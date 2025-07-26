Today’s recipe is brought to us by the lovely

! As a mother of two who runs multiple businesses, we knew she’d have a brilliant I-don’t-feel-like-cooking-but-I-still-want-to-eat-a-delicious-dinner recipe up her sleeve, and, wow, did she deliver. Get ready to meet your new favorite meal for poolside dinners, beach lunches, and park picnics — or just any Tuesday night when you can’t be bothered to turn on your oven, stovetop, or grill!

From Gaby: When I don’t feel like cooking, I lean into assembly-only meals, AKA zero stove, minimal cleanup, and full of flavor. These Chopped Italian Deli Wraps are on heavy rotation in our house because they check every box: cold, crunchy, savory, satisfying. They come together in less than 20 minutes and feel way more exciting than a standard sandwich or salad. This is my lazy night go-to dinner that still feels like a meal. Everything gets chopped up together — deli meats, cheese, crisp lettuce, and a few jarred pantry heroes — and then tossed in a zippy red wine vinaigrette. It’s part wrap, part chopped salad, part Italian sub, and 100% stress free. If I have tomatoes or herbs on hand, great. If not, it’s still delicious. My family loves it, it travels well, and it’s endlessly customizable.

The key to an excellent wrap is to know how to wrap! First things first: you must buy BURRITO-SIZED tortillas. They have to be big! From there, here’s what you’ll do:

Warm the tortillas. This will make them more pliable and less likely to crack. You can warm them a few different ways: Wrap the stack of tortillas in slightly damp paper towels and microwave for 15 to 20 seconds (or more if needed — it’ll depend how powerful your microwave is). Wrap the stack of tortillas with foil and warm them in a 300°F oven for 10 minutes. Or heat them one by one in a dry skillet over medium-high heat for 20 to 30 seconds per side. Add your fillings. Pile in your fillings, adding them in a horizontal line across the center of the tortilla, leaving space at the sides. Fold the sides in. Fold the left and right edges toward the center, covering part of the filling. Roll it up. With the sides folded over, start from the bottom of the tortilla (the edge closest to you) and roll the wrap up tightly, rolling away from you. Keep the sides tucked in as you go! Slice it, seal it (if needed), and serve. Slice it in half diagonally through the center. If you’re taking the wrap with you on the go, you can keep it rolled up by sticking each half through the middle with a long toothpick, or by wrapping it up tightly with parchment paper or foil.

the chopped italian deli wrap, pre-wrapped!

Thank you to

for sharing this amazing recipe. We’re excited to make this one all summer and beyond!

Now that you’ve mastered wraps, turn the mob wife salad (or the summer chicken chop, show off-y Greek salad, or mango chicken salad) into one! And if you want another delicious sandwich to pack up and take with you on summer adventures, make Caro’s turkey pesto focaccia sandwiches or beach sandwiches.

Serves 4

Prep time: 15-20 minutes

Tools:

Your largest cutting board

Your biggest, sharpest chef’s knife

A small bowl and whisk, or a jar with a lid

A large bowl

Ingredients: