Happy Fourth of July!

Today’s recipe is one that’s been requested by my Bay Area crew for years, any time I post a photo of my very favorite Bay Area meal: a Chinese chicken salad inspired by Comforts in San Anselmo! Note: This is not an exact dupe. This salad has more going on. But the inspo is there!!

The honey-soy vinaigrette is so good you’ll want to drink it, and the crunchy vegetables mixed with warm bites of chicken, sweet orange, and crispy wontons are just a 10 out of 10.

If you have leftover meat from your Fourth of July cookouts, you can use that in place of the grilled chicken. Grilled steak, chicken (even something like BBQ chicken), pork tenderloin, leftover shrimp from a shrimp boil… any of those would be delicious here. And if you have leftover greens in the fridge, you could swap them in for one of the lettuces. Kale, for example, would be great in place of the cabbage. As always, I want you to use what you’ve got!

We’re bringing in three different types of lettuce here — hearty red cabbage (or any cabbage you can find), delicate iceberg, and crunchy romaine. That might seem particularly extra for a What To Cook recipe, but think of them as bringing three totally separate things to the table. Together, they form an interesting, texture-filled bite, and really soak up the dressing in a way that makes this dinner salad extra special.

But heads up: we’re only using half a head of cabbage and half a head of iceberg lettuce. Is it worth it? Yes! Is it annoying to wind up with two leftover half heads of lettuce? Maybe a little.

See the notes section for ideas on what to do with the leftover halves!

Alternatively, you could skip the iceberg and use the whole head of cabbage if you’d rather. Or vice versa. Or you could buy small pre-shredded bags of both cabbage and iceberg and use those instead.

Or, make a bit more chicken and dressing and simply use the entire heads!

My rainbow chicken chop is another Asian flavors-inspired salad that’s got a ton of flavor and nutrients and heft. And if you want a chicken salad with a Mexican spin on it, try the esquites chicken salad. For more delicious dinner salads, click here!

Serves 8 to 10

Cook time: 40 minutes

Tools:

Ingredients:

For the chicken:

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in half lengthwise if really thick

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper

2 tablespoons avocado oil

For the honey-soy vinaigrette:

1 1/4 cups avocado oil

1/2 cup rice vinegar

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

2-inch piece of fresh ginger, grated

1 garlic clove, grated

For the salad:

1 small red cabbage (you will only use half of it), cored and thinly sliced (about 3 cups) (alternatively, you can buy a 10-ounce bag of pre-shredded red or green cabbage)

1 small head of iceberg lettuce (you will only use half of it!), cored and thinly sliced (about 3 cups) (alternatively, you can buy a 10-ounce bag of pre-shredded iceberg lettuce)

1 large head romaine, thinly sliced

10 ounces sugar snap peas, thinly sliced on the diagonal

5 scallions (aka green onions), thinly sliced

1 1/2 cups toasted sliced almonds

5 mandarins/clementines, peeled and separated into segments (or 2 large oranges, peeled and thinly sliced)

2 large avocados, cubed, divided

3 cups wonton crisps, divided

Preheat the grill to medium-high heat (450°F).

While it’s heating, prep 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts. If your chicken breasts seem very thick, cut them in half lengthwise, into two thinner planks.

To do this, place your hand atop the breast and press firmly down to hold it in place. Then, starting at the thick end of the breast, slice it in half.

Put them on a large plate covered with parchment paper and generously season them with kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of avocado oil all over, using tongs to flip the chicken so it gets evenly coated.

When the grill is hot, brush the grill grates until they’re totally clean, then lightly oil them all over with a neutral oil.

Add the chicken to the grill and cook for about 4 minutes per side. Discard the dirty parchment paper — now your plate is clean for when the chicken’s done cooking! About 2 minutes into cooking the second side of the chicken, start checking the internal temperature. Keep cooking as needed until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (cook time will vary based on how thick your chicken is). Remove the chicken from the grill and let it rest while you make the salad.

Make the honey-soy vinaigrette: To a large jar, add 1 1/4 cups avocado oil, 1/2 cup rice vinegar, 1/3 cup honey, 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce, and 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil. Use a microplane or grater to grate in a 2-inch piece of fresh ginger and 1 garlic clove. Close the lid tightly and shake well to combine. Set the dressing aside.

Cut 1 small red cabbage in half and save one half for another use. Cut the remaining half in half and remove (and discard) the core then thinly slice the cabbage (you want about 3 cups). Add to the biggest serving bowl you have.

Repeat that process with the iceberg: Cut 1 head of iceberg lettuce in half and save one half for another use. Cut the other half in half, remove (and discard) the core, then thinly slice the lettuce (about 3 cups) and add it to the bowl.

