Hi and holy cow, it’s almost June!!

I’m writing to you from The Golden Door, a luxury wellness retreat in Southern California, where I was invited to spend the week. When I was invited to come here on a PR trip, my first thought was I could never do that and leave George with the kids. But I mentioned it to him, and he encouraged me to come on a solo babymoon (the best kind, honestly) to rest and recharge before #4 arrives. Feeling extremely grateful and recognizing the privilege that it is to be here. I’m excited to share my experience here — the food is incredible and the chef has already agreed to share a recipe or two, so look out for that in the coming weeks.

If you missed it, I pledged to donate 20% of all subscription revenue from the recipe that went live over Memorial Day to the Navy Seal Foundation. I rounded up $217 from the What To Cook team, to get us to a $1,500 donation. Thank you to everyone who contributed via a paid sub, and to everyone who shared a direct donation with the organization — I know a lot of you did that, too, and it’s so appreciated.

At 33 weeks pregnant, getting dressed is becoming more and more difficult by the day. I am a practical gal, so the thought of buying *maternity clothes* kills me, by nature. Spending money on clothes that are specific to a very short window of my life? A truly depressing thought. Especially given that I’d already purchased maternity clothes that I wore during my last three pregnancies, and donated or gave away all of them when I thought my baby making days were over.

I’m not a big fan of maternity jeans in general, I don’t enjoy wearing leggings as “real clothes” (I only like to work out in leggings), and the current cool-pregnant-girl trend of wearing baggy jeans a few sizes too big under your belly with crop-top tee shirts was so comically bad on me that, when my 6-year-old walked in on me trying it out, he actually said, “AH! Mom!! What the heck are you wearing?” In his defense, it was really, really funny.

So this pregnancy I’ve been really leaning into classic silhouettes that are oversized by design, and thus willing to fit my oversized body. If I had to name my inspiration, I’d say “Meryl Streep In a Nancy Meyers Movie But She’s Pregnant.”

I’ve mostly leaned into old wardrobe pieces, but have also made a few new purchases — pieces that are so classic that, my hope is, if I hide them from myself for a few months after having the baby, I’ll be able to disassociate from the PTSD tied to wearing them to baseball games while solo parenting three children in the 90 degree heat while 500 weeks pregnant.

So, whether you’re pregnant or not, you might find something fun in this wardrobe roundup!

I’m not typically one to blast out a selfie wearing a bra and underwear — but my current underwear covers about 10x more skin than the average 2025 bathing suit. So, why the heck not. Scandalous.

I've been asked many times to share my maternity staples this pregnancy, and the first thing I always tell other pregnant ladies about are my undergarments, ha. But truly, in my life right now there is only one bra option: the Bliss Bralette (this has been my go-to bra for years, pregnant or not! I go up a size for pregnant boobs!), and one underwear option: the Cloud Cotton Highwaist Boyshort (I go up one size). They are so comfortable, soft, and — most importantly now that I'm in my third trimester and summer is unofficially here — BREEZY. I know I've discussed my love for Harper Wilde many times, but never have I ever been so thankful for breathable, properly fitting undergarments. I've already ordered the Bliss nursing bra and it’s just as comfy as the regular Bliss, but with snaps to make it easy to nurse! Thank you to Harper Wilde for sponsoring this edition of So Into That and for saving my very hot, very pregnant self.

click here for links to all pieces pictured! minus the white tee shirts from amazon (top right), which are linked below

If you have any maternity/pregnancy outfit favorites, share them here! Leave a comment

What to Cook launched in December 2020, which means there are more than 225 recipes in the archives. To help you cook through them, let’s revisit what we cooked this week over the last few years!

This recipe will teach you an easy and delicious way to cook fish filets all summer long. You’ll also make corn risotto in the oven (no stirring required), and a buttery burst tomato sauce. It’s special enough for a dinner party, but easy enough for a weeknight.

2. sweet and spicy grilled chicken with apricots , 2023

In the mood to grill? MAKE THIS. I go into lots of grilling intel in the post, and you’ll learn how to make the easiest, most delicious pepper jelly glaze. Serve your leftover jelly over top of a block of room temp cream cheese with a side of Ritz crackers at your next BBQ and watch everyone go wild.

3. starbucks egg bite copycat frittata , 2022

Breakfast for dinner is an A+ summer night move. And the sweet potato hash! Make it with this meal then again and again for breakfast on any weekend morning. Or skip the hash, and skip the breakfast for dinner part, and make this frittata for meal prep breakfasts for the week. George makes it all the time for his breakfasts!

Molly here: I remember the first time I cooked this meal so vividly! It was the first one-pot pasta meal I’d ever cooked that actually turned out well, and the flavors of it blew. my. mind. I cooked it for a big group on a beach trip later on that summer — everyone begged for the recipe and I felt like a queen! Caro: Oh, I love that, Molly! This one is def a favorite of What to Cook old timers.

I’m excited (but also, very sad!!) to say that the second run of the Salted Maple Almond + Cashew Butter that I worked with Ground Up to create is completely sold out! Thank you all for supporting this partnership and Ground Up’s incredible mission. There are only three jars of it left, and Ground Up, Jacobsen Salt Co., and I have teamed up to create a giveaway for those final jars! ONE lucky winner will win:

CLICK HERE for all the details on how to enter the giveaway! It’s open today through 11:59 p.m. PST June 2, and is being hosted on Jacobsen’s website, with a social media component, too. Good luck!!!

Click here to enter

Finally, congrats to the 10 winners of last week’s giveaway of

book,

, which is officially out now! The randomly selected winners were Susanna, Samantha, Brielle, Brittany, Polly, Allison, Mary Beth, Lindsey, Hillary, and Erin (Molly has left comments on the post + DMs for all those who won.) If you didn’t win this one, I can’t recommend the book enough — snag a copy, borrow one from a friend, or rent it from your library, etc. this summer.

A note about links! We use affiliate links when sharing product recs, which means we may earn a couple cents off of purchases you make through the links. This does not cost you anything extra, and we only link and recommend products we personally love! Sponsorships are another way we partner with brands that I authentically love and can personally vouch for. I personally reach out to every brand that you see here to bring them on as sponsors after trying and loving their products on my own time and dime.

