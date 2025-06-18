For 18 years of our lives, we really get to summer. Sure, there were summer internships and jobs in our teens, but those often had an expiration date, we got to go back to school at the end, and, when we were off the clock, there was a glorious sense of freedom.

And then — bam. Adulthood. Summers were still very much a *moment* when I was fresh out of college, but now that there are kids to take care of, more pressing career demands, and a house to keep in order, the “summer vacation” that I’d grown accustomed to is kind of a thing of the past.

Belly has no idea how good she has it.

I’ve chatted with a lot of my friends about this and all of us agree that we didn’t really notice the absence of “summer break” until we had kids who have a summer break. The kids are out for summer but… we’re still over here working, with the same expectations being made of us, only now our kids are also at home during working hours. The kids want to go to the pool at 10 a.m. but… we’ve still got deadlines and/or a house to clean, meals to make, errands to run, and all the other responsibilities that come along with being the adult in the room. It makes me feel sad to even say it out loud, but summer can actually feel like the least relaxing time of year as a parent. And if you’re not a parent, there’s still that tension between life as an adult with responsibilities that don’t hit pause for summer, and the *summer break, woohoo!* feeling that gets ingrained in us as kids.

Even so, summer still rules! And because we deserve to enjoy the long, warm days even if we’re not 9 years old making string bracelets by the pool, I thought it would be fun to share a few ways we are making summer feel like summer even as adults whose real-life responsibilities keep on chugging from June to August. Keep reading for that!

So Into Splendid: My big boys are growing like weeds right now and, by the end of the school year, they basically had no sweatpants or jackets that fit them. I, too, am growing like a weed right now, but I refuse to buy any more maternity clothes at 36 weeks pregnant. Extremely soft, cozy, comfortable clothes are the only thing I have any tolerance for, so when Splendid asked if they could send us some outfits, I jumped at the opportunity, for both me and the boys! I’ve loved Splendid since high school when I got my first piece from them — a bathing suit cover up that I wore to death for like 10 summers in a row. Cozy, comfortable clothes can very quickly devolve into sloppy territory, but Splendid has the cutest sets, easy-to-wear dresses, and softest tees that look and feel great. And, that I can attest to, are quality and hold up for years and years. Use code CARO for 20% off online orders. Thank you to Splendid for sponsoring this edition of So Into That! Check out some of my favorite current pieces here. I’m especially obsessed with the Kit gauze set.

I am constantly asked for vacation house meal ideas — “going to the lake with a bunch of friends and I’m in charge of dinner one night, help!!!”-style pleas are flooding my DMs right now — so I’m resharing the What to Cook at a Vacation House meal plan we sent out this time last year. It includes five dinner ideas, five lunch ideas, and more, all chosen because they 1) are super summery, 2) are great for feeding a crowd, and 3) contain simple ingredients versus having to buy a bunch of different spices and vinegars when you get to your rental. Recipes include a Lowcountry boil, jerk chicken with coconut rice and strawberry salad, sunshine pasta, and more!

I can’t stop eating UNREAL Peanut Gems. They are, in fact, unreal, and I love that they don’t contain food dyes or artificial ingredients.

I also can’t stop eating GoodPop electrolyte popsicles . I got these for the boys, then literally ate four per night for a week straight. They were so sad when they realized I’d eaten all of them, whoops. They’re so good. From Molly: Agreed, I love GoodPop pops so much! I get these for my kids (and feel fine saying “yes” when they ask for one at 9 a.m.). And these chocolate fudge-dipped DF vanilla ice cream pops are my personal favorite.

I’m working on setting up the cottage at our new house for a rotating cast of summer visitors/new baby helpers. I’ve never ordered any furniture from Quince, but a friend recently furnished an entire Airbnb property using mostly Quince products and it looks like a dreamy Jenni Kayne retreat! I’ve ordered several pieces, including this bed and this couch and I’m very optimistic about the quality given how much I love their clothes.

