First of all, thank you so much for your kind words surrounding our new house. Like I said on Monday, it feels odd — and honestly, vulnerable — to share such a personal thing on the internet… but so many of you have been along for the ride for years, and it felt like I was hiding something from my friends. I’m excited for you to be in the loop, and to share more in the coming months (…years?) as we make the house work for us, and as What To Cook HQ.

Father’s Day is on June 15th, so 11 days away! For George, I typically focus on cooking a delicious meal I know he’ll love (so… steak), ensuring he gets some alone time if he wants it, and doing something fun together as a fam. I also want to get him something special! As I’ve been shopping around for him and my dad, I’ve bookmarked some ideas, and the rest of the WTC team has done the same! So we have a couple gift guides for the dads in your life, whether it’s your actual father/father-figure or your spouse/partner/co-parent. You’ll find those gift guides further down in this email!

But first, a few things I’m into right now.

My friends threw me a surprise baby shower this past Sunday and I was 100% genuinely SHOCKED. I don’t think I’ve ever been surprised with something so huge like that?! They hosted it at our friend’s vineyard, there was a beautiful table, gorgeous flowers, delicious food. I even opened presents in front of everyone like a new mom princess! It was unreal and I am still floating from all of the love in that room. So here’s your reminder that surprise parties rock!!

I’ve been buying this chicken and goat cheese salad from a local Carmel Valley spot (Hacienda) that’s just arugula, sliced roasted chicken, chopped up dried apricots, goat cheese, toasted pistachios, and balsamic vinaigrette. It’s so simple and I can’t get enough of it. BTW there’s a good recipe for balsamic vinaigrette in here.

My boys’ last day of school is this Friday! I’m putting together my teacher gifts and, per that time a few years ago that I polled all of the teachers who follow me, I will be giving all of them a nice note with a crisp bill! They all said that a hand written note (from the student if they’re able!) is the best gift, but if you want to do more than that, they really, really appreciate cash, but definitely not mugs or candles! From Molly: I gave my son’s teacher a copy of What To Cook the book (she’s a mom of two who I know enjoys cooking) and she loved it!

What To Cook launched in December 2020, which means there are more than 225 recipes in the archives. To help you cook through them, let’s revisit what we cooked this week over the last few years!

1. charred cabbage and chicken peanut chop , 2024

This was my hyper-fixation meal this time last year. It’s endlessly riffable — in that post I give you seven (!) different ways to serve the meal (as a wrap, as a salad, as a noodle bowl, deconstructed…), so even if you’ve cooked it as written, I highly recommend revisiting it in another form!

2. beach sandwiches , 2023

Pack these vegan veggie sandwiches up for all your boat days, beach trips, and picnics in the park this month. They’re such a sleeper hit — the avocado-bean sauce is insanely good.

3. grilled steak caprese , 2022

This is just a gold standard summer meal. If tomatoes aren’t in season yet where you live but peaches are, I highly suggest swapping those in. Burrata is also amazing in place of the mozzarella.

4. the most perfect grilled chicken recipe , 2021

Four years later and I still stand by this recipe’s title. In it you’ll learn how to cook rice on the grill for optimum outdoor hang time!

George has been a Huron devotee for years. I worked with them to put together a few bundles of his favorites and they’ve made them 20% off for you guys. No code needed, it’s already included when you buy a bundle (starting at $47). George loves a practical gift that’ll actually get used, so he really appreciates when I give him his fave Huron products as gifts. I steal his sandalwood deodorant, it smells sooo good. Is he always packing and re-packing the same bag? I recently got two size XL Lands End tote bags (currently $52): one for the pool (it says “the beasts”) and one for the cabin (it says “the cabin,” lol). It’s made it so much easier to come home, do laundry, and throw things right back into their respective bag, rather than putting the clothes away, then re-packing the bag a few days later. A framed candid of him and the kids (or you and him, if you’re shopping for your dad)! We love this burl wood frame ($55). Personalized stationery (starting at $68) is always a classic move. From Molly: I gifted my dad these socks with all his grandkids’ faces on them (starting at $24) one year — they were hilarious and a huge hit. They’re also great for dog dads! From Molly: A stick-on-window acrylic feeder ($20) for the birders among us. I own and love this so much.

