Before we get into my Heated Rivalry cookbook, here’s what we’re most into this week: the 5 Calls app, which gives you the names, phone numbers, and scripts you need to call your representatives and speak in an informed and impactful way about relevant issues. It makes advocating easy and approachable! If you get tongue-tied or anxious on the phone, you can call after hours and leave a voicemail with your name, phone number, and address — it will still be tracked. Representatives depend on our votes to stay in office so making our voices heard actually does make a difference.

Beyond calling your reps, here are local-vetted ways to support the Minnesota community right now. Thank you, Jenny Rosenstrach, for compiling such a helpful list.

I finally jumped aboard the Heated Rivalry bandwagon and my, oh my, it’s the greatest bandwagon I’ve ever been on. All I knew going into it was that it was a very sexy show about two gay hockey players. But it’s so much more. It’s the greatest love story I’ve seen on screen in a long, long time. Every glance, argument, and reunion feels earned, so once you’re in, you’re fully locked.

For all my fellow Loons (that’s our fan name, guys), here’s my culinary ode to Shane and Ilya. Eat up!

PS: If you have no idea what I’m talking about, you can watch Heated Rivalry on HBO — or just cook one of these delicious, HR-inspired meals for dinner tonight. And in other sexy show news, PSA that a new season of Bridgerton drops tomorrow!

Ilya wasn’t ready to tell Shane he loved him, so he made him a tuna melt instead.

These cheddar turkey burgers are written to be cooked in a skillet, so they’re perfect winter/hockey season burgers. This recipe cooks four burgers so Shane and Ilya could easily eat all of them without halving the recipe… (sorry guys these are all inside jokes that you’ll only understand if you’re a loon 😜).

Shane’s parents sure did throw together that pot of pasta quickly after the charger debacle. I think they must have been using my recipe for one-pot pantry pasta. Also, gah, this scene ripped my heart out.

Yuna, nobody wants to count their macros right now!!! We’re making sticky honey-ginger salmon instead of force-feeding poor Shane another meal of plain salmon with brown rice.

I can’t wait until Ilya and Shane come out to Kip and Scott and they can all eat Kip’s pasta salad together! I hope it’s as good as the mob wife salad pasta salad riff (find instructions for that in the notes section beneath the recipe).

Welp, that was fun. Please fill the comments section with your favorite Heated Rivalry moments / the recipes you think they’d love / absolutely anything HR-related so that we can all continue living and breathing all things Heated Rivalry for another few days!

Leave a comment

You know what pairs nicely with HR? A bottle of wine. For years I almost exclusively drank skinny margaritas because wine or any other cocktail made me feel bleh the next day. But last year I discovered Sophie James wines, which are organically farmed and contain zero sugar, so I never wake up with a headache or feeling icky after a glass of wine or two. They’re also delicious, and play well with any recipe that I’m cooking or developing.

Sophie James is a female-run, family-owned business that operates as a wine club — when you become a member you’ll receive four seasonal shipments plus the ability to add extra bottles onto each order (worth noting that it’s really easy to pause, skip, or cancel your membership if needed!). Their club has had a waitlist for months, but they’re opening a limited number of new spots this Friday ahead of their spring release. I’ve tasted their new vintages for spring and they are so, so good — I’m especially obsessed with the sauvignon blanc and rosé of pinot noir. My favorite part about being a wine club member is that I never have to troll the wine aisle at the grocery store trying to remember which wines are sugar- and additive-free and also taste great.

Click here to sign up for the waitlist and get notified when new membership spots open later this week. And keep reading for an AMAZING GIVEAWAY they’re running for What to Cookers.

The Sophie James crew is giving one lucky WTCer a California Wine Country getaway and wine tasting experience at their mountaintop estate in Sonoma!!! The winner will get a $1,500 travel stipend to be used toward airfare and lodging, plus a complimentary tasting for two at their vineyard. To enter to win, follow Sophie James Wine (@sophiejameswine) and me (@carochambers) on Instagram, and fill out this form. That’s it! Giveaway will run today through next Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT, and the winner will be announced in next week’s So Into That on February 4. This is a giveaway for members of this community only, so your chances of winning are much higher than some random Instagram giveaway. GOOD LUCK!!!

