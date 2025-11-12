Next week is our annual GIFT GUIDE WEEK, and I feel really proud of the guides we’ll be sharing! We’ve pulled together a unique collection of gift ideas that feel fun and fresh — and that we hope will help reduce the mental load and time it takes you to holiday shop for all your people this year. We’ll be sending three gift guides a day for four days, plus a small business spotlight gift guide on Friday!

But before we dive headfirst into the land of holiday consumerism, we wanted to kick off gifting season with a bunch of low- and no-cost ideas that make excellent gifts for the people you love. These would be so, so special to give or receive — just as meaningful (even more so, to many people!) as any shiny new item.

But first, a quick idea for an easy and delicious way to feed a crowd in the coming months:

A big ole ham is my absolute favorite way to take the stress out of holiday entertaining — I grew up on Smithfield Spiral Cut Ham and I love serving them as the main course for get togethers all fall and winter. Heat up the ham, add the included glaze, and serve however you’d like: as a main meat entrée with sides, or my favorite: with rolls for making little ham sandwiches. Put out some rolls, mustards, and some white Cheddar or havarti, and you’re done! Filling and festive. Ham is also a great sub option for Thanksgiving if turkey isn’t your thing — it’s much faster to prep and cook (and is simply more delicious IMO!). The best part about serving ham is all the leftovers: I suggest ham and cheese grilled cheeses with tomato soup for lunch or dinner the next day. Thank you to Smithfield for sponsoring today’s So Into That.

Our favorite no- to low-cost gift ideas as we head into the holiday season

Cook ‘em some soup! Christmas cookies are wonderful and delicious, but they don’t actually reduce the recipient’s mental load. Homemade soup does! A quart of soup and a loaf of good bread will show your love and take cooking a meal off their plate. My mom does this every Christmas for her friends — she usually makes a veggie curry. Share a sourdough starter: If you’re a bread baker and know that a friend or family member would also like to be a bread baker, gift them part of your starter and a sourdough lesson! Give them a “morning off”: Tell your friend, sister, or anyone you love who has small children, that, as a holiday gift, you’d like to give them a weekend morning to themselves in December. Show up at 8:30 a.m. with coffee and pastries. Take their kids far, far away for two to three hours. They get a quiet house — you get to spoil their children a little and get to know them better. Win-win. Write them a cookbook: Handwrite or beautifully type out five to 10 of YOUR actual go-to recipes (the ones you really make, not aspirational ones) with personal notes like “this dinner saves me every Wednesday” or “double the garlic.” You could even include a couple pantry staples to make one of them, if you’d like. Get a three-ring binder and put all of the recipes in laminated pockets. Include extras so they can continue adding their favorite recipes! Gift some garden love: If you’re a gardener, drop off a planter or a hanging basket filled with plants for your friend’s front porch, or sneak over and redo their dead planters. My mom does this for me and my sister when she comes to town (and we’ve let her previous planters die…) and it is such an incredibly kind, thoughtful gift. Note: Plants are pricy so this one isn’t so much free — unless you’re able to propagate the plants from your own garden! Share your skills: If you have a specific skill that they don’t (haircuts, basic car maintenance, photo organization, closet editing, resume review, fishing), gift it! But don’t just say, “I’ll do that whenever!” Actually put it on their calendar: “On January 5th at 3 p.m., I’m coming over to do XYZ for/with you!” Schedule a life admin organization session: Set a time to sit down together and help your loved one set up a password manager, organize their important documents, scan old photos, or finally deal with that email inbox. Unglamorous but SO helpful. I really need to do this for my parents — I want to teach them how to use AI to make their daily life easier! Print out some of their pics: Unless you know the person is on it when it comes to printing out pictures, odds are they have thousands of great photos on their phone but barely any hard copies. If they post a lot on social media, you can snag some good pics to print that way. You could also ask them to send you the link to their holiday card family photos if they took some this year, or just say something vague like, “I’m working on a project, can you send me a few of your favorite photos from the year?” No need to frame them — you can slip them into a simple photo album, or just deliver them tucked inside a card. Create a custom Spotify playlist: Like a mixed CD, but for 2025! Put together a really thoughtful playlist (or several!) for them labeled with personalized titles like “songs for your commute to work,” “cooking dinner vibes,” “Sunday morning with [their kids’ names here].” This might seem small, but my dad does this for me and it makes me feel so loved and cared for. Here’s the playlist he made for me when I was in labor with my fourth baby and told him I was feeling anxious. Share your Audiobook account: If you have an Audible or Libro.FM account, add them as a family member. It costs you nothing and gives them access to all of the audiobooks you own! Give them a “day of yes”: This would be so sweet for a niece/nephew/godchild. Schedule a day in December or January when you’ll do whatever the person wants for the afternoon. Pick them up from school and let them plan every minute until bedtime! Make a “why we love you” jar: Reach out to a few of your friend/mom/dad/sister’s friends and family members and ask them to share one thing they love about that person. Print their replies on slips of paper and put them in a jar. A friend did this for Molly years ago, and it’s one of her most cherished gifts!

Have any other special no- or low-cost gift ideas you’ve given or received?! Share ‘em! Leave a comment

Every week, we dig into the WTC archives to see what was cooking this same week in years past. Need dinner inspo for tonight, or something easy but impressive for company later this month? Cook one of these!

1. sausage and pepper patty melts , 2024

A cozy, flavor-packed twist on the classic patty melt — thin sausage patties, roasted red peppers, and melty provolone grilled between crispy sourdough. It’s a diner-style delight!

Here’s a shockingly impressive, very seasonal sheet-pan dinner that takes hardly any effort. Cook this one for Friendsgiving, or for family in town over the holidays.

3. honey soy glazed cod , 2022

This recipe gets a restaurant-quality dinner on your table in 30 minutes flat! Cod fillets simmer in a sweet, salty honey-soy glaze with garlicky kale and buttery rice — it’s light(ish), flavorful, and foolproof, even for fish skeptics.

4. roasted pork tenderloin , 2021

Juicy, spice-rubbed pork tenderloin with a warm couscous pilaf filled with pears, shallots, dates, feta, and arugula? It’s like autumn on a sheet pan.

Congrats to the winners of last week’s grocery giveaway: Lauren Tatzko Madie Rice Katy Struse Whitney Williams

A note about links! We use affiliate links when sharing product recs, which means we may earn a small commission off of purchases you make through those links. This does not cost you anything extra and is a way to support the production of and team behind What To Cook. Sponsorships are another way we partner with brands that we authentically love and can personally vouch for.