Hi! I’m currently in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula with my two oldest sons, Mattis and Calum, who are 7 and 5. We are spending our days snorkeling, swimming in cenotés (water-filled sinkholes!), and exploring Mayan ruins, then spending our evenings filling up on live music and Yucatán delicacies like cochinita pibil and relleno negro.

One thing I’ve been struck by is how receptive to and geared toward kids and families Mexican communities are. At breakfast yesterday, there was a whole area with books, games, puzzles, and blocks, and a few days ago we went to a restaurant/bar to see live music and there was a gigantic multi-level indoor playground inside of the bar. Like a Chuck e. Cheese-worthy indoor playground! The boys freaked out they were so excited to play, and I drank my marg, ate my dinner, and listened to music.

Carmel Valley has a few restaurants with outdoor spaces where we can let the kids roam while we eat — Folktale is a favorite for both Jillian from What to Cook and me. And Molly from What To Cook, who lives in Charleston, says there are a handful of kid-friendly restaurants there, too (Coastal Crust is her family’s go-to). But the level of hospitality toward families with young kids here is truly next level.

The culture makes it easy to have your kids out and about with you, whereas often in the U.S. it feels like you’re swimming against the current and/or left to bring your own bag of tricks (toys) with you. Consider this my plea to bring more of this family-friendly ease and openness to the States!

In the meantime, let’s crowdsource: If you’ve found a restaurant that goes above and beyond to welcome families with young kids, drop the name and location in the comments!

Leave a comment

I have a few go-to gifts that I know my mom and mother-in-law — and any other woman in my life! — will love every time, and a fresh set of Kosterina EVOO is high among them. Kosterina’s extra-virgin olive oils are made from early-harvest Koroneiki olives, meaning they’re picked before peak ripeness and cold-pressed quickly after harvest. This gives them super high levels of oleocanthal and oleacein — the naturally occurring polyphenols (nutrient-rich antioxidants) that give good-quality EVOO its peppery finish and many of its health benefits, like reducing inflammation and supporting heart health.

Most importantly, they also taste amazing! I cook with Kosterina EVOO every day in my kitchen. I’ve already ordered gift sets for my mom and MIL for Mother’s Day (it’s coming up, guys! May 10!). I love the EVOO set with the “Happy Mother’s Day” wrapping, but there are lots of other great gift sets in their Mother’s Day shop, too. Use code CAROMOM to receive 15% off an order from their site!

This Saturday’s recipe will be the first of the year that involves grilling, so now’s the time to clean your grill. If you need a refresher on all things grilling, read (and watch!) our ultimate grilling guide. It’s basically a Grilling 101 class that includes:

Video walkthroughs of how to work a grill — everything from how to ignite it to how to clean it to how to oil the grates

A list of the only grilling tools I consider essential

A “how to grill everything” cheatsheet with grilling times and temps for any protein you’re working with

A troubleshooting section, in which I tell you what to do if/when things go wrong

12 back-pocket marinades (complete with a printable PDF!)

5 delicious grilled sandwich ideas

8 easy sides you can cook on a grill

plus the WTC grilling recipe hall of fame! including…

(clockwise from top left): jalapeño pork chops, marinated grilled veggies with burrata, grilled steak caprese, and grilled chili lime chicken fajita bowls

If you’ve ever wondered whether to leave the lid open or closed while you grill, or what the heck cooking over “indirect” or “direct” heat means, this is the guide for you. And if you’re a proficient griller and want some fresh ideas for what to grill tonight and all spring and summer long, this guide is also a guide for you!

Speaking of guides, did you know we have a WTC sauce guide?! You can use it to whip up a delicious sauce to serve with any simple grilled protein and veg!

some of the sauces in the sauce guide! (clockwise from top left): hot honey sauce, cashew sauce, magic green sauce, and tahini yogurt

We love a good sale, and Sephora is in the middle of one! They’re offering at least 10% off sitewide with the promo code SPRINGSALE and our team’s using it as an opportunity to stock up on the products we’re running low on. In case you are, too, here’s a roundup of what we use and love!

PS, if anyone has a Sephora brand product you swear by, please share the rec! Their “Sephora Collection” is 30% off during the sale (!), but we don’t currently use any.

Leave a comment

Makeup:

Skincare:

Mara retinol face oil. This is the splurgiest skincare product I own, but, from what I’ve read, if you’re going to splurge, retinol is the thing to do it on?! I love the smell and feel of it, and really do feel like it has minimized my fine lines and made my skin look brighter. —Molly (I use this retinol, too! —Jillian)

Mara foaming face wash. I also started using Mara’s foaming face wash recently and it has officially earned a permanent spot in my routine. It leaves my skin thoroughly clean but not stripped or tight. —Jillian

ALPYN moisturizer. I look forward to lathering this on my face every night! —Jillian

Dieux reusable eye masks. Our favorite under-eye masks — they reduce puff and are reusable!

Hair:

Silk scrunchies. The only hair tie I use because they don’t leave a crease!

Roz shampoo and conditioner. I’ve been using it for more than a year and love it.

Oribe night cream. I wear this a lot during the summer when I’m constantly in the pool and out in the sun. It helps reduce frizz!

Every week, we dig into the What To Cook archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past — the recipes worth bringing back into your rotation. Here’s this week’s lineup.

A full spring entertaining spread that looks impressive but is very manageable thanks to our detailed plan of attack. Maple dijon ham, spring pea pasta, a crunchy strawberry poppy seed salad, roasted carrots with pistachios, buttery poppy seed rolls, a simple antipasto-style snack plate, and a no-mixing-bowl-required strawberry torte. Though it’s designed for hosting, it’s full of individual recipes you can cook on any weeknight (the pasta and roasted veg especially!).

Do you have cottage cheese in your fridge? Cook this pasta! It’s creamy, bright green, and packed with sneaky veg and protein.

A true WTC classic — a version of it is actually the cover star of WTC the book #1! Buttery, lemony, garlicky shrimp with orzo that cooks up almost risotto-style, plus pops of peas and herbs. Take it from WTCer Kaitlin’s kids! “This was fantastic!! Definitely a dish we will repeat again and again. Five stars from the whole family, kids included!”

A simple sheet-pan dinner with perfectly flaky salmon, golden potatoes, and asparagus, plus a punchy lemony-dill sauce that makes every bite better. It’s just as delicious at room temp, so you can cook it when it works for you and serve whenever.

Fast, high-heat broiling gives you caramelized, deeply savory steak and crisp-tender veggies in under 15 minutes of cook time. The sesame-soy marinade pulls its weight, but it’s the creamy, spicy sambal sauce on top that really makes this feel like a takeout-level dinner at home.

Lastly: Lauren J., Corinne K., Chelsea L., Priya K., and Ann P., wishing you all a warm welcome to Illegal (But Actually Totally Legal And Approved by The Author) Bookclub! Enjoy the heck out of Dolly All the Time.

Also, save the date for 10 a.m. May 19 — Annabel Monaghan and I will be going live on Substack to chat about her new book!

We use affiliate links when sharing product recs, which means we may earn a small commission off of purchases you make through those links. This does not cost you anything extra and is a way to support the production of and team behind What to Cook. Sponsorships are another way we partner with brands that we authentically love and can personally vouch for.