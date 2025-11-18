What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amanda's avatar
Amanda
8h

I am trying to find my 5yo a cute trifold wallet that I can put in his stocking with a library card inside. Does anyone have a good source for wallets that isn't the one dinosaur one on Amazon? :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Annie Jones's avatar
Annie Jones
5h

I appreciate this list so much! Nothing trendy, all practical and built to last while still being fun!! 🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caro Chambers LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture