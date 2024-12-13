**IMPORTANT UPDATE: this sale is for new subscribers and gift subscriptions only. Sorry, there’s no way to edit your current subscription to this sale price! But this sale price is only good for ONE year, so don’t worry you’re not majorly losing out!! Think about it as buying a shirt and loving that shirt and then seeing it go on sale six months later — happens, but you still got your money’s worth!! I love you and appreciate you, old subscribers!!**

Four years ago today, I launched What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking. The gist was this: a non-cookbook cookbook in which every single recipe is a complete meal that comes together in under an hour, dirties minimal dishes, requires few ingredients, but absolutely rules.

cheesy shells alla sausage vodka — the first official WTC recipe!!

I originally pitched the idea as a cookbook, which I sent it to dozens of publishers in 2019… and received dozens of nos. I sat on the idea for a year (fuming over my rejection), then, in November 2020, had this lightbulb moment:

What if i turned what to cook into a “non-cookbook” weekly email blast instead? One recipe per week, delivered when you most desperately need inspiration to cook (Monday morning), with encouragement from a ton of people who are all also cooking the same recipe THAT week?!

broccoli cheddar chicken pot pie — second WTC recipe four decembers ago!

Since What To Cook launched, there have been a few changes:

You get recipes on Saturday mornings instead of Mondays (based on reader requests!).

You get substitution ideas for every single ingredient and tons of notes to help make cooking each meal even easier.

I’ve added resources like meal plans and cooking guides. I also share mid-week So Into That emails to chat about life, parenting, fashion, and more.

The WTC community has grown from 2,000 to nearly to 275,000 people!!!! And nearly 24,000 of you are paid subscribers who make this newsletter possible.

I landed that cookbook deal, and What to Cook the book is a NY Times, USA Today, and Indie best seller!

Honestly, the recipes have gotten even quicker and easier.

I use a lot less gifs lol.

Even so, my mission here remains the same: to send you a delicious and doable full-meal recipe every single week that will encourage you to branch out in the kitchen with zero stress.

To celebrate the four year birthday of What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking, I’m running a flash sale on annual paid subscriptions.

FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS ONLY (ending at 2pm PST on Saturday) WTC is $35 — the price they were when it first launched in 2020!

With a paid subscription, you’ll get access to 200+ recipes in the archives plus a full year of new recipes landing in your inbox. The sale ends tomorrow, so if you’ve been considering upgrading your subscription, the time is now!

Get 30% off for 1 year

Give a gift subscription

Printable gift card here.

Thank you, thank you for being here.

Comment and tell me how long you’ve been a subscriber, or your favorite thing you’ve learned here, connection you’ve made, recipe you’ve cooked, meal you’ve felt proud of, ANYTHING AT ALL! I’ll send three of you a bottle of my favorite Kosterina olive oil that I use to develop basically all of these recipes.

xx

Caro