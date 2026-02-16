If it’s a chilly day and I have a bunch of vegetables in the house with no plans for what to cook with them, my mind goes to one place: a creamy vegetable soup. It’s one of the coziest, most delicious ways to get a bunch of nutrients into your body and is like the food version of a hug.

I’ve shared a number of creamy veggie soup recipes over the years here on WTC:

But, as you can tell from the extensive notes and substitutions we share with every recipe, I also love giving you the tools to do your own thing using what you’ve got!

Creamy vegetable soups are easy to make once you have a loose formula, so today I’m sharing mine. I hope you’ll use this framework to blend up your own delicious creations. Report back with what you make!

First I’ll share the base formula that I use when making a creamy vegetable soup, then we’ll get into the specifics.

Here’s an example of that formula in action: Roast 2 pounds of cauliflower until caramelized and tender. Add the cooked cauliflower to a blender with 2 cups of vegetable stock and any seasonings you’d like (a little garlic or onion powder would be great! cumin would be, too!) and blend until smooth. Pour into a pot. Option to stir in some heavy cream or coconut milk at this point, or just keep adding more stock until it’s as creamy and smooth as you’d like. Taste and season with kosher salt and other spices, adding a little bit at a time, until it tastes perfect.

Now I’ll break each category down further, so you can riff and experiment with abandon!

Cooked vegetables

For a base, you are aiming for about 2 pounds of veg. You can go all in on one — like a creamy cauliflower soup — or add variety, like a creamy cauliflower, parsnip, and leek soup. Whatever vegetables you’re using, you will need to cook them first, either by roasting, sautéing, and/or simmering.

You can use nearly any vegetable you want, but here are some of my faves for a creamy vegetable soup. Pick and choose combinations that sound delicious to you!

Potatoes

Sweet potatoes

Winter squash (butternut, acorn, etc.)

Cauliflower

Parsnips

Tomatoes

Carrots

Bell peppers

Asparagus

I also like adding at least one or two of these:

Onion

Garlic

Leeks

Celery

Fennel

To roast veg: Cut into 1-inch pieces, coat them with oil, and bake at 425°F until soft throughout and caramelized at the edges. You can roast any vegetable listed above. Roasting gives vegetables delicious sweetness and depth.

To sauté veg: Dice and cook in oil or butter in a pot over medium-ish heat until soft and translucent. This is a great way to cook the aromatic vegetables in the second list above.

To simmer veg: If you’re using a hard vegetable like potato or winter squash and you’re not going to roast it, you can simmer it in stock until soft. To do so, cover it with stock, bring the stock to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and cook until all the veg is soft. Cover the pot to keep the liquid from evaporating.

Stock

Now let’s talk liquid. Low-sodium vegetable or chicken stock (or water + reduced-sodium Better Than Bouillon) are my go-tos for creamy veggie soup. Broth or bone broth are also good options.

If you’re simmering your veg, use enough stock to cover the ingredients. Once the vegetables are tender, you can use an immersion blender to blend them right in the pot, or transfer it all to a countertop blender.

Using a countertop blender will give you a creamier soup. Using an immersion blender will give you a more rustic (aka chunky) soup and will save you from having to wash your blender. Take your pick!

If you’re roasting the veg, put it into a countertop blender once soft along with 2 cups of stock and whatever seasonings you’d like, and blend. Add more stock if needed to get it nice and creamy. If you plan to stir in a creamy liquid like heavy cream or coconut milk, keep that in mind when deciding how much stock to add.

Seasonings

You’re going to season with kosher salt multiple times throughout the process. When you roast or sauté the vegetables, season them with a hefty pinch of kosher salt (I like to do a few grinds of black pepper, too). If you’re going to simmer the veg, add a pinch of salt when you add the liquid to the pot. You’ll also season to taste after blending the soup (aka, you will add more kosher salt a little bit at a time until the flavors pop and taste delicious to you).

In addition to salt and pepper, raid your spice cabinet to find flavors that work well with the vegetables you are cooking. If you didn’t include fresh onion or garlic in your soup, garlic and/or onion powder are easy ways to add flavor across the board — add them to the veg when you sauté or roast them. Fresh or dried herbs can be a nice addition, too. Same with warming spices like cumin, garam masala, or turmeric!

A few spice combos I love:

Cumin + Coriander + Ginger — adds warmth to carrot, sweet potato, or lentil cream soups

Rosemary + Garlic + Parmesan — cozy, classic, and savory for white bean or potato soups

Curry Paste + Coconut Milk — for curried soups like carrot or butternut squash

Basil + Oregano + Garlic — classic tomato soup!

An optional creamy thing

You might find your veggie soup creamy enough as is! Or you may want to add more creaminess. Here are my favorite ways to add even more creaminess (and/or protein!) to a blended veggie soup:

Stir in heavy cream or coconut milk after you’ve blended the soup.

Stir in freshly grated Parmesan (or another cheese like Boursin or crème fraîche or mascarpone) after you’ve blended the soup.

This takes more forethought, but a way to add both extra creaminess and protein to a veggie soup is with soaked cashews. If you’re simmering your veg, add 1/2 cup or so of cashews to the pot! They’ll soften as they simmer and will blend right in (if you use a high-powered countertop blender). If you are roasting the veg, soak the nuts in hot water for at least an hour then drain and add them to the blender with the rest of the ingredients.

Another option for adding thickness, protein, and creaminess: Blend a can of rinsed and drained white beans into your soup, like navy, cannellini, or Great Northern beans. Cooked lentils are great for this, too! If you are simmering your veg, add the beans to the pot to simmer with the other vegetables. If you roasted your vegetables, add the beans straight to the blender.

Soup sidekicks

Lastly, here’s what to serve beside or on top of your homemade creamy soup!

The classic choice: grilled cheese. Here’s my go-to grilled cheese method: For each sandwich, spread a tablespoon of softened unsalted butter onto two slices of sandwich bread and place them buttered-side-down. Top one slice with a generous handful of shredded cheese like Cheddar or Gruyère, squish the other bread slice on top, buttered-side-up, and cook it in a skillet on medium heat, flipping occasionally, until toasted and melty. If your bread’s browning way faster than your cheese is melting, turn the heat down a little and put a lid or sheet pan on top of the skillet. This will help melt the cheese.

Ham and cheese biscuits are always fun.

Especially if you added beans and/or cashews for protein, you may just want some garlicky olive oil-fried croutons on top! I love the crunch they add to a bowl of creamy soup.

Or pair your soup with a salad!

Report back with creamy soup combos you try and love!