What to Cook Insiders, I’ll be going live on Substack TOMORROW at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET — come cook and hang with me! We will make my Souvla-inspired chicken salad, a fan fave from 2021. I chose that one because it’s great for meal prep, can easily be deconstructed to feed kids who won’t eat an assembled salad, and I can demo lots of knife skills and techniques along the way. Take a lunch break and cook it with me! You’ll get an email when the live starts. If you can’t make it, I’ll send the video out afterward. Two grocery shopping notes if you’re cooking it with me: 1) If you can’t find persimmon, double the orange. And 2) If you want to meal prep it (rather than eat it immediately for lunch or dinner tomorrow), swap the romaine lettuce for an extra head of kale — it’ll hold up better in the fridge. If you’re not yet an Insider and want to join, click here to learn more! My kids are late sleepers and I have a new-ish-born, so let’s just say that our school day mornings are… a shit show. And the hardest part is always getting shoes and socks on six little feet. Rothy’s kids clogs have been a game changer in our house. They can wear them without socks, all my big boys — even the 3-year-old — can put them on by themselves, and they’re more snug and secure than Crocs (which we also love, but aren’t as great for running around). They all have the camo clogs, and I recently got Calum the black pair too because they’re all he ever wants to wear. They’re also machine washable!

This is the time of year when our sweaters get worked hard. This sweater shaver has breathed new life into so many of my tired, pill-covered sweaters. Fellow aspiring holiday moms: a reminder that Valentine’s is coming up and heart-covered PJs are holiday PJs that work year-round! I got these Lake ones for the boys last year (size up, they’re snug), and just ordered the baby a matching pair. I’ll share more free, low time investment ways to make Valentine’s Day fun and special before the 14th because becoming a holiday mom has helped me break up the at times Groundhog Day feeling nature of parenthood.

Every week, we dig into the What to Cook archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past. Here’s this week’s lineup.

1. jammy tomato feta rice with herby pork tenderloin , 2025

A deceptively easy dinner that eats like something from a restaurant. Jammy roasted tomatoes, fennel, feta, and rice cook into a fluffy, flavor-filled base, while herby pork tenderloin roasts right on top. This recipe makes a ton of food that reheats beautifully — if you like to cook “two-nighters” (AKA dinners that can feed a family two nights in a row), add this one to your meal plan!

Inspired by larb and pad grapow, this all-in-one pot delivers bold, savory-spicy flavor in under 45 minutes. Ground pork, jasmine rice, and green beans cook together, then are finished with lots of fresh basil (and a fried egg if you’re feeling it).

3. pork chops with apples and polenta , 2023

Juicy pork chops get paired with sautéed apples and onions plus creamy polenta. It’s fall-leaning comfort food that works year-round — and a great reminder that pork chops deserve more love!

A Moroccan-inspired sheet-pan stunner. Chicken thighs roast with onions, olives, apricots, warm spices, and stock until tender and saucy. Serve it over couscous (or rice or quinoa), and don’t sleep on the leftovers — they’re excellent repurposed into salads or grain bowls the next day. WTCer Sophia said this recently in the chat: “I tried the sheet-pan chicken tagine last week and have thought of almost nothing else since.” It’s that good!

This one’s a longtime favorite for a reason. Veggies with crispy edges, juicy chicken, and a zippy basil-Parmesan green sauce that ties it all together. The sauce alone is worth keeping this recipe in your regular rotation! Don’t miss my ideas for repurposing your leftovers in the notes beneath the recipe.

A note about links! We use affiliate links when sharing product recs, which means we may earn a small commission off of purchases you make through those links. This does not cost you anything extra and is a way to support the production of and team behind What To Cook. Sponsorships are another way we partner with brands that we authentically love and can personally vouch for.