Carnitas have been my go-to entertaining move for 15 years running.

Though I’ve developed many different carnitas recipes over the years, this specific prep method, which my friend Jane taught me in my early 20s, remains my go-to. These require almost zero prep work — especially if you take my advice and ask your butcher to cube the pork for you! — yet come out insanely flavorful and delicious every time. They’re a crowd-pleasing choose-your-own adventure protein, making them perfect for a party (or family meal) in which everyone has different dietary needs, tastes, and opinions. Serve the carnitas with a bunch of accoutrements and let everyone do their own thing!

Carnitas are slow-roasted pork butt (or pork shoulder) that are tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. They’re a staple of Mexican cuisine, and, with them, you can make carnitas tacos, burritos, tostados, nachos, and more. We’re using a few simple, traditional ingredients — orange juice, lime juice, garlic, bay leaves — to infuse the pork with flavor. We’re also pre-cubing our pork butt, which will cut the roasting time in about half compared to if we slow-roasted the pork butt whole.

Yes, these carnitas will still need to cook for two and a half hours. But those two and a half hours will be completely inactive! Trust me, it’s so easy — you’ll see why this is a meal I come back to again and again when I don’t feel like cooking, whether I’m hosting friends or just cooking dinner for my family.

One final thing I love about carnitas: they’re affordable! I can often find pork butt/pork shoulder on sale for as low as $2 per pound, and, when I do, I always grab one. I highly suggest you do the same!

A What To Cook promise is that our recipes are always a complete meal. But the beauty of carnitas is that the meat is such a knockout, everything else can be so simple! So, I’m bending the rules a little today!

Here are a few ideas for how to serve your carnitas:

Burrito bowls! That’s what I’ve done in the photos here. Here’s how I make them: Start with a few cups of washed and spin-dried chopped kale (or any green you love) as your base. Sprinkle the kale with a pinch of kosher salt and use your hands to massage it (AKA squeeze 8 to 10 times until it’s softened but not wet). Make a simple salad dressing by stirring together 1/2 cup Greek yogurt , 2 tablespoons Mexican hot sauce, and the juice of 1/2 lime (or a full lime — add however much you want!). Taste and add a pinch of kosher salt if needed. Toss the kale with the dressing. Add cooked brown rice or any grain you love (I often use microwaveable frozen brown rice to keep things simple). Top the rice and kale with carnitas , shredded white Cheddar , pickled red onions if you’ve got them (pickled red onion recipe here), sliced or cubed avocado , and chopped cilantro . Option to add some charred corn — I use frozen sweet corn and char it in a skillet with a little neutral oil over medium-high heat. Add salsa, pico de gallo, or hot sauce if you love things extra saucy and/or spicy!

Tacos Make a taco sauce (combine 1/2 cup Greek yogurt or sour cream + a little hot sauce + the juice from 1/2 lime — adding more of each until it’s delicious). Serve the cooked carnitas in flour or corn tortillas with the usual taco accoutrements (cheese, shredded cabbage/lettuce, diced tomato, pickled red onions) and the homemade taco sauce.

Loaded sweet potatoes Poke whole sweet potatoes all over with a fork, rub them with olive oil (just enough to lightly coat), and roast on a sheet pan in the oven at the same time as you cook the carnitas. Cut the potatoes in half, fluff them with a fork, and load them up with carnitas, sour cream, salsa, avocado, cilantro … whatever you want!

Carnitas nachos Keep the oven at 350°F. Arrange a thin layer of tortilla chips on a rimmed sheet pan. Add the carnitas on top along with drained and rinsed black beans , diced white onion, diced jalapeño, and grated Cheddar cheese. Repeat with another layer of all of the above. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, until the cheese is melted and gooey. Top with lime crema (1/2 cup sour cream or Greek yogurt + the juice from 1 lime), crumbled feta if you’ve got it, cilantro, sliced avocado, and/or pico de gallo.

Carnitas “cauliflower nachos” Slice 1 head of cauliflower into 1/2-inch thick planks through the stem, then cut into smaller pieces. Toss with 2 tablespoons olive oil, a big pinch of kosher salt , and a few grinds of black pepper and roast on a sheet pan for the last hour along with the carnitas. Pile carnitas and shredded Cheddar cheese on top of the roasted cauliflower, then return to the oven for 10 minutes until the cheese has melted. Top with pickled red onions, salsa, avocado, cilantro , etc… NOTE: these will be fork “nachos,” not finger nachos.



If you’re as obsessed with this citrusy pork as I am, try my mom’s pork tenderloin recipe next! Click here for just the pork tenderloin recipe, and here for summery pork and peach bowls, which includes Crash’s pork tenderloin. Since peach season’s over, I’d swap in mango. When a carnitas craving hits but you don’t have time to let the pork roast for hours, cook these 3-ingredient, 30-minute carnitas-inspired tacos. Alternatively, if you’ll be around the house all day and don’t feel like cubing your pork, you can go with slow-roasted whole pork butt carnitas.

Serves 4-6

Cook time: 15 minutes active, 2.5 hours inactive

Tools:

Chef’s knife

Cutting board

Large Dutch oven or a 12-inch cast iron skillet with a lid (if you don’t have a lid, use foil)

Ingredients: