than I’d imagined!

the salad pre-toss!

It’s been a year since we last brought coconut rice into the mix, and, like always, it puts this meal over the top. We’re making it coconut lime rice this time! If you’re not in the mood for rice, you can skip it. Just chop up your chicken and toss it into the salad! That’s what I did in the photo below.

experimenting with the microphone, sorry for yelling at you :/

Chopping a fresh mango isn’t hard, but thawing a bag of pre-cubed frozen mango is a heck of a lot easier!! If you’re new to frozen mango, I can assure you that it doesn’t get mushy. It’ll be perfectly soft. Just remember to move the bag from the freezer to the fridge the night before! Though in the recipe you’ll see some alternative ways to thaw it more quickly if you forget. Or, if you’d rather, you can of course use fresh mango chunks instead.

If you haven’t cooked with garam masala yet, GET READY. It’s a flavor-packed spice blend originating from India that contains spices like cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, cumin, coriander, black pepper, and nutmeg. Once you’ve fallen in love with it after tasting this recipe, use it for tandoori chicken bowls and sheet-pan chicken with squash.

Two other variations on this recipe’s formula are, as mentioned above, jerk chicken with coconut rice and strawberry salsa, and tropical shrimp (or chicken, or salmon, or steak) bowls with pineapple-avocado salsa. Same combo of elements, entirely different flavors. Maybe make a double batch of coconut rice and make the tropical shrimp bowls a day or two later!

If mango is really hitting the spot right now and you want more in your life, make this mango chicken peanut salad! It’d be a great good-all-week salad to stock your fridge with for the workweek ahead.

Serves 4

Cook time: 45 minutes to 1 hour (depending on how efficiently you multitask!)

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Ingredients