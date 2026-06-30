Hello to the most fabulous food community on the internet!

You guys have endured me yapping on and on about preordering my new book, Make It Fast, for months now — so now it’s time for me to say A HUGE THANK YOU.

LET’S HAVE A PARTY! WITH LOTS OF PRIZES!

If you came to the party for my last book, you know it was utter chaos in the best way. George was cooking with me and making cocktails, the kids were running amok, and we ran a live trivia competition to give away tons (and tons and tons!) of prizes from many of my favorite brands.

So we’re running it back and doing it again!!! But obviously it’ll be even bigger and better (and more chaotic?) than last time.

If you’ve preordered Make It Fast, you’re invited! You will all have the book in your hands by then, so we’ll cook a recipe from it together (TBD which one).

RSVP HERE!

And if you haven’t yet…

PREORDER MAKE IT FAST

Can’t wait to see y’all on August 30th for SUNDAY SUPPER at my house! If you’ll be joining, tell me where you’ll be cooking from!!

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xo Caro

A couple FAQs:

How do I RSVP? Click here to RSVP — all you have to do is upload your proof of purchase (aka your preorder receipt or book tour ticket confirmation!).

Do book tour tickets count as a preorder? Yes! When you RSVP, share your confirmation/receipt for that event. Any screenshot of your ticket purchase works.

When does the book come out again? August 11! So if you purchase it anytime before August 10, it counts as a preorder.