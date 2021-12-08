TLDR; What To Cook makes a great gift — you can schedule it to arrive on whatever date you wish, and I made a cute gift card that you can print out and wrap up!

We are nearing the one-year birthday of What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking. To jog your memory: What To Cook was initially a cookbook proposal which was rejected from every single publishing house because I “didn’t have a large enough audience” — aka, didn’t have enough Instagram followers.

After receiving the final rejection just before March of 2020, I decided not to take no for an answer, so I set out to build the damn audience.

But once I built the audience, I realized… F that. I didn’t want to take my hard-earned followers and hand them over to a publisher. I wanted to hear your feedback, understand your needs, and be able to give you the recipes that you needed exactly when you needed them — tomato recipes at the peak of summer tomato season, winter squash recipes in the colder months, warming soups on weeks when rain was forecast across much of the country. I wanted to do what many cookbooks fail to do — genuinely make cooking easier for you.

So I launched What To Cook on December 16th, 2021. And the past year has blown away all of my expectations of what this newsletter, which is really more akin to a serialized cookbook, could become.

Your support and love of What To Cook has formed it into what it is today. A helpful hand in your kitchen, guiding you sometimes towards pure ease (15-minute peanut noods), sometimes towards new flavors (honey roasted chicken and veggies with tahini yogurt), and always towards something delicious.

And I (actually — we! there’s a whole team of us now!) have so much more planned for 2022 and beyond.

I would be so honored if you’d give the gift of What To Cook this holiday season. I made a super cute gift card that you can print out, and you can schedule it to arrive in your recipient’s inbox whenever you choose.

P.S. I know many of you gifted What To Cook last December — you will not receive a reminder to re-subscribe those people, so consider gifting it again today!

As a reminder — a subscription to What To Cook is currently priced at $35 annually, but that price is rising on December 16th. You will be grandfathered in at $35 forever when you re-subscribe. If you subscribed last December, keep a look out for an email reminding you to re-subscribe in your inbox!

HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

xoxo, Caro