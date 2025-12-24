What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Lynette
3h

Merry Merry Christmas to you and your family, Caro. I'm Lynette Brubaker - a long-time friend of Kerry Diamond. We met backstage at jubilee this spring. Already made the Xmas strata. Yum!!

Serving the lemon spoon bread tonight - with BBQ ribs, red cabbage slaw and banana pudding - and I'm making the beef tenderloin tomorrow with that unreal dill horseradish sauce. Thank you for making our holidays delicious. Hugs Xx Lynette

Jane M
12m

Merry merry Christmas to Caro, family and all What to Cookers 🌲🎁🥳🎅

We had the Ragu with pasta for Xmas eve dinner tonight, so so good. And delighted to have enough leftovers to make a small lasagna sometime soon ❤️

