When I was in NYC a few months ago, I got to meet someone whose voice I’ve been listening to and learning from for years through Instagram, podcasts, and the parenting platform Good Inside.

That person, of course, is Dr. Becky! Dr. Becky Kennedy is a clinical psychologist, #1 New York Times best-selling author, podcast host, founder, and a mom of three, and, let me tell you, she is so very kind and delightful, in addition to being as smart and insightful as we can all tell she is through her work.

Though I’m not a huge parenting-book/podcast/resource kind of person (I’ve found some well-intentioned parenting advice books to be more stress-inducing than helpful for me personally!), I absolutely love Dr. Becky’s work. I appreciate the concepts and reframes she shares on Instagram, I’ve listened to many, many episodes of her podcast, and last year, when we were going through an especially tricky phase with one of the boys (one that my family and friends had zero insights on!), I subscribed to Good Inside, which one of my friends had been talking my ear off about for years. Within the platform, there are workshops on every parenting topic out there, parent chats, and an AI bot that pulls suggestions and ideas straight from Dr. Becky’s work. I truly love it and use the app all the time, especially the chat bot. (For instance: “My son just threw a ball straight at my other son’s face, clearly on purpose, but he says it wasn’t on purpose — what do I do?” was a recent query, when I was especially burnt out on mothering).

So when I met her a few months ago (more on why we were hanging out below!), I asked her to stop by WTC soon to share some of her wisdom with us, and today is that day! Keep reading to get to know her better, and for tips on picky eating, schedule juggling, and keeping your cool during extra chaotic weeks.

I lined up a week of Sakara’s Complete Nutrition Program for this post-travel week and am so thankful I did. Harissa falafel with ruby hummus, technicolor quinoa salad, classic chopped salad with magic mushroom dressing, pepper lemongrass curry — I’ve loved every single Sakara meal I’ve ever had. They all have a ton of fiber, nutrients, plant-based protein, and all the other things my body needs to get back into the swing of things after vacation. I got five days’ worth of lunches and dinners, but because dinner plans always change, George usually winds up taking a couple for his work lunches. The mental reset of not having to think about what to feed myself for lunch or dinner, and just doing simple kid dinners, is honestly just as much of a health reset as the nutritious meals!

PS, I also took their Fiber Bites gummies with me to Mexico to help keep things on track despite eating tacos for 75% of my meals. Seriously, on day five I realized I hadn’t eaten a vegetable the entire trip. I always try to eat my fiber at home, but ya know what, sometimes you just can’t and need a supplement! New Sakara customers, use code CARO25 to get 25% off your first order.

ON PARENTING

WTC: Give us your hottest take right now on absolutely anything related to parenting.

DR. BECKY: We’ve overcorrected. The pendulum has swung too far. There was a time when we didn’t make space for kids’ feelings at all — and that didn’t work. But now, in trying to do better, we sometimes let kids’ feelings drive adult decisions. And that doesn’t work either. Both are extremes. Our job is to hold the middle: to deeply validate our kids’ feelings and hold clear, sturdy boundaries. That’s where kids feel both understood and safe.

WTC: What’s something about the way you parent that may surprise people?

DR. BECKY: One thing I rely on a lot is… doing nothing. We feel this pull to jump in, to fix, to teach, to make things better. But so often, our kids aren’t actually looking for solutions — they’re looking to feel understood. And sometimes that looks like me just sitting next to them and saying, “Yeah… you really wanted that sleepover with Dylan tonight. That stinks.” It’s simple, but in that moment, it’s everything.

WTC: Can you give us a pep talk/mantra/tip for weeks when the wheels are falling off and life/parenting feels entirely overwhelming? For example: your kids are home sick on a day that you have a big work event and your partner is out of town and you don’t have extended family nearby to help.

DR. BECKY: Okay, take a breath. This is the week where everything is happening at once, and your nervous system is probably in fight-or-flight mode right now. I want you to know: this is temporary. You will get through this week. Here’s your mantra for the next seven days: “This is a stage. I’m going to get through it.” Say it when you wake up. Say it when your kid throws up on you right before your work call. Say it when you’re running on three hours of sleep and your partner won’t be home for another three days. This stage will end. You will survive it.

WTC: If you could give parents just ONE piece of advice to make their lives easier, what would it be?

DR. BECKY: Say this: “It feels hard because it is hard — not because I’m doing something wrong.”

We so often tie our own self-worth to our kids’ behavior — to how easy or seamless things feel. And when it’s hard, it’s so easy to fall into that shame spiral of, “What am I doing wrong?” But the shift is this: it’s hard because it’s hard, not because you’re failing. So normalize the hard. And find community. Because we might not be able to change how hard parenting is — but we can absolutely change how alone we feel in it.

ON YOUR ROUTINE

WTC: What time do you typically wake up?

DR. BECKY: I’ve always been an early riser — not in a “this makes me better” kind of way, just in a “this is how my body works” kind of way. So I’m usually up around 5:30. There’s something really grounding about that quiet window before anyone else is awake. I drink my coffee while it’s still hot — which, if you have kids, you know is its own small miracle — and I give myself a little space to think, to write, to create, sometimes to move my body. It’s not about optimizing the morning. It’s about having a moment that feels like mine before I step into everyone else needing me.

WTC: How do you unwind at the end of the day?

DR. BECKY: I love having dinner together as a family when we can — honestly, dinner at home is my kind of night out. Afterward, my husband, my two older kids, and I will watch Arrested Development. There’s something about laughing together at the same ridiculous jokes that feels regulating in its own way.

WTC: What are you currently watching and/or reading?

DR. BECKY: I’m currently reading The Correspondent and loving it. Strangers is next on my list. For TV, I’ve heard Margo’s Got Money Troubles is really good, so I might start that next. I’ve also heard it’s an incredible portrayal of postpartum — and as we build out Good Inside Baby, I’m hoping it sparks ideas for how we can best show up for new parents.

WTC: We love your podcast ! What podcasts do you listen to?

DR. BECKY: As a first-time founder and product builder, I’m always looking for things that help me learn. I’ve been a longtime listener of Lenny’s Podcast (by Lenny Rachitsky). I’m also obsessed with Good Inside’s latest podcast, The In-Between Years with Dr. Sheryl, as I’m entering the teen years with two of my kids!

WTC: How do you keep your family of five’s schedule organized?

DR. BECKY: Repeat it with me: “I am the boss of my calendar. My calendar is not the boss of me.” I’m pretty intentional about it — I put everything in there: family dinners, one-on-one time with my kids, even my workouts. It really matters to me that how I spend my time outside of work reflects my values and allows me to show up for myself and the people I love. I try to keep some simple guardrails: no more than two nights away from home, one night out with my husband, just the two of us, and one night with friends. And I don’t think “balance” happens in a single week. It’s something I look at over a longer stretch — maybe a month — where I can say, “I like how I showed up,” or “here’s where I want to do things a little differently.”

ON FEEDING KIDS

WTC: How (and when) does your family get dinner on the table every night?

DR. BECKY: I feel really lucky — I have an incredible nanny who’s also a terrific cook, and she’s truly a part of our team. I have zero shame in saying that. She helps a lot with cooking and meal prep, which makes such a difference in our day-to-day life. We try to cook together as a family three to four nights a week, have a couple of takeout nights as a family, and then, as my kids are getting older, there are more nights when they’re out doing their own things. When we eat at home as a family, we usually eat around 7 or 7:30, though one night a week with late lacrosse schedules, dinner can get pushed to 8/8:30. And honestly, that’s just the rhythm of this stage of life — we’re finding connection where we can, even if the timing isn’t perfect.

WTC: Do you have any picky-eating kids? If so, how do you approach it?

DR. BECKY: None of my kids are picky eaters at their current ages, but I definitely went through that phase when they were younger. And as much as I could, I came back to this grounding principle from Ellyn Satter: my job is to decide what and when food is offered, and my child’s job is to decide whether — and how much — to eat. That framework helped me stay out of power struggles and focus on what I can actually control.

WTC: If a parent feels like they’re “failing” at feeding their picky-eating kids, what would you want them to hear?

DR. BECKY: I know that’s hard to believe when you’re standing in your kitchen and your kid is rejecting the meal you made, or when all their friends seem to eat everything and yours picks at a plate of plain pasta. It can feel like a referendum on you — like you’re not doing enough, not trying hard enough, not being creative enough. But that’s not what’s happening. Here’s what’s actually true: feeding is one of the only things kids can control. It’s one of the only places their body truly belongs to them. So when a child refuses food or is picky, they’re often asserting independence and autonomy, not rejecting *you.* And the more you try to control what goes in their body — the more you pressure, convince, negotiate — the more they’ll cling to that control by refusing.

This is so important: minimizing anxiety around food is more important than consumption of food. Your job isn’t to make your child eat. Your job is the what, when, and where. You decide what food is offered, when it’s offered, and where you eat together. Your child decides whether and how much to eat of what you offer. That’s it. That’s the division of responsibility. And when you can actually let go of controlling the eating part, something shifts. Kids who feel safe — who aren’t being watched or pressured — are actually *more* willing to explore their plate over time.

WTC: Where can people find more from you?!

DR. BECKY: You can find everything at goodinside.com — that’s really the home base for the movement we’re building. And I’ll say this, because I have to say this: sign up there to stay in the loop on our new offerings… including Good Inside Baby. It’s something I’m really excited about, especially for new and expecting parents.

Thank you, Dr. Becky, for all your time and wisdom! Tune in for a conversation between me and Dr. Becky TOMORROW on Good Inside's new podcast for expecting and new parents, Rattled: When New Parenthood Shakes You (that’s why I visited the Good Inside HQ!). And if you want even more resources and tips, use code WHATTOCOOK to get 20% off a subscription to Good Inside.

good inside’s new podcast that launches tomorrow!

Every week, we dig into the What To Cook archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past — the recipes worth bringing back into your rotation. Here’s this week’s lineup.

1. grilled gochujang beef and mushroom bowls , 2025

If you can plan ahead enough to marinate some steak in this sauce overnight, your payoff will be HUGE! This gochujang marinade is deeply savory, a little sweet, a little spicy, and very delicious. Toss your steak on the grill with some mushrooms, pile everything over buttery rice, and don’t skip the kimchi garnish! So good.

Fast, flexible, and a big crowd-pleaser. The basil beef comes together in 15 minutes, and the coconut rice and peanut sauce tie it all together. Set it out CYOA-style and let everyone build their dream bowl — an ideal serving move for both kids and dinner guests.

One of my favorite vegetarian dinners of all time, this recipe was inspired by a cauliflower appetizer I inhaled at Joseph Leonard years ago. Cauliflower and white beans roast together on a sheet pan, then get tossed in a harissa-tahini sauce with a little honey and soy. The flavors are way more complex than the short ingredient list suggests!

As you’ll learn in this recipe, IMO (and my mom’s) the trick to a perfect egg salad is grating the hard-boiled eggs on a box grater. The fine shreds absorb the dressing in a way that chunks never could, and the result is the best egg salad you’ve ever tasted. It’s a 10-minute, protein-packed dinner that works on a sandwich or scooped up straight from the bowl.

5. stuffed prosciutto pesto chicken , 2021

If pesto has ever felt too complicated to make at home, this recipe is here to prove otherwise! Take any greens, any nuts, and any hard cheese you have, blend them together in the right ratios, and you’re all set. The chicken gets stuffed with cheese, slathered in pesto, topped with prosciutto, and seared until crispy before finishing up in the oven. Serve it over buttery cauliflower mashed potatoes that come together in the microwave.

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