I’m writing to you from The Golden Door, a luxury wellness retreat in Southern California, where I was invited to spend the week. When I was invited to come here on a PR trip, my first thought was I could never do that and leave George with the kids. But I mentioned it to him, and he encouraged me to come on a solo babymoon (the best kind, honestly) to rest and recharge before #4 arrives. Feeling extremely grateful and recognizing the privilege that it is to be here. I’m excited to share my experience here — the food is incredible and the chef has already agreed to share a recipe or two, so look out for that in the coming weeks.
If you missed it, I pledged to donate 20% of all subscription revenue from the recipe that went live over Memorial Day to the Navy Seal Foundation. I rounded up $217 from the What To Cook team, to get us to a $1,500 donation. Thank you to everyone who contributed via a paid sub, and to everyone who shared a direct donation with the organization — I know a lot of you did that, too, and it’s so appreciated.
At 33 weeks pregnant, getting dressed is becoming more and more difficult by the day. I am a practical gal, so the thought of buying *maternity clothes* kills me, by nature. Spending money on clothes that are specific to a very short window of my life? A truly depressing thought. Especially given that I’d already purchased maternity clothes that I wore during my last three pregnancies, and donated or gave away all of them when I thought my baby making days were over.
I’m not a big fan of maternity jeans in general, I don’t enjoy wearing leggings as “real clothes” (I only like to work out in leggings), and the current cool-pregnant-girl trend of wearing baggy jeans a few sizes too big under your belly with crop-top tee shirts was so comically bad on me that, when my 6-year-old walked in on me trying it out, he actually said, “AH! Mom!! What the heck are you wearing?” In his defense, it was really, really funny.
So this pregnancy I’ve been really leaning into classic silhouettes that are oversized by design, and thus willing to fit my oversized body. If I had to name my inspiration, I’d say “Meryl Streep In a Nancy Meyers Movie But She’s Pregnant.”
I’ve mostly leaned into old wardrobe pieces, but have also made a few new purchases — pieces that are so classic that, my hope is, if I hide them from myself for a few months after having the baby, I’ll be able to disassociate from the PTSD tied to wearing them to baseball games while solo parenting three children in the 90 degree heat while 500 weeks pregnant.
So, whether you’re pregnant or not, you might find something fun in this wardrobe roundup!
I've been asked many times to share my maternity staples this pregnancy, and the first thing I always tell other pregnant ladies about are my undergarments, ha. But truly, in my life right now there is only one bra option: the Bliss Bralette (this has been my go-to bra for years, pregnant or not! I go up a size for pregnant boobs!), and one underwear option: the Cloud Cotton Highwaist Boyshort (I go up one size). They are so comfortable, soft, and — most importantly now that I'm in my third trimester and summer is unofficially here — BREEZY. I know I've discussed my love for Harper Wilde many times, but never have I ever been so thankful for breathable, properly fitting undergarments. I've already ordered the Bliss nursing bra and it’s just as comfy as the regular Bliss, but with snaps to make it easy to nurse! Thank you to Harper Wilde for sponsoring this edition of So Into That and for saving my very hot, very pregnant self.
Shirt dresses. I’ve already shared my love of shirt dresses here, but this linen one ($265, I wear my normal size) and this denim one ($70, I’m currently in my normal size and busting the buttons open so size up for pregnancy) are my most-worn.
A few fitted, stretchy dresses. This cashmere blend Quince dress ($60) and this cotton ribbed Ilouity dress ($170) have gotten a ton of wear this pregnancy. I’ve dressed them up for events with a suede jacket, and down for sports games with a denim jacket.
I think loose dresses like this polo number ($165) are really cute while pregnant — until your stomach extends past your boobs, and then it starts to look like you’re wearing a circus tent. I’ve reached circus tent status.
Oversized button downs: The Frank and Eileen Shirley ($228) is my favorite (but obviously, very pricy), pregnant or not, but I also love the Gap Big Shirt (currently $35!) so much. I have a million oversized button downs, and they’re all linked here.
Oversized sweaters and sweatshirts. I live in the Aerie oversized hoodie (it literally *just* sold out before we hit send — keep an eye on it for when it comes back!) and crewneck ($60), and the Jenni Kayne oversized fisherman sweater that I’ve owned for 5+ years ($295, use code CAROC15 for 15% off).
Stretchy pants — both casual and more formal, worn with button downs or oversized sweaters, have been a go-to since the very beginning of this pregnancy. I actually take my normal size in all of these styles, so size down if not pregnant. Special shoutout to the Kule ribbed pants ($178), and to the Negative track pants ($190) — they’re kinda see through so I wear them with the Harper Wilde black boy shorts and a shirt that covers the butt. Those two pants plus a big button down and sneaks have been my 30 to 33-week uniform.
Comfortable shoes: click here for my rotation of sneakers, flats, and sandals.
Special shoutout to my bright yellow pleated skirt ($395) + sweater ($445) that I’ve found an absolutely absurd number of special occasions for. You’ll see it in a very special MAGAZINE (!!) spread soon!
For workout clothes, I’ve worn mostly Athleta Salutations ($55-109) — with my other pregnancies they got too tight around 20 weeks and I switched to Lululemon Aligns, but this time I like feeling hugged in! — but also love the Quince maternity leggings ($45). I pretty much exclusively wear these $14 oversized Amazon tees (in one size up so they’re extra oversized).
I’ve found a few swimsuits I feel great in while at the pool and lake, especially this one piece ($95) and this Hatch bikini ($178).
And finally, earrings! I’ve shared the huggies (aka small continuous hoops) that I wear everyday, as well as the double knot earrings that I get so, so many compliments on every time I actually put on new jewelry for a night out.
From Molly: Caro, your maternity looks are SO CHIC! I leaned heavily on Nuuly (click there for $30 off your first month’s subscription) when I was pregnant this time last year, and exclusively wore either breezy dresses or biker shorts with a tank or tee shirt.
If you have any maternity/pregnancy outfit favorites, share them here!
What to Cook launched in December 2020, which means there are more than 225 recipes in the archives. To help you cook through them, let’s revisit what we cooked this week over the last few years!
1. pan-fried dover sole, 2024
This recipe will teach you an easy and delicious way to cook fish filets all summer long. You’ll also make corn risotto in the oven (no stirring required), and a buttery burst tomato sauce. It’s special enough for a dinner party, but easy enough for a weeknight.
2. sweet and spicy grilled chicken with apricots, 2023
In the mood to grill? MAKE THIS. I go into lots of grilling intel in the post, and you’ll learn how to make the easiest, most delicious pepper jelly glaze. Serve your leftover jelly over top of a block of room temp cream cheese with a side of Ritz crackers at your next BBQ and watch everyone go wild.
3. starbucks egg bite copycat frittata, 2022
Breakfast for dinner is an A+ summer night move. And the sweet potato hash! Make it with this meal then again and again for breakfast on any weekend morning. Or skip the hash, and skip the breakfast for dinner part, and make this frittata for meal prep breakfasts for the week. George makes it all the time for his breakfasts!
4. one-pot sausage and corn pasta, 2021
Molly here: I remember the first time I cooked this meal so vividly! It was the first one-pot pasta meal I’d ever cooked that actually turned out well, and the flavors of it blew. my. mind. I cooked it for a big group on a beach trip later on that summer — everyone begged for the recipe and I felt like a queen! Caro: Oh, I love that, Molly! This one is def a favorite of What to Cook old timers.
I’m excited (but also, very sad!!) to say that the second run of the Salted Maple Almond + Cashew Butter that I worked with Ground Up to create is completely sold out! Thank you all for supporting this partnership and Ground Up’s incredible mission. There are only three jars of it left, and Ground Up, Jacobsen Salt Co., and I have teamed up to create a giveaway for those final jars! ONE lucky winner will win:
3 jars of Salted Maple Almond + Cashew Butter
3 jars of Ground Up's best-selling classic nut butter flavors
1 Jacobsen Salt Co.'s Flake Salt + Flake Salt Slide Tin Duo
CLICK HERE for all the details on how to enter the giveaway1! It’s open today through 11:59 p.m. PST June 2, and is being hosted on Jacobsen’s website, with a social media component, too. Good luck!!!
Finally, congrats to the 10 winners of last week’s giveaway ofbook, It’s a Love Story, which is officially out now! The randomly selected winners were Susanna, Samantha, Brielle, Brittany, Polly, Allison, Mary Beth, Lindsey, Hillary, and Erin (Molly has left comments on the post + DMs for all those who won.) If you didn’t win this one, I can’t recommend the book enough — snag a copy, borrow one from a friend, or rent it from your library, etc. this summer.
