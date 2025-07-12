I have an absolutely delightful meal to share with you today. We are taking a summer produce star that we haven’t cooked with here in a while — PEACHES! — and turning it into a sweet, teeny bit spicy, delicious tart that would be as at home at a gourmet restaurant or in a Tuscan villa as it will be on your dinner table.

We’re making a hot honey ricotta base (you can use hot honey instead of honey + red pepper flakes, if you have it!), spreading it over puff pastry, piling peaches on top, and baking until the pastry is puffy and golden and the peaches are roasty and caramelized. A sprinkle of pine nuts, prosciutto, and a handful of arugula on top bring it all together.

You can plate this and only this for dinner — it’s a complete meal as is. Or you can serve it with a very simple side salad using the rest of the arugula that you’ll have in the fridge. Toss with some shaved Parm, toasted pine nuts, a pinch of salt and black pepper, some lemon juice or good balsamic, and EVOO. Delish.

This makes a perfect summer dinner, an impressive appetizer, a special lunch… and it’s great both warm or at room temp. There’s no bad way or time to eat this tart!

Using store-bought frozen puff pastry is a brilliant “easy-but-fancy” hack. You get a light, layered, and fluffy crust, yet the only work you have to do is flour a surface, roll it out a bit, and give it a little par-bake (AKA a partial-bake, before adding any toppings). Then it’s just a matter of piling delicious things on top!

You can find puff pastry in the freezer aisle near desserts, or sometimes in the refrigerator aisle near the cookie dough. It often come in packs of two. You can either keep the extra one in the freezer to use in a few weeks/months, double this recipe and make two peach and prosciutto tarts, or use it to make one of the following:

Another tart — Use this ricotta base and cooking instructions but mix up the toppings. One I love is thinly sliced heirloom tomato topped with flaky sea salt and a drizzle of olive oil. Slice them, place them on a baking sheet, salt them, then pat them dry 15 minutes later before adding them to the tart. Add thinly sliced basil and balsamic glaze when you pull it from the oven. Maybe throw some corn kernels on there too — delish.

A puff pastry pizza — Roll it out onto a parchment-covered baking sheet sprinkled with flour, use a fork to poke holes in the center of the dough (to keep it from getting too puffy), and bake at 425°F for 10 minutes. Lightly top it with desired pizza toppings (don’t overdo it or it could get soggy) then bake again for 15 to 20 minutes.

Chocolate pastry pockets — Roll it out on a floured surface and cut it into 8 little squares. Transfer them to a floured/oiled piece of parchment on a baking sheet. Add a piece of chocolate (or Nutella) to the center of each square, fold it in half into a triangular shape and press the edges shut with a fork. Brush the tops with an egg wash then sprinkle with some brown sugar, and bake at 425°F for 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool for at least 10 minutes, the chocolate will be hot!

Puff pastry cheese straws — This recipe looks very delicious.

Any other uses for frozen puff pastry that you love?! Leave a comment

If you want more peaches on your plate (and at this point in the season, WHO DOESN’T), you have to try the one-skillet roasted chicken and peaches. Magic happens when the chicken and rice cook together — the chicken schmaltz (drippings from the chicken skin) drips down and gives it a really unique, rich, savory flavor. Or, if you freaked out over this tart and want similar vibes using different summer produce, give the summer tomato galette or boursin summer squash galette a try!

Serves 6 to 8 as an appetizer, or 4 as a light meal

Cook time: 45 minutes (15 minutes active, 30 minutes inactive) + allowing your puff pastry to thaw overnight in the fridge, if frozen!

Tools: