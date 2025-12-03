In October we shared a round up of cozy fall reads paired with cozy fall meals, and today we’re back with a holiday installment of this dinner-and-a-book series! Some days you may actually get to sit down and read a book during dinner. Other days — most days, for us! — it might look like popping in a pair of earbuds and listening to an audiobook while you cook dinner, wash dishes after dinner, or drive to pick up the ingredients for dinner. Or maybe you can read in bed after dinner! Whatever “reading” looks like for you right now — and whenever you can fit it in — the following are mood-boosting book-and-meal combos that will get you into the holiday spirit and help you stay calm amid the season’s chaos!

If you’ve been thinking about investing in a water filtration system for your home, the brand I used in our last house and again in this one is currently running a huge cyber week sale, offering up to 60% off (!!) all systems, including the Rhino Max Flow, the whole-home system that I use. If you’ve been around here for a while, you know that I’m obsessed with our Aquasana. It gives me peace of mind that the water I’m using to drink, cook with, and bathe my children in is free of contaminants and almost all (97% of!) chlorine. It also tastes amazing and — perhaps most top of mind since I’m four months postpartum and spend an unusual amount of time thinking about my hair... IYKYK — it makes my hair so shiny and stay clean for days!! The cyber week sale is the biggest discount they offer all year. Thank you to Aquasana for sponsoring today’s So Into That.

Our favorite holiday books match-made with meals from What To Cook!

The book // Christmas People by Iva-Marie Palmer. I’m about halfway through this one and it is truly all the good-bad holiday movie vibes wrapped up into a book. Just look at that perfect snow-globe cover! I’ve been listening to it all week while preparing for our first holiday season guests and it’s making me feel extremely festive.

The meal // Creamy but cream-less tomato soup + cheddar biscuits. One of the main guys in the story is a small-town baker, so let’s make some drop biscuits as a baked-good ode to him! And this tomato soup is comfort (plus a ton of vegetables) in a bowl.

The book // Meet Me Under the Mistletoe by Jenny Bayliss . A slow-burn romance set in a castle in the British countryside that grapples with deeper themes like class divides and second chances — this one is SO good.

The meal // One-skillet broccoli cheddar chicken pot pie. A heart-warming skillet full of food with humble British origins, just like our protagonist Nory!

The book // Lovelight Farms by B.K. Borison . Stella owns a Christmas tree farm (naturally!) and needs to find a pretend boyfriend asap to help save the farm. A friends-to-lovers trope set in a small town, this one has it all. PS, Good Spirits by B.K. is on my TBR list for December, too!

The meal // Sheet-pan chicken with cauliflower, butternut squash & brown butter sage vinaigrette. Simple, bucolic charm (sheet-pan chicken dinner) but with some magic (brown butter sage vinaigrette!!!).

The book // The Christmas Orphans Club by Becca Freeman . A sweet romcom-style read starring a lovable “found” family who celebrate the holidays together. I love how this one focuses on the magic that is friendship! PS, Becca writes the Substack Book Enthusiast and it’s a must read if you’re a fellow bookworm.

The meal // Sausage and pepper patty melts. The “orphans” do a very lowbrow Christmas meal — think cheeseburgers on silver platters, etc. Invite some friends who feel like family over for a diner-style holiday dinner!

The book // A Winter in New York by Josie Silver . A love story between Iris, a chef from London who just moved to NYC, and Gio, who runs his family’s gelato biz. It’s filled with romance, self-discovery, and secrets from the past, all set in a wintry, snow-dusted NYC!

The meal // Gelato + pasta alla vodka with the best Caesar. The must here is gelato because the plot revolves around a secret family gelato recipe! If you want something savory to go along with it (though gelato for dinner sounds great to me!), make my pasta alla vodka for an Italian feast.

The book // Duke, Actually by Jenny Holiday . Another friends-to-lovers story, this one with a royal twist! We follow the story of Maximillian von Hansburg, aka Max, who is Baron of Laudon and heir to the Duke of Aquilla, and Dani, a newly-single lit professor, as they court their way through the holidays in NYC.

The meal // Cider-braised roast, roasted Boursin mashed potatoes, and perfect asparagus. It’s gotta be kinda fancy — Max is royalty, after all. So let’s follow the “I just need a weeknight meal” note from last December’s easy-but-fancy meal plan to make the dinner pictured above.

The book // One Day in December by Josie Silver . A heartfelt and compelling the-one-who-got-away romance set in London!

The meal // A pivotal scene in the story takes place at a New Year’s Eve party, so our minds went straight to this ultimate NYE menu we shared years ago. Just make the short ribs and grits, or do it up with a pitcher of martinis, caviar, fancy piggies, etc.!

What’s your favorite holiday read, and which WTC meal would you pair with it?! Leave a comment

Every week we take a spin through the What To Cook recipe archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past. Here’s what’s on the menu this week!

A calm, clear blueprint for hosting a festive meal without losing your mind. The menu includes an apple butter bourbon smash, pesto-aioli tortellini, a winter salad, Parmesan asparagus, Boursin mashed potatoes, slow-braised roast beef, and peppermint pots de crème. Everything is make-ahead friendly and written to help you stay organized, steady, and able to actually enjoy your own party. This year’s new easy-but-fancy holiday menu drops this Saturday for paid subscribers!

A quick, slurpy stir-fry that packs protein, veg, and carbs into one pan. The cabbage melts into the noodles, the pork crisps up into tiny golden bits, and the glossy sauce brings it all together. Leftovers make the best next-day lunch!

Tender meatballs baked in marinara, blanketed with mozzarella, and designed to feed a crowd with almost no chopping. They’re impressive and hands-off — perfect served with good bread or a pot of spaghetti. You could freeze half, deliver a batch to a friend, or bring them to a potluck holiday party!

A cozy farro “risotto” that bakes in the oven with squash, broth, and aromatics until creamy. Finished with lemon, spinach, Gruyère, and frozen peas, it’s wholesome, comforting, and great for stocking the freezer. Minimal chopping — big payoff!

Holiday books are always the hardest to rent through local libraries and on Libby, so we want to treat one of you to one of the books or audiobooks mentioned above! Comment on this post by end of day Monday, December 8, to enter to win! One commenter will be chosen at random next Tuesday and notified by Substack DM. Tell us your favorite holiday book so we can add it to our TBR (to be read) list! Or if good-bad holiday movies are more your style, share your fave. PS, top on my TBR list is The Heir Apparent by Rebecca Armitage, which is Reese’s Book Club’s December pick. It sounds like a Princess Diaries for grownups kind of situation, which is, of course, ideal.

Leave a comment