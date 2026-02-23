I am beaming with pride, excitement, and gratitude over what I’m about to tell you.

Over the past year and a half, I’ve been quietly taking screenshots and notes of every single message and email you guys have sent me about What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking the book. What you loved, what you wanted more of, ways you adapted recipes for your own families, recipes your kids loved, dishes that impressed your in-laws. All of it.

And all of those notes and feedback led me to this…

YEP!!!! I wrote you another book!!!!!!

As beloved as What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking book #1 has become, I know that MAKE IT FAST will quickly nestle its way into your hearts, kitchens, and stomachs, too. Because it was truly inspired by ALL OF YOU.

I heard you when you told me that your most-cooked recipes all come from the 15- and 30-minute chapters!!! I heard you when you told me that you needed more recipes that you can “set and forget” — aka, you need to be able to throw things into the oven or on the stove and actually have time to switch gears entirely and do something else while dinner cooks itself, no stirring or babysitting required.

MAKE IT FAST has 100 recipes divided into three chapters: a 15-minute chapter, a 30-minute chapter, and a chapter called WALK AWAY.

Walk Away recipes all take 30 minutes or less of active cook time, and at least an hour of inactive cook time, so that you can truly walk away and go take care of something else while a fabulous dinner cooks itself.

Like in WTC the book #1 and this newsletter, every recipe in MAKE IT FAST is a complete meal. It’s also full of riffs and tips and swap suggestions, plus ideas for how to level up a recipe when you’re in the mood to do more (those tips are labeled “extra extra”).

I think one of the coolest things about writing this newsletter and these books is getting to understand how cooking dinner fits into your actual life. Many of us — myself 1,000% included — do not have much time or energy to devote to cooking dinner, but we do typically have 15 or 30 minutes. This book will meet you right where you are, and prove that you can cook absolutely delicious food in the margins of your day.

Thank you for cooking my recipes, and for taking the time to send me pictures of your dinners and tell me what works best for you and your family. I am so grateful for this WTC community, and am beyond excited for you to cook your way through these new VERY fast and fabulous dinners.

xoxoxo

Caro

What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking: MAKE IT FAST will be out on August 11, 2026, and is available for pre-order TODAY! As you guys know, pre-orders are extremely important to the success of a book. I appreciate your orders very much!

Pre-order it now through these retailers:

Over the next few weeks/months, I’ll be mapping out my book tour! I’d love to know where you live as we nail down where I’ll be heading! And let me know if you pre-ordered a copy!!!!

