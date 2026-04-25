If you’ve been a What To Cooker for a while, you know that I love harissa. It’s a tangy, spicy chili garlic paste that is packed with so much flavor. It has North African origins but I love using it anywhere I need a huge flavor boost with very little effort. Exhibit A is today’s honey harissa chicken bowls, in which we use harissa to add subtle heat and delicious flavor to both our chicken and labneh sauce.

This may be the most flavorful chicken and rice bowl I’ve ever eaten. Actually, I know it is! We combine honey harissa chicken with a crazy flavorful yellow rice pilaf, creamy harissa labneh, and optional but completely worth it pickled red onions.

You’ll spend about five minutes marinating chicken thighs in a sweet and spicy marinade, then throw them in the oven. While they’re roasting for half an hour, you’ll make your fancy rice (rice pilaf), go dumpster diving in the fridge for any veggies you want to throw on your bowls (cucumbers, avocado, tomatoes, fennel, whatever!), and whip up a really quick sauce. For extra credit, you can make lemon honey pickled red onions, too. By the time the chicken is cooked, your rice will be ready, and dinner will be served!

There are a few sub-recipes within this recipe that you can cook separately or together. For example, this rice pilaf would be amazing with any grilled steak or shrimp, or with a store-bought rotisserie chicken. The honey harissa chicken would be excellent on top of any salad, or served with microwaveable frozen brown rice and a simple veg side. And you can keep your fridge stocked with these lemon honey pickled red onions to throw on grain bowls, salads, avocado toast, etc.

Since the sub-recipes are so mix-and-matchable, I have written each of them separately so that you can refer to them individually going forward. But when you’re cooking it all together for these honey harissa chicken bowls, I want you to work in a specific order to make cooking dinner as efficient as possible.

So, here is the step-by-step plan of attack for how to cook today’s recipe in full (in under 45 minutes!). Though we have a few different things happening at once, none of it is difficult. You can do this!

Coat the chicken in the honey harissa marinade. You can do this up to 48 hours in advance if you’d like, or put it straight in the oven. Start roasting the chicken. While the chicken is roasting, prep the lemon honey pickled red onions. As soon as you finish the onions, start cooking the rice. While the rice is cooking, chop the olives, herbs, and scallions that you’ll add to your cooked rice, and make the labneh harissa sauce. Dumpster dive (as in, raid your fridge) for any other optional toppings like cucumbers, tomatoes, fennel, or carrots (chop them or shred ‘em with a vegetable peeler!). Finish the rice. Build your bowls! You can serve them pre-assembled or family style, allowing everyone to choose their own adventure.

Tandoori chicken bowls include another insanely flavorful chicken and rice combo and use a few of the same spices included here (turmeric, cumin, and smoked paprika). That recipe would be good to mix and match with today’s based on what you have in your fridge! And once you join the harissa fan club, use it to make my harissa bolognese spaghetti squash, roasted harissa chicken and sweet potato bowls, grilled lemon harissa chicken & zucchini (on page 34 in What To Cook the book), and harissa-roasted veggies with whipped feta (on page 159 in the book).

This coming Monday at 10 a.m. PT, I’ll be going live on Substack to cook smoky mole chicken enchiladas with lime crema. If you can, grab the ingredients ahead of time and join me so you have dinner ready to go later that day! Or, watch it that evening (or anytime you can!) — we’ll send a playback of the video afterward. The live will be open to all subscribers, and we’ve temporarily removed the paywall on the recipe.

Speaking of Substack live… I went live yesterday to give a private knife skills class to all our What To Cook Insiders! Upgrade to get access to that class as well as many other Insider perks!

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Serves 4

Cook time: 45 minutes

Tools:

Honey Harissa Chicken