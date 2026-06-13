My husband, George, is Caesar obsessed. If you let him, he’d talk your ear off about the best Caesar salad found in every city he’s ever visited. He also loves steak. And bread. His all-time favorite meal to ask me to cook for him is a Caesar salad with a really good steak. Which, to his credit, is a truly perfect meal.

With Father's Day on the horizon (next Sunday!), and sandwich season here (summer is for sandwiches!!!), I sought out to develop a recipe for George, combining all of his favorite foods, and the result is this gorgeous steak sandwich with crispy Parm frico and pepperoncini Caesar.

It takes a little more effort than a normal cold cut sandwich, I’ll admit, but it’s so worth it. We’re making a Caesar dressing from scratch. It’s not hard, but you can definitely swap it out for your favorite store-bought Caesar to save time and effort. You could also buy pre-chopped romaine and skip the radicchio if you’re in a shortcut mood! Seriously, do that, it’ll be great.

Sliced pepperoncinis give the Caesar a bright, acidic crunch, and radicchio brings in beautiful color and a nice bite, which together balance out the richness of the steak so nicely.

This is an ideal recipe for using up leftover steak. In fact, next time you grill steak, I highly recommend intentionally doubling it so that you can make this steak sandwich for dinner the next day!

Like I said, we’re making a homemade Caesar dressing in this recipe. But first, we’re making a Caesar aioli, which we’ll use on the bread to make a Caesar Parm frico (aka a crispy cheese layer).

So first you will make the aioli, then — after you’ve slathered half of that onto the focaccia slices — you’ll stir lemon juice into the rest to loosen it up and add some acidy, turning it into a beautiful Caesar dressing to toss onto your veg.

This is a filling, complete meal as is, with a protein, grain, and lots of vegetables, but if you’re making it for a Father’s Day dinner and want to add a side, these crispy, juicy potatoes with chili crisp aioli would be great. Or, just serve it deconstructed to make it a more traditional meal! Serve the steak with the salad on the side, along with a great piece of bread. We also have a fabulous new creamy potato salad hitting your inbox on Monday as part of a brand new easy-but-fancy summer menu!!! It’d be an excellent side for this. Or… there’s always potato chips!

For a Father’s Day dessert, I like the idea of making a crisp (like this grilled PB&J crisp) or a cobbler (like the caramelized peach snickerdoodle cobbler on page 252 in the first What To Cook the book). Also if you have the book, the salted brown butter toffee skillet cookie on page 255 always gets inhaled at my house. And George loves Coronado cookies, too!

Do you have any Father’s Day food traditions in your family? What’s your husband or dad’s favorite meal?

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Let’s take a tour through a few more sandwiches we’ve cooked here at What To Cook! Last year I shared these turkey pesto focaccia sandwiches and man, they are good. I ate these obsessively last summer. My friend Gaby Dalkin also guest posted during my maternity leave with Tavish to share chopped Italian deli wraps. We have these (vegan!) beach sandwiches that are indeed perfect for a lunch or dinner on a sandy shore. And, if you’re grilling out, you’ve gotta make picky chicky sandos!

Serves 4

Cook time: 35 minutes

Tools:

Ingredients:

For the Caesar aioli + dressing: