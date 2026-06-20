The time has come for a brand new big ass, good-all-week salad!!!

Good-all-week salads — meaning, salads that get better as they sit and won’t turn to mush after a few days in the fridge — are a staple of my fridge all year long, but especially during summertime, when all my little humans are home and I’m constantly craving fresh vegetables. Based on recent comments about what you all are eating for lunch and dinner these days, I know they are for you, too!

Today’s good-all-week salad is vegetarian but HEARTY, delivers a ton of healthy Mediterranean nutrients, and, assuming you can find pre-cooked lentils (they’re carried by most stores!) is NO COOK. It’s fresh, filling, cooling, and SO TASTY.

The base is lacinato (aka dino, aka flat leaf, aka Tuscan) kale, which holds up well dressed for days. We’re adding celery for crunch, lentils for protein, feta for its creamy, briny action, and lots of fresh herbs, then coating it all in a lemon masala dressing that adds such an interesting “what is that?!” element to this salad.

In my final test of this recipe, I added chopped dates and a thinly sliced apple and loved the sweet and savory combo very much it. But I also loved the salad totally savory, without the sweet elements! So I’m listing them as optional and want you to choose your own adventure!

This recipe makes a LOT of salad. I fed it to four adults on Wednesday night along with a big crusty loaf of bread with good butter — I still had multiple servings of leftovers to stock the fridge with, and I’ve been happily eating them for lunch ever since.

dates and apples not included in these pics!

Let’s talk lentils. Lentils are a delicious, earthy-tasting legume that are an excellent source of plant-based protein (about 9 grams per 1/2 cup!). They also pack a lot of fiber (7 to 8 grams per 1/2 cup), magnesium, iron, and B vitamins. All that to say, they’re good mood foods that will make your brain and body happy!

If your pantry is already stocked with dry green or black lentils, you can cook and use them here. Should you want to keep this a no-cook recipe, look for pre-cooked lentils in the refrigerated section of your grocery store (they may be near the tofu and other plant-based proteins). If you can only find canned pre-cooked lentils, you can use those, though I much prefer the refrigerated kind.

If you want to learn how to cook dry lentils — or if you want to add meat to this meal, or find a substitution for any ingredient — be sure to read the notes and substitutions sections beneath the recipe! Lots of info there.

Last week you all shared what you’re eating for lunch this summer, and the good-all-week lemon-Parm chicken, quinoa, and kale salad got the most shout-outs. It really is a perfect meal! A few more summery eat-all-week salads to add to your rotation are the grilled chicken and pita chop, charred cabbage and chicken peanut chop, and vietnamese chicken noodle chop. And this good-all-week chop salad is another vegetarian winner, with marinated cannellini beans as a protein! Click here for even more good-all-week salads.

Serves 6

Prep time: 30 minutes

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