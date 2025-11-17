Today kicks off our annual gift guide week here at What To Cook! If you’ve found your way to this newsletter, chances are you’re a person who likes efficiency, and we hope these guides will help make finding special gifts for the people you love as easy and efficient as possible. We’ve put many, many hours into tracking down and vetting cool, fun, fresh ideas — many from small businesses! several free ideas! — and we’re so excited to share them with you.

We’re kicking things off with gift ideas for the chefs, entertainers, and beauty- and wellness-loving people in your life.

Ideas for the people in your life who love to cook — or who are trying to love to cook. All of these are tested, vetted items that I use every day in my own kitchen.

A quality cutting board is a must for every kitchen, and Epicurean’s gorgeous Gourmet Series paper composite cutting board is an excellent gift for any home cook (or aspiring cook) in your life! I get asked nearly every day which cutting board I use in lieu of plastic, and this is the one! It’s dishwasher-safe, dual-sided, offers a juice groove, and won’t dull your knife blade. You can gift just one (the bigger the better, IMO!) or one of each size.

A salt pig is such a great gift. No one should be cooking with a salt shaker — pinching your kosher salt out of a pretty salt pig is the only way! I love my salt pig from Emile Henry, and I recently got this salt sphere from Material. Nordic Ware makes my fave practical sheet pans, and Great Jones makes my fave fun, colorful ones (that are also practical and great quality!). My recent ragù recipe made me realize how many people do not own immersion blenders! They’re a wonderful tool for making sauces and soups without having to transfer everything to your big blender. I own and can vouch for that Vitamix one, but this one is a much lower price point and has great reviews. It would be fun to gift someone a blender with a few favorite soup recipes printed out and laminated in a binder!

A big ass box of the best cooking salt (the salt that most chefs and recipe developers, including me, develop recipes with!). Pair this with a salt pig from above! Everyone needs a microplane for grating Parm, zesting lemons, grating ginger and garlic, etc. Earlywood wooden kitchen utensils are practical, pretty, and stand the test of time. The spatulas are wonderful — we all own them!

It’s difficult to find pretty potholders — these are great. I recently acquired one of these Mad Hatter-esque cake stands and, wow, owning a special cake plate is so fun. I leave it on the counter and store baked goods on it in between cakes. It’s also really hard to find cute oven mitts. This one is so good.

Next up, a guide for your family and friends who love to host, or who just love pretty things for their home (who doesn’t!?).

These gorgeous indoor-outdoor throws by Sunbrella — the company famous for its outdoor-friendly fabrics — are the ideal gift for anyone who loves hanging out or hosting outside! They’re insanely soft, and I use them for everything: cozying up by the fire pit, movie nights, picnics, even covering outdoor furniture to protect it from messy hands. When spills happen, I throw them in the wash (you can clean with bleach!) and they always come out looking brand new. Use code CARO25 to get 25% off your throw order (code is not stackable with other promotions).

My favorite local market has a huge Flamingo Estate selection and I get caught up sniffing everything on the shelves every time I’m in there. Giving a really beautiful hand soap or candle is such a nice gift for someone who loves to entertain — the heirloom tomato candle went viral for a reason, and the green goddess captures the essence of pesto in a way that’s fresh and bright.

Everyone needs to own at least one gigantic bowl: it’s perfect for both serving drinks on ice AND for making big ass salads. If you’ve ever felt like “dang it, this bowl isn’t big enough…” this one’s for you. East Fork entrée bowls are my current favorite thing to eat out of. Everything is better when eaten from a low bowl! A set of four would be such a treat. We all deserve to own this fishy pitcher. Imagine her on a dinner table!

This tone-on-tone candlestick and candle set is so chic. I guarantee your sister/mom/friend doesn’t have placemats that are this fun. They’re actually jacquard knit — so special! — and machine washable. Have you ever noticed when you go to friends’ houses that nobody owns enough salad tongs/tossers/serving spoons? Such a good gift. We love these and these.

Etsy has a lot of really affordable, pretty color-block tablecloths. I also love Christina Dickson linens! I love using question cards to get the conversation flowing. It might feel a little forced to bust these out but I promise they lead to the BEST dinner party conversations and help you get past surface-level convos. I haven’t personally vetted these spaghetti-shaped conversation starters, but man they’d make a cute gift. Head to your fave local consignment or antique store and hunt for fun glassware, a big salad bowl, a sweet little print, maybe a set of antique plates! It’s so fun to tell the recipient all about how/where you found it and why it made you think of them. Local Monterey friends: the consignment shops at the Barnyards and Cannery Row Antiques Mall are full of treasures.

For the friend who loves to take care of themselves — or perhaps needs a special gift to help them be better about it!

This CurrentBody LED red light therapy face mask is the item on every self-care queen’s gift list! Group chats with my girlfriends are always full of chatter about how red light has made their skin brighter, cleared up acne scars, and lessened fine lines. I recently started using it every night before bed as an attempt to bring my postpartum skin back to life and I get it now — my skin really does feel smoother and brighter, and it’s just overall a very relaxing routine. CurrentBody’s newest mask has an extra 16 near infrared bulbs around the eyes and mouth — the places where my fine lines are… least fine — which I love. Use code CAROCB to get 20% off right now — the biggest discount of the year.

Split flare leggings are the cool older sister of tight-around-the-ankle leggings. This pair sucks in your butt and gut comfortably and flatteringly! It’s become a bit of a gift guide tradition that my best friend Lily, who lives in NYC, tells me what sneaker is cool, since NYC is always way ahead on fashion trends. Apparently, these Salomons are it. I remember thinking that these were so ugly when she told me they were the up-and-coming cool girl sneaker a few years ago, and soon enough, everyone everywhere was wearing them! There’s nothing better than a magnesium bath at the end of the day. Soothes achy bones and helps you fall asleep! I go through one of these bags of magnesium bath flakes a month.

For the friend who can’t leave the house without a little color on her lips (I am now this girl), this tinted lip balm that stains your lips and stays in place is my latest obsession. I like the “mon cheri” color! A great new skincare item is such a home run gift — get them your favorite item from 2025, or something like my favorite collagen serum, which gives you bouncy, tight skin, or Molly’s favorite luxurious face oil. Use code CARO20 to get 20% off the face oil. A gift card to Sakara — the meal delivery service that I use some weeks when I’m insanely busy with work and mom life — would be such an incredible gift. A week of healthy, DELICIOUS ready-to-eat meals?! What a dream!! Instruct them to use it when they’re crazy busy and need to take care of themselves with nourishing food!

The Matchaful Essentials Set is ideal for anyone who’s a matcha lover but hasn’t mastered the art of making it at home yet. Jillian is a matcha connoisseur and even made a pilgrimage to Matchaful on a recent trip to NYC just to stock up. If you’ve ever felt like it’s insane how expensive under-eye masks are just to throw them away after one use — same. These Dieux reusable under-eye masks are fantastic for reducing the puff. Facial cupping is the new frontier for the wellness/beauty girls! It’s so easy to do, and it’s incredible for promoting lymphatic drainage (aka it makes your face less puffy!). We love this one. Get her a gift card to a new workout studio in your town and make a plan to go together!

See you tomorrow with our guides for babies and kids!