If you’ve been around here for a few years, you may remember my sesame-ginger grilled steak with addictive cucumber pepper avocado salad. I made that recipe on repeat for MONTHS, and I know that it’s a WTC reader fave because I still regularly get tagged in pics of it on Instagram three years later!

I predict that today’s recipe will become the 2026 version of that meal: a dinner that we will all make nonstop this spring, summer, and beyond.

We’re whipping up an insanely flavorful, perfectly cooked skirt steak, fresh and briny Greek salad-inspired bruschetta with creamy feta, and grilled bread, and it is what grilling-weather weeknight cooking dreams are made of.

The first thing you’ll do is make an herby dressing, which you’ll divide up to both dress the bruschetta and marinate the steak. If you don’t have 30 minutes to 2 hours to marinate the steak, you can skip that step and still have an amazing dinner. But if you do have enough time to marinate your steak, you must, because it’s the kind of low-effort, high-reward move that turns a delightful home-cooked dinner into a restaurant-worthy, cohesive meal you’ll crave nonstop!

First, if you don’t own a grill, you can cook the steak (and bread) in a grill pan or cast-iron skillet on the stove instead. Do not skip this recipe just because it has “grilled” in the title!

If you do own a grill but are not entirely sure how to use it, I HIGHLY recommend reading and watching my ultimate grilling guide before you cook today’s recipe. So many What To Cookers have become confident grillers thanks to this guide — you can, too!

I talk about this in the guide, but I always scrape the grates clean when my grill is piping hot before I grill a meal. This will keep your meat from sticking! You can lightly oil the grates once you’ve cleaned them if you want, but since this marinade has oil in it — and since we’re not cooking a lean cut of meat like chicken breasts — it’s not a must here.

If you love this dinner you’ll also enjoy the fresh salad + perfect grilled meat pairing in jerk chicken with coconut rice and strawberry salsa and show off-y Greek salad with truly perfect grilled chicken. Another one to bookmark for when in-season watermelons hit the scene in a few months is grilled jalapeño pork chops with watermelon & feta salad. And of course, there’s the sesame-ginger grilled steak mentioned above!

FYI, originally we were going to slice the red onion, but after testing further I decided it’s better finely chopped!

Serves 4

Cook time: 45 minutes + 30 minutes to 2 hours for marinating the steak

Tools: