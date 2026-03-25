One of my best friends from college, Mary Pell, came to visit last week during her daughter’s spring break and it was pure joy. We took our kids to the river, went for chaotic hikes with our children in tow, and stayed up late chatting. For a couple glorious days it felt like we were roommates again (just with five other roommates who happen to be small children).

Few things are as sweet as quality time with a good friend, and yet, as adults — when work and kids and life admin and other relationships (a partner, parents, etc.) require so much of our time and attention — it can be hard to carve out the time required to sustain existing friendships, let alone make new ones. During the pandemic and when I launched this newsletter in December 2020, I devoted all of my waking hours to my family and career. George and I were new to Carmel when I had my oldest son, Mattis, then Calum came along less than two years later. I had friends from different periods of my life who I texted with or talked to daily — plus a built-in network of female support through the Cousin Blog (my mom’s name for my nonstop text thread with my 12 female cousins who live scattered across the country) — but in-person friends? Didn’t have ‘em.

A couple years later, when Mattis started preschool, I began seeing friendly faces at drop off and realized just how much I missed regular face-to-face interaction with other women. I all of a sudden became desperate for it! I started prioritizing making friends whenever I could, and have worked hard on building friendships in my town since. Because that’s what making new friends as an adult is: it’s work! When you’re young and constantly surrounded by peers in school and sports, etc. — or when you’re around people all the time in a workplace — friendships are more likely to just fall into place. But as an adult, especially a work-from-home and/or new-to-town adult, a true effort has to be put forth.

Molly from What To Cook, Jillian from What to Cook, and I are all moms of small kids living in towns that we did not grow up or go to college in (and in neighborhoods that don’t have a big social scene like some do — jealous!), so this topic comes up a lot in our conversations. And putting my life and my friendships on the internet like I do, it comes up a lot there, too. “How did you meet new people in Carmel?” “How did you make all these friends?” and, “How do you make time for friendship between work and kids?” are common questions I get.

So, we’ve got a little friendship chat and pep talk in store for today! We’ve looped in Ashlee Gadd, who’s a mother, writer, and the editor and lead contributor of You’re In Good Company: The Gift of Friendship, Motherhood, and Showing Up — a beautiful new collection of essays, recipes, and reflections on the importance of saying yes to friendship — as well, to help us compile some tactical tips for anyone in a community-building stage of life.

We’re finally feeling settled into the new house and we’ve been hosting a lot. The cottage has had a revolving door of visiting friends and family staying for a night or two, I hosted a baby shower this past weekend (will share more on that soon!), and impromptu dinners have become a regular thing. I’m happier than ever to be a Sophie James wine club member. I love their wines so very much — they’re organically farmed and contain zero sugars (and thus don’t leave me feeling awful the next day). They’re also delightful, and are conveniently delivered to my doorstep so I’m always stocked and ready for when people are visiting, or for when kid drop-offs turn into spontaneous dinners with friends. They operate as a wine club (aka you need to join the club to buy their wine), and are opening a limited number of spots again this Friday! Click here to join the waitlist and get first dibs.

I’m also VERY EXCITED to share that the Sophie James crew wants to give another lucky What to Cooker a once-in-a-lifetime wine country getaway and wine tasting experience at their mountaintop estate vineyard in California, along with a $1,500 travel stipend!

To enter, follow @sophiejameswine on Instagram and enter your email address here. The giveaway’s open now through April 6 at 11:59 p.m. PST, and the winner will be chosen at random and announced in So Into That on Wednesday, April 8. Good luck!

This is a compilation of tactical tips from Ashlee plus approaches that have worked in our own lives. Please keep the list going in the comments! If you have made close friends as an adult, where’d ya meet them? How’d you transition from friendly acquaintances to close friends? Everyone chime in, please!

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Don’t play it cool. “If you are looking to make a new friend, let them know that you want them to be your friend!” says Ashlee. “If you want to pursue someone, pursue them. At this age, it can be tempting to believe everyone already has a village, but I hear from women all the time who are desperate for more community.” Ask them to hang — and be specific! Ashlee suggests instead of saying, “I’d love to hang out sometime!” try suggesting a specific activity and timeframe. For example, “I’d love to grab coffee soon, do Friday mornings work for you?” She explains: “When you put skin on the invitation, there’s a far higher likelihood that it will come to fruition.” Make it a priority. “Passivity is not going to get you very far,” says Ashlee. Make a big, conscious effort. Treat it like a job!

“What I’ve learned, and what I keep learning, is that friendship is not something you magically wake up and find in your lap. Friendship takes work. Energy. Consistency. Commitment. I almost think of friendship as a verb, as something you do. My best advice is to just go out there and keep shooting your shot.” —Ashlee Gadd

Follow up. If a friend or someone you’d like to get closer with mentions that they have an important date coming up (like a kid’s surgery they’re worried about, or a potential promotion they’ll hear back on, etc.), plug it into your calendar and set an alert so you remember to check in with them about it. Look out for others’ bids for friendship, too! A text from a new-acquaintance mom from your daughters’ soccer team asking which jersey color the team’s wearing this weekend shows that they feel comfortable reaching out to you, and maybe just maybe is them shooting their shot. If you vibe with them, make a point to keep the convo going! Pick up the phone. For deepening newer friendships or keeping in touch with friends who live far away, there's simply nothing better than a rambling phone chat. Texting’s more convenient, sure, but it’s not as fertile ground for laughter or spontaneous stories or heavy sighs or tears as a phone call. But also… put down your phone. It can be tempting to scroll or email or text when you’re at the playground, on the sidelines of your kids’ sports practice, or on a walk, yet those situations are often ripe with friendship potential. From Molly from What To Cook: I met my friend Gibbon at a playground a few years ago when we were both there with our then babies and toddlers. It was a, “You have a baby and toddler and live on James Island?! I have a baby and toddler and live on James Island!” moment. We exchanged numbers and planned a playdate for the following week. Honestly, the exchange went a bit against my nature — I’m often more reserved! — but I’m so thankful we got to chatting that day because she’s now a dear friend. Go first. “I mean that both in extending invitations and also showing up with a vulnerable posture,” says Ashlee. “Be a chronic inviter.” If you want more dinner invites or walks with friends, invite others over for dinner or to go on a walk. If you want others to confide in or lean on you, confide in and lean on them first. “When you’re willing to share how you’re really doing, you make space for other people to do the same. In my experience, that’s where the best friendships are formed.” Don’t overthink hosting. Your house does not need to be spotless or perfectly appointed to invite people over. “It’s taken me several years of frazzled, obsessive cleaning to realize that most people want connection more than they want a clean house,” says Ashlee. As for the food: You can cook a low-lift homemade meal (bowl dinners are great!), follow one of our easy-but-fancy meal plans if it’s more of an occasion, make it a potluck, or outsource the food entirely (order some pizzas! pick up some BBQ!) if that makes hosting feel more doable for you. Focus on quality not quantity. Though Instagram will leave you feeling like every other woman in the world has dozens of best friends, research shows that many adults have just a handful of close friends. “Give yourself permission to pursue one-on-one time, or plan things with small groups,” says Ashlee. “You don’t need to have a 10-person book club or host a dozen people in your home to foster meaningful connection.” Join a club. Conversely, if the idea of a one-on-one hang feels intimidating to you, you could try to find (or start) a club! This can feel hard when you’re juggling work and parenting and life admin, but I’ve found it to be worth the effort. Set the bar low — my salad club only meets once a month! Book club, cookbook club, salad club, a tennis team, a church group, a volunteer organization, the PTA… these offer recurring touch points with people you already have something in common with. Offer to help. Helping someone instantly builds trust, shows you care, and encourages reciprocity. To level up the help you offer: “Do not underestimate the power of specificity when offering help,” says Ashlee. “My friend Anna taught me this several years ago when she texted me a multiple choice list after I miscarried. It’s crazy to say, but that text single-handedly changed how I show up for other people. Not only are people far more willing to accept help when you actually spell out an offer, this strategy has also made me a more creative and intentional friend.” My friend Margaret Cheatham Williams moved to San Francisco six years ago and only knew a handful of people. Everyone was in baby-having mode, and I kid you not, she delivered a meal to every single pregnant woman she met. Even if delivering the meal was only the second time she’d ever met them! Offering help during such a vulnerable time showed so many women that she was in their corner, and she has lasting friendships from this. Accept help from others. Research shows that asking for and/or accepting help from someone can make them like you more and feel closer to you. (This is partly explained by the Benjamin Franklin Effect, a psychological phenomenon in which a person ends up liking you more after doing you a favor.) I’ve talked about this before but, during my first book tour and again when I was pregnant with Tav, I accepted (and asked for!) a lot of help from moms in my kids’ classes. Resisting the urge to say, “Don’t worry about it!” and letting them do those little favors, like picking my boys up from school or having them over for playdates when I was super pregnant and exhausted, turned friendly acquaintances into dear friends, and really created that feeling of having a “village.” Give yourself a break. Sometimes there are seasons in life when you just don’t have the time or space or energy to devote to doing any of the above. And that’s OK! In those moments, we’ve found comfort leaning into existing connections, like texting a childhood friend who lives in another state, connecting more with siblings or cousins, and making small talk with friendly strangers while out and about.

Beneath, the prequel novel to one of my very favorite books of 2025, Conform, is officially OUT and I cannot wait for all of you to read it so that we can talk about Haven and how much we love Sasha, Tristian, etc. Though it’s a prequel, it’s also a stand-alone story, so if you haven’t read Conform yet, you can start with Beneath.

It’s the first book I’ve shared as part of my Illegal Book Club (which, to be clear, is totally legal). A happy perk of my job is that, since we talk books a lot here on What to Cook, I often get ARC (advance reader copies) of novels. I shared the idea for an Illegal Book Club on Instagram — the idea being that, with the authors’ permission, I’d read the ARC as quickly as possible then mail it to another person who would drop everything and read the book as quickly as possible then mail it to another person who would read and pass it on, and so on, a la Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. My DMs went wild. Many people wanted in immediately as book club members. And many authors wrote me and said PLEASE DO THIS WITH MY BOOK! The whole idea is to gather early excitement and buzz for a book that I’ve read and loved.

With the blessing of Ariel Sullivan, the author of Beneath (and her publisher Jenna Bush Hager), I mailed my ARC to Rachel along with some skincare goodies, who mailed it to Sarah along with her favorite chocolates, who mailed it to Marlea along with a Christmas card and her favorite chocolate bar.

“I read Beneath while solo parenting and it was absolutely worth the lack of sleep! It is a dystopian thriller/romance that gripped me from start to finish and I can’t wait for more from Ariel Sullivan.” —Rachel

“I read this book everywhere all the time. It became my whole personality.” —Sarah

“I am loving the slow burn romance heating up between Death’s Angel and Hayes. The details that are unfolding are incredible! I want to reread Conform now. Love the descriptive writing Ariel uses!” —Marlea, who’s reading it now

Sarah’s package to Marlea came complete with chocolate and a note that said, “Something sweet because you need fuel to power the late night reading!” <3

@sarahcodraro Sarah Codraro on Instagram

Click here for an excellent interview with author Ariel Sullivan and Katie of Beach Reads & Bubbly, here to read an excerpt of the book through Jenna Bush Hager’s newsletter Thousand Voices, and here to grab a copy of the book for yourself!

FYI, Barnes & Noble premium and rewards members can get 25% off all upcoming releases today and tomorrow (including MAKE IT FAST !) using the code PREORDER25. Sign up for B&N rewards (for free!) here

Every week, we dig into the What to Cook archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past. Here’s this week’s lineup!

A one-pot, cozy-but-bright spring pasta that’s undeniably decadent but still packed with protein and veg. Tender chicken, sweet leeks, sun-dried tomatoes, and spinach all folded into a creamy, risotto-style orzo. It uses a full box of orzo and a full pint of cream (so that you don’t have a ton of half-empty ingredients to crowd your fridge and pantry), and makes for very satisfying leftovers later in the week.

The ultimate low-effort, high-reward dinner — crispy gnocchi, caramelized asparagus, pancetta, and shallots all roasted together on one baking sheet. It’s fast, flexible, and feels far fancier than the 10 minutes of prep it requires would suggest. From WTCer Macy: “To truly explain how easy this is, I made the entire thing one handed, while also holding my toddler. And of course it was delicious. This is going in the rotation of super easy dinners.”

3. messy meatball sliders , 2023

Spoiler: these sliders don’t actually contain meatballs — rather, they give you all that juicy, herby flavor without having to roll a single ball. A giant beef patty mixed with pesto gets baked, layered onto buns with marinara and melty mozzarella, then sliced into crowd-pleasing sliders. Sports fams, this is a great pack-and-go dinner option for you.

4. cheesy chicken and veggie enchilada skillet , 2022

A longtime fan favorite — all the flavor of enchiladas, none of the rolling. Tortillas get tossed right into a saucy skillet with chicken, veggies, beans, and enchilada sauce, then baked under a blanket of melty cheese. Big batch, super forgiving, and excellent for leftovers.

5. shortcut shakshuka with feta , 2021

A weeknight-friendly take on shakshuka that leans on high-quality store-bought tomato sauce to skip the long simmer. Eggs poach right in the spiced pepper-tomato base, then are finished off with salty feta and served with plenty of bread for scooping. Quick and delicious!