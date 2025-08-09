Whether you’re in the thick of back-to-school chaos or just want a delicious, no fuss dinner that takes advantage of late summer’s bounty (or both!), this sheet-pan supper from

hits. the. mark. It requires just 15 minutes of active prep time; packs in the protein, veggies, a carby bite, and a bright, tangy, positively addicting sauce;

will leave you with hardly any dishes to wash when it’s all said and done. It’s easy enough for a weeknight, yet special enough to serve next time you entertain. Jenn’s “what do you cook when you don’t feel like cooking?” meal checks all the boxes, and we can’t wait for you to enjoy it!!

Did you miss Wednesday's So Into That? If so, click here to learn more about Jenn — including the job that opened her eyes to recipe development, her most-used specialty kitchen tools, and the pantry staple she's never without.

From Jenn: Sheet-pan meals are my weeknight go-to when I need a hefty serving of veggies and protein but don’t have the time to make it fancy. But the winner of all sheet-pan situations in my opinion? Sheet-pan gnocchi. No boiling required, shockingly satisfying texture, and endless ways to customize depending on the season or what you have on hand. This Greek-style sheet-pan gnocchi takes advantage of the produce I find in abundance at my farmer’s market in the summer, like cherry tomatoes, zucchini, lemon, and dill, and comes together with a delicious roasted lemon yogurt sauce that you do not want to skip. You’ll be packing in the fiber and protein (even the sauce gives a big protein boost!) but, more importantly, the whole family will love this unique, low-effort meal that comes together in about 30 minutes.

From Jenn: Gluten-free like me? Use gluten-free gnocchi or even frozen cauliflower gnocchi. Vegetarian? Opt for plant-based sausages or a simple can of chickpeas. Dairy-free? Try out a block of nondairy feta cheese and nondairy yogurt. Picky eater? Swap and sub veggies to fit your preferences. This cooking method and spice mix will work with just about anything you have on hand. The one caveat? Try to get a lemon for roasting — it really puts the sauce over the top!

Beautiful, delicious, and oh so EASY — thank you,

, for sharing this weeknight-perfect recipe with us.

If you’ve been a WTCer for a while, you know this is not our first rodeo with sheet-pan gnocchi. Once you fall in love with the ease and tastiness of Jenn’s recipe, make Caro’s springy sheet-pan gnocchi starring asparagus, pancetta, and shallot, and her more autumnal mix of sausage, Brussels, mushrooms, and burrata! And for another sheet-pan dinner that’s rife with Mediterranean flavor, try sheet-pan Greek chicken and potatoes.

By

(formatting modified for What to Cook)

Serves 4

Tools:

Ingredients:

For the sheet-pan gnocchi: