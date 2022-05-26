I’ve been promising this list for a VERY long time… a master list of meals that make great drop-off meals for new parents, sick or grieving friends, or whoever in your life needs a pick-me-up in the form of a home-cooked meal. This is not your average list of lasagna, chicken and rice casserole, baked ziti, and enchilada recipes. These meals will be a serious treat for the recipient, without causing you to be stuck in the kitchen all day long.

first of all, cookie dough

First things first, dropping off a bag of frozen cookie dough with the meal will cement yours as the best-drop-off-meal-ever. This way, they can bake one cookie at a time, which is nice especially if they’re getting a lot of meals dropped off and are inundated with food and sweets.

Use a small cookie scoop (or a spoon) to roll the dough into balls, then freeze them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Once frozen, you can transfer them to a ziploc for transport, and they won’t stick together!

Coronado Cookies // this are one of my most popular, repeat-cooked recipes. I have a follower who has won her company’s Christmas Cookie Bake-Off three years in a row using this recipe!

Gluten-Free Coronado Cookies // I also developed a gluten-free version, and it is phenomenal. Be sure to get GF cornflakes or really any crunchy flaky gluten-free cereal!

Salted Oatmeal Raisin Chocolate Chip Cookies // a delicious, elevated oatmeal chocolate chip cookie.

how to drop it off?

Let’s first talk about what container to drop off the meal in. I’m going to link my favorite $24 Lodge cast iron skillet here, which is a perfect drop-off vessel for one-pot meals AND you can tell the recipient to keep it as a gift. It’s great because they can reheat the meal right in it, and then they either have a brand new cast iron, or if they already have one, they can gift it to the next friend in need of a meal.

Another option is to buy a stack of restaurant-style to-go containers, and always send meals in those. I love these ($24 for 50). Great to have around for sending leftovers home with people after dinner parties!

the best drop-off meals

What are your go to drop-off meals?! Favorite ways to drop off a meal? Let’s get a list going in the comments!

xo Caro