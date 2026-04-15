What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katie Buzas's avatar
Katie Buzas
6h

I need to watch these grilling videos! I want to take over the grilling this summer. It's definitely the easier gig vs watching the kids. Also looking forward to your reviews & recs on what was worth it and not with 2 boys those ages on your trip. My sons are a year behind so if this trip was fun we may want to plan a similar one next year.

Reply
Share
Molly's avatar
Molly
6h

Caro- would love info about your trip, where, hotels, etc when you get back! Thanks!!

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caro Chambers LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture