What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

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Kelsey's avatar
Kelsey
1d

Ok, this is specific but the one thing I’ve done in the last five years that’s helped me make some new casual friends and a couple dear friends is…get into women’s sports! I think the vibes are so immaculate at women’s professional sports (soccer and basketball for me), so you’re automatically connecting with quality people.

You have recurring events to catch up with each other all season- Are you going to the game? Want to go check out an away game at a women’s sports bar? Want to come over and watch the game? You can send each other memes or podcasts about your chosen sport and that helps smooth over any initial awkwardness with new people and give you an excuse to check in with each other during the week.

Women’s sports games are often cost less to attend (which…) so it’s easier to bring kids, so you can get a whole family together, or for the kid free but kid loving peeps (like me!) I love taking the kids in my life to a game!

Women’s sports have brought me so much joy 🩷 (and look at my angel city at the top of the board and you can be my friend anytime if you want to start off by talking about *that*)

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2 replies by Caroline Chambers and others
Kendra S's avatar
Kendra S
1d

Yes to all of these suggestions! I have moved 9 times in the last 17 years and making friends can be hard. I find it harder now that my kids are all school age so there is less connection at places like the park or library where I would take my kids when they were little. Having in person friendships, even if just for a season, matters so much.

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