Wash and dry 1 large head romaine, thinly slice it (about 5 cups), and add to the bowl. Thinly slice 10 ounces of sugar snap peas on the diagonal (I only trim off the tips if they’re really thick and fibrous otherwise, I leave them!) and 5 scallions (use both the white and green parts — only discard the root tip ends). Add these along with 1 1/2 cups toasted sliced almonds to the bowl. Peel 5 mandarins, separate the segments, and, you guessed it, add them to the bowl. If you’re using 2 large oranges, you can peel, then thinly slice them into bite-sized pieces instead.

Thinly slice the chicken breasts against the grain, then cut the thin slices into thirds to get bite-sized pieces, and add to the bowl. Cube 2 avocados and add 1 of the cubed avocados to the bowl.

Pour half the dressing on the salad and, using serving utensils or your clean hands, gently toss everything together. Taste and add more dressing depending on how well dressed you like your salad.

Garnish with the remaining avocado cubes and a handful of the wonton crisps. Serve the remaining wonton crisps at the table for guests to add so they don’t get soggy.

chinese chicken salad for a crowd 1010KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Do I keep the grill lid down while cooking? Yes! Unless a recipe specifically says to keep it open, always keep the grill lid down unless you’re flipping the food.

How do I oil the grill grates? Ball up a wad of paper towels or a clean dish towel and lightly soak it in a few tablespoons of neutral oil (the cheapest you’ve got!) — you want the towel to be soaked but not dripping because oil drips can equal flare-ups. Use tongs to rub the wad all over the grill grates.

I don’t own a grill: Pan sear the chicken instead! Follow the directions in this recipe. Or use a grill pan over medium-high heat.

Turn this into a good-all-week salad: Use the whole head of cabbage, ditch the iceberg, and swap the romaine for a head of kale. Cabbage and kale are hearty enough to hold their shape dressed in the fridge for days! And don’t add the almond or wontons until you’re ready to eat so they stay crunchy.

What to do with your leftover lettuces: Thinly slice the cabbage and use it in place of one of the bags of pre-shredded cabbage in these saucy chicken and cabbage satay bowls. Or for a very easy and delicious side, cut it into thick wedges, coat them with neutral cooking oil, salt, and pepper and roast at 425°F for about 20 minutes. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar or balsamic glaze afterward and dig in! Thinly slice the rest of the iceberg lettuce and serve it with black bean flautas or on grilled pickle-brined chicken sandwiches!

Have any salad bowl recs? I really love this big Quince bowl. More are linked here. If you don’t have a bowl big enough, you could use a big pot!

Halve it/love your leftovers/meal prep it: If you don’t want this big of a salad, you can definitely halve the whole thing. Though the iceberg and romaine will get a little soggy when sitting dressed in the fridge, I don’t think that’d stop me from eating leftovers of this meal the next day! If you want to have leftovers that keep/want to meal prep this/make it ahead of time, just pack up the prepped salad into airtight containers before you add the dressing and almonds. Dress each serving right before you eat. Leftover dressing will keep in the fridge for a week or two.

Feeding kids: IMO, salads are so easy to cook for the whole family, because you can just deconstruct it for picky-eating kids. Serve the grilled chicken to them by itself or with ketchup/their condiment of choice, along with some orange slices, almonds, wontons, avocado cubes, and whatever veg they’ll eat. If you have a baby younger than a year old, don’t feed them the dressed salad because the dressing contains honey and babies younger than 12 months shouldn’t eat honey!

Vegetarian: Use crispy cubed tofu, crispy chickpeas (store-bought would work!), or cooked edamame instead of chicken.

Gluten-free: Use coconut aminos or tamari in place of the soy sauce. You can just skip the wontons or sub them for an alternative GF crunchy topping like crispy rice noodles, GF rice crackers crunched up, or even grain-free tortilla chips.

Dairy-free: Already is!

Nut-free: Swap the almonds for pepitas or omit them.

Seed-free: Skip the sesame oil and add an extra tablespoon of avocado oil instead.

Chicken breasts: Raw chicken thighs, but grill them for 5 to 6 minutes per side. Raw chicken tenderloins — grill for 4ish minutes per side. Or use shredded rotisserie chicken or any other leftover cooked meat you may have! Steak, shrimp, any chicken, pork tenderloin — use what you’ve got.

Avocado oil: Another neutral oil like grapeseed or canola oil, olive oil, or EVOO

Rice vinegar: Another light-colored vinegar like white wine vinegar, red wine vinegar, or apple cider vinegar. Fresh lime juice would also be good!

Honey: Maple syrup, agave, or brown sugar, but you’ll need to whisk the sugar in thoroughly until it dissolves.

Low-sodium soy sauce: Regular soy sauce (just use a little less and dilute it with water!), tamari, coconut aminos, