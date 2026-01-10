I’ve been making variations of spaghetti squash + meat sauce + cheese for years. It’s easy, cozy, filling, and full of vegetables. It’s also a meal that all six people in my house will eat right now, which is really saying something (see the notes section beneath the recipe for how I modify/plate it for my kids, including my almost 6-month-old and the pickiest eaters of my crew).

We’re making a creamy marinara turkey and veg sauce, stirring in roasted spaghetti squash “noodles,” and topping it all with some melty mozzarella. YUM. I packed extra veg into this recipe via mushrooms and spinach but feel free to leave them out or use bell pepper, zucchini, leeks, sun-dried tomatoes, or kinda whatever you have in the fridge instead. If you’re not into spaghetti squash, you can skip it and serve the sauce with any cooked noodles. Also, the cream cheese in the meat sauce is optional but so so good.

You can make this meal almost totally in advance! Store it in the fridge, then add the shredded cheese and pop it in the oven before it’s time to eat (more details in the notes section). Also, leftovers reheat beautifully in the microwave, so it’s a great recipe to prep ahead for lunches, or to eat a few nights in a row if you’re cooking for a smaller crew.

It’s been a while since we cooked a spaghetti squash here on What To Cook, so let’s discuss. The inside of spaghetti squash — which is a mild, slightly sweet-tasting winter squash — breaks down into thin, spaghetti-like strands as it cooks. Once tender, you can scrape the strands out with a fork (like above!) and use them as a stand-in for any type of noodle or in stir-fries, salads, casseroles, smoothies, or as a side dish tossed with some olive oil, salt, pepper, and fresh herbs.

In this recipe we’re roasting the squash while we make our meat sauce, but I microwave spaghetti squash a lot, too! Here’s how to do it:.

Cut the squash in half crosswise through the center and scoop out the seeds.

Put the two halves cut-side down in a microwave-safe 9x13-inch baking dish and add some water. You want the water to be about 1/2-inch deep.

Microwave uncovered on high for 10 to 15 minutes, until the skin is soft and you can shred the squash “meat” easily with a fork. If you’re working with a small squash, check on the short end of that time range — if you have a large one, it may need the full 15 minutes or even beyond. Stop right when the insides turn tender. Don’t overcook it or it’ll turn mushy — you want the strands to have some bite to them. (FYI, your microwave may not be big enough for the dish to spin around and that’s OK! Just turn the turntable option off and manually rotate the baking dish about halfway through cooking.)

How to halve a squash: The skin is really tough, but you can do it with a chef’s knife — here’s a reel showing my bite-and-slam approach! I used to halve spaghetti squash lengthwise through the stem end (like in that reel and in the video above), but it’s so much easier to cut it the other way — aka crosswise, through the center — plus it gives you longer strands of “spaghetti,” so thats what we’re doing in today’s recipe.

Beneath the recipe you’ll find a way to level this meal up even more by adding a 100% optional crispy Parmesan topping instead of the shredded mozzarella. If you don’t feel like cooking, make the recipe as written, it’s fabulous. If you are actually in the mood to cook tonight, read the “extra extra” note to make it even more amazing. Keep an eye out for more of these notes going forward!

Love spaghetti squash as much as I do? Next, cook harissa bolognese spaghetti squash, which has a similar equation to today’s recipe — meat + squash + cheese — but a totally different vibe. Cheesy chicken baked spaghetti squash is another excellent option. And next time you’re in the mood for traditional noodles, healthy-ish turkey bolognese remains a fan fave four years after I first shared it!

Serves 4 to 6

Cook time: 20 minutes active, 1 hour total

Tools:

Chef’s knife

Large spoon

Sheet pan

12-inch skillet with a lid (you can use a sheet pan or foil in place of a lid if your skillet doesn’t have one)

Spatula

Fork

Ingredients: