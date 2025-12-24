Happy holidays to you all, from my family to yours! I’m so very grateful for this smart, funny, positive community, and I hope you are having a wonderful week with people you love. Or, if you all have norovirus like my family did last Christmas, I promise it’ll be over soon.

We hope everyone who’s cooking the easy-but-fancy meal plan has a stress-free day and enjoys every bite. If you don’t have a plan for breakfast tomorrow, there’s still time to cook my Christmas strata! Watch a demo of me prepping it (and giving an impromptu kitchen tour) here. Keep reading for our usual tour through the recipe archives — you’ll find lots of ideas for festive NYE dinners, a soup to cook on New Year’s Day, and more meals that’d be great for the no-man’s-land days between Christmas and NYE. You can also click here for more meal ideas, should you have a house full of guests to feed this week!

And get excited for Saturday: we’re sharing an amazing, delicious, so-very-easy sneak peek recipe from a good friend’s upcoming cookbook. Any guesses as to who it is?!

Merry Christmas, lots of love to you all!

Every week, we dig into the What To Cook archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past. We have lots of great NYE and New Year’s Day ideas today, as we enter the last week of December!

1. good luck soup , 2024

A New Year’s Day tradition with a twist: black-eyed peas, collard greens, and pork (all the classic good-luck ingredients) in a cozy, curry-inspired one-pot soup that comes together in about 30 minutes. It’s nourishing, freezer-friendly, and flexible for swaps, but the real standout is the crispy pancetta croutons on top (you’ll never want soup without them again). Bookmark this one for January 1! This is a cult fave around here!!

Hosting a NYE party? Make this! A calm, confident holiday menu for when you want to host without spiraling. On the menu: a California-style Christmas roast (tri-tip), Boursin risotto, honey-roasted carrots with burrata and pistachios, a crowd-pleasing kale salad, and roasted mushrooms — plus two easy apps and an outsourced dessert. Everything is designed to overlap ingredients, cook at similar temperatures, and follow a clear plan of attack, so the whole meal comes together smoothly.

3. pasta alla vodka and the best caesar , 2022

Name a better duo! Creamy, punchy pasta alla vodka paired with a classic Caesar that’s crisp, salty, and the kind everyone goes back for more of. This meal works just as well for a random Tuesday as it does for New Year’s Eve, and both components are extremely make-ahead friendly. Cozy, celebratory, and SO crowd-pleasing. I also have a whole entertaining menu in that post, in case you’re hosting a NYE dinner party.

4. short ribs and grits , 2021

A festive, set-it-and-forget-it meal that feels special without being fussy. Tough-but-flavorful short ribs braise low and slow until they’re fall-apart tender, then get spooned over creamy, cheesy grits. It’s rich, comforting, and ideal for cold winter weather.

Chicken thighs roast alongside fennel and citrus in a bourbon-maple marinade that cooks down into a glossy, caramelized pan sauce. This one teaches you a few kitchen power moves: how to roast and braise at the same time, when to deploy the broiler, and how to turn a marinade into a sauce — all on a single sheet pan! I LOVE THIS RECIPE!

