Until last year, I was a proud holiday under-performer. When other mothers were setting out Lucky Charms and dyeing their toilets green for St. Patrick’s Day, I was gleefully chuckling to myself that my children had never even heard of a leprechaun. I felt like an absolute genius for foregoing elaborate birthday parties in favor of a simple family dinner with a birthday cake.

But then something shifted. My work got a lot busier, and suddenly, life started to feel like the same exact day on repeat, over and over and over. We’d wake up, rush the kids off to school, I’d cram in as much work as I possibly could before 3 p.m., the kids would get home from school, we’d eat dinner, we’d all go to bed. Repeat.

Last year, a few days before Valentine’s Day, I was feeling the mid-February slump big time. I felt a little bored, a little blah, a little meh. Stuck in the endless cycle of work-mom-work-mom-work-mom. And I happened to be at Target (I am never at Target) being inundated by the commercial love bomb of pink and red heart-themed products. So I decided… oh, what the hell. I’ll give this holiday mom thing a shot.

I bought a few fresh pink and red containers of Play-Doh. A few heart-shaped candies. A package of pink balloons. Some Valentine’s paper plates and cups. I was near our favorite bakery later that day and saw little Valentine’s cakes for sale, so I grabbed one.

The night before Valentine’s Day, I popped in an audiobook (my favorite motivation to accomplish tasks that I do not particularly want to do) and got to work. I laid a pink tablecloth on the table and set out Valentine’s plates and cups. I had some leftover red ribbon from Christmas, so I tied it to a few balloons and hung them from the chandelier and taped them to the walls behind our dining table. I wrote “Happy Valentine’s Day!” on three pieces of computer paper, in red marker, and taped those up, too. I tried to cut strawberries into heart shapes and quickly gave up and just cut them into normal shapes. I made a little place setting at the table for each of the boys with the little gifts I had gotten them (Play-Doh, a book, new toothbrushes).

What happened the next day has firmly cemented my place as a holiday mom. The squeals of delight! The echoes of “YOU’RE THE BEST MOM EVER.” The unbridled joy from being allowed to eat a bit of candy for breakfast alongside their (non-heart-shaped) strawberries and yogurt! I left the pink table set and decorations out for dinner, too, and we ate my steakhouse dinner menu that George and I cooked together while they watched a movie after school. We put candles in the Valentine’s cake and every kid got to take turns blowing them out after we sang “happy Valentine’s Day to you.” It was… really fun.

I posted about this on Instagram and one of you messaged me back, “The secret mom hack is that the non-Christmas holidays like Valentine’s and St. Patrick’s Day are actually the best… because WE GET ALL THE CREDIT!”

Joy for the kids, credit for mom. A break in the sometimes monotonous (especially in February) structure of parenthood.

I’m a holiday mom for life.

An important note: For the record, ignoring little holidays entirely, and celebrating birthdays without big parties remains an excellent option. I am simply finding a lot of joy in celebrating the little things at this phase in my life! Do what feels good for you!

If you want to give it a shot, here are a few ways I make the holidays like birthdays, Valentine’s, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, the 4th of July, etc. feel special:

Make a big sign. Write "Happy Valentine's Day!" on a big piece of kraft paper or a poster board or several pieces of plain ole computer paper and tape it up in the dining room or kitchen or somewhere the whole family gathers. It doesn't have to be beautifully written or decorated — we're going for size here. Something about an oversized sign really gets kids amped. Blow up some balloons. Maximum fun, minimal effort. Leave them scattered around the Big Sign or taped on the wall. No helium required! In fact, I think they're even more fun if they're at kid-level so they can hold/kick/hit them around the house. Use food coloring. Cooking your usual Saturday morning pancakes? Add a few drops of holiday-appropriate food dye to make them festive. This takes a little more effort, but if you have some holiday-appropriate cookie cutters like these hearts, the sky's the limit for making themed food (cheese slices, sandwiches, biscuits, cookies, etc.). Grab some fun snacks. Set the table. Takes three minutes, and it instantly makes any day/meal feel special. Bonus points if you have a table cloth in an on-theme color!

Valentine’s Day definitely doesn’t require a gift (though flowers and a card never hurt!). That said, wrapping up a little something can be a fun way to break up the winter doldrums. Here are a few ideas if you want to get…

A lil something for her:

This lip balm, which looks black but actually goes on clear and accentuates your natural lip color. You can do one swipe to get a little color, or keep building to get stronger color. A great matching set — I feel very happy every time I put on these cashmere joggers with this cashmere sweater. Those in black would look so chic. Or if she (or you, if you’re hint dropping!) is more of a sweats gal, I love this slouchy sweatshirt with these sweatpants (those are pricey) and Gap’s VintageSoft sweat set (pants and sweatshirt). If you live somewhere where it’s going to be cold for another many months, I cannot recommend this Pasta Puffer more highly. It brings a lot of joy to a dreary day. I’ve seen it on Poshmark and other resell sites! If she loves making my big ass salads, she needs a really good Big Ass Salad Bowl.

A lil something for him:

A lil something for your kids:

We’re coming up on a BIG sports weekend, with the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics this Friday (my eyes will be peeled for Shane and Ilya…) and the Super Bowl this Sunday.

In my mind there are two ways to approach cooking for the Super Bowl or another big TV-watching event:

The host makes a meal that can be kept warm and enjoyed throughout the night, or… Each of the guests brings a delicious snack and you have a big ole snacky potluck.

If you’re going the full meal route…

Make a big pot of chili and serve it with cornbread and a bunch of toppings. Here are some to choose from (if you’re cooking for a bigger crowd, maybe cook two!):

If you’re going the snack spread route…

Here are some good options!

Every week, we dig into the What to Cook archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past. Here’s this week’s lineup.

1. rainbow chicken chop , 2025

One of our most-loved recipes from 2025. This no-cook, eat-the-rainbow chopped salad is all about nutrient diversity and texture — crunchy cabbage and carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, herbs, cashews, chicken, and ramen are tossed with a punchy ginger-chili crisp dressing. Thanks to sturdy veg, it holds up beautifully for days, making it ideal for meal-prep lunches or a low-effort vegetable-filled dinner that feels special.

Bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs and potatoes roast together until perfectly crisp and golden while you whip up both a garlic butter and punchy romesco sauce to finish things off. It’s impressive without being fussy, and the leftover romesco alone is reason to make it — as WTCer Fay commented, “Even the ‘I don’t like red peppers’ members of my family practically drank the sauce.”

3. thai chicken chop , 2023

Have an open jar of red curry paste after making the winter sunshine soup? Cook this meal next! Ground chicken cooked with red curry paste and other aromatics gets tossed with romaine, edamame, carrots, cashews, and crunchy wontons, and dressed with a truly delicious creamy curry-cashew dressing. I wrote the recipe to make a double batch of chicken so that you can cook once, eat twice! Make grain bowls, wraps, or tacos out of the leftovers (or freeze them).

A weeknight-friendly spin on French cassoulet, AKA peak rustic comfort food. Sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, and white beans simmer into a cozy, savory base, then get topped with breadcrumbs and Parmesan for a golden, crunchy finish. You can shop most of the ingredients right from your pantry! Also leftovers are fab. Cassoulet for breakfast would be highly encouraged.

If you haven’t cooked this oldie but goodie yet, you must. It’s fast, interactive (everyone will make their own lettuce wraps at the table!), and absolutely packed with flavor. I dream about the ginger-scallion sauce. It’s fun for everyone to do their own thing, and yields leftovers that are easy to remix into fried rice or grain bowls.