I’ve started listening to the podcast Senseless with Erika Mohaney — who is a journalist and fellow What to Cooker I met at my book tour stop in Denver — and it’s deeply moving and important. Erika’s father was killed in the March 2021 mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado. In the podcast, which debuted yesterday, she shares her own experience with grief in the aftermath of that tragedy, speaks with survivors of other mass shootings, and explores how individuals and communities navigate unimaginable loss. Click here to learn more.

I’ve been loving these affordable Krewe lookalikes this summer. They’re super comfy and I’m not stressed about them breaking/getting lost. —Molly

What to Cook launched in December 2020, which means there are more than 225 recipes in the archives. To help you cook through them, let’s revisit what we cooked this week over the last few years!

1. a perfect breakfast casserole , 2024

This recipe quickly became a WTC favorite — it’s cheesy, bready, eggy comfort in a casserole dish. Make it for dinner, or for a crowd at breakfast (actually, this would be another great meal to make on vacation with friends or fam! It’s easy to prep the day before and pop into the oven first thing in the morning). Riff on it with sausage, bacon, or extra veg!

2. jalapeño pork chops , 2023

These pork chops are spicy, saucy, and absolutely packed with flavor. Get them in the marinade in the morning, then simply pop them on the grill right before dinner! Also, the watermelon salad (with cucumber, feta, and basil) is SO GOOD and makes an excellent summer potluck contribution.

3. the perfect tuna melt , 2022

There are tuna melts, and then there are tuna melts. Toasty sourdough, sharp cheddar, and a super flavorful tuna salad that’s both sweet and savory thanks to bread-and-butter pickles and Dijon make this one memorable. Mix the tuna salad ahead of time — it gets even better after a day in the fridge.

4. shrimp and fresh corn grits , 2021

A fresh spin on the Southern classic. In lieu of dried grits (which are just coarsely ground dried corn), we’re grating fresh corn to serve our Cajun-spiced shrimp and sautéed red bell pepper over. From Molly: Gosh, I love reliving all of these OG recipes. I remember cooking this one for my in-laws at the beach in 2021 — the whole table was so impressed.

I’m working on a Grilling for Dummies post (I promise not to call it that) to help you conquer all your grilling fears. I want it to be really, really helpful. So I gotta know your biggest fears and questions! Ask me to explain anything!

Leave a comment

When, unfortunately, you are an adult with responsibilities

Make a summer reading list !!! Elementary-school style. Mattis has a summer reading challenge — if he reads for over 1,000 minutes he gets to go to a party and get a prize during the first week back to school. I’m so jealous! My reading can be a little scattered, I tend to not follow my TBR (To Be Read) list at all, and instead just kind of jump around whenever I get a recommendation. I’m working on making an actual reading list using a lot of your recs in the comments section of this post, which I plan to rent from my public library.

Eat outside. There’s something romantic and grounding about packing a meal and taking it outside, even if it’s just breakfast, lunch, or dinner in your backyard. Bonus points if you can make a little outing of it somewhere scenic like in a park, at the beach, near a river, or anywhere with a view. These turkey pesto focaccia sandwiches are perfect for picnics! —Jillian

Bake a cobbler, preferably using fresh summer produce.

Need a very simple, very easy summer cobbler recipe? I’m sharing a hacky 5-ingredient cobbler recipe at the bottom of this email!

Host a potluck with friends . It’s the ultimate low-effort dinner party. Everyone brings their signature dish (no stress!), the kids run wild, and the grown-ups get to have a rare uninterrupted conversation. Click here for our ultimate potluck guide. —Jillian

Go swimming . This is kind of duh, but too often I’m like, “I’ll just sit here under the umbrella with the baby/a book!” — or I’ll get in the water just enough to help the kids swim safely but not enough to get my hair wet. But when I go for a legit SWIM through the waves or pool (just for the fun of it, not for exercise, though that’s fun too) it taps into something playful and fleeting. —Molly

Solo pool time. If you have access to a pool, I highly recommend an end-of-day swim. I used to sneak in late-night lap swims after the kids went to bed — the water was still warm from the sun, the air was cooling off, and it felt like a tiny luxury just for me. —Jillian

I know this isn’t doable for everyone/every job but, when possible, I get up early or work late at night to be able to do something fun in the afternoon. I work some weird hours during the summer, but getting to spend those hours after my boys’ camps together is worth it.

Play cards. When we can get the kids to bed early enough that the sun is still setting (it’s a rarity but can happen in the summer!), my husband, Will, and I play gin on our front porch with music and a cocktail and it feels like we’re on a vacation. —Molly

Drink a fun drink on a random Tuesday night. Stick a drink umbrella in it. Maybe some strawberry-lemon margs, a blueberry basil jargarita, or a fun N/A bev from Ghia?

On that note, try a new recipe that feels exotic . Tropical shrimp bowls or jerk chicken with coconut rice and strawberry salsa are low-lift ways to get a little taste of the tropics.

Go for a walk/run somwhere new. Fitting in exercise is tricky right now, so I’ve been keeping a BOB stroller in my car and running shoes on my feet all day. If I find myself somewhere scenic during the day (like driving through a pretty neighborhood on my way to pick my son up from day camp), I’ll hop out and go for a quick walk or jog! It’s hot AF so I can get a good sweat in in no time and the spontaneity of it is fun. —Molly

If/when you DO get to take a vacation over the summer, FULLY LEAN IN, to the best of your ability. Email off! Phone left at the house while you’re at the beach! Get a digital or disposable camera so that you don’t say, “Oh, I’m just bringing my phone with me so that I have a camera!” and then wind up scrolling your email/Instagram/whatever is not hanging out with your friends/family/book.

Share your ideas! How do you make summer feel like “summer break” as an adult? Leave a comment

My Southern family would call this a Dump Cake (because all you do is dump the ingredients into a skillet/baking dish) but, regardless, this recipe is foolproof and delicious. The best part is that it takes five minutes max to assemble thanks to a store-bought shortcut (cake mix), and is totally customizable. You can use any fresh or frozen fruit you have, and any vanilla cake mix you can find at the store. If you’re a Trader Joe’s shopper, this is also fantastic with their Lemon Pound Cake Mix.

Serves 8

Cook time: 5 minutes to prep, 1 hour to bake

Tools:

Cast-iron skillet or 9x13-inch baking dish

Ingredients:

2 pounds fresh or frozen berries

3 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 (16- to 18-ounce) box vanilla cake mix

12 tablespoons cold butter, cubed

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Stir 2 pounds of berries (if you’re using strawberries, roughly chop them; otherwise, no need to prep), 3 tablespoons sugar, and 3 tablespoons cornstarch together in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet or 9x13-inch baking dish (or anything ovenproof with similar dimensions).

Pour 1 (16- to 18-ounce) box of vanilla cake mix evenly over top. Scatter 12 tablespoons of cold butter, cut into cubes, over the top.

DO NOT MIX!

Bake for 50 minutes to 1 hour, until the cake turns light brown, but is still very soft looking. No worries if there are a few dry spots, they’ll dissolve right in when you scoop it out.

Serve with vanilla ice cream and/or whipped cream!

5 ingredient berry cobbler 88.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PS, congrats to Elizabeth (@elizabeth545276 on Substack), who is the winner of the How To Entertain Your Kids When You Don’t Feel Like Entertaining Your Kids Kit from last week! If you haven’t already, go back and read the comments you all left on that post — so many great low-effort ideas for how to entertain kids at home this summer!

A note about links! We use affiliate links when sharing product recs, which means we may earn a small commission off of purchases you make through those links. This does not cost you anything extra and is a way to support the production of and team behind What to Cook. Sponsorships — which also help support the production of this newsletter! — are another way we partner with brands that I authentically love and can personally vouch for.