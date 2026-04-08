What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

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Kellie Keim's avatar
Kellie Keim
29m

Mahjong! Went to a mahjong 101 class last week and it was so fun to learn something new and we played with a beautiful set of tiles 😊

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Stephanie's avatar
Stephanie
40m

I polished off a mini sleeve of ritz crackers while reading this…I think I might be so into them! A perfectly engineered food product. So flaky and buttery and the perfect amount of salt!

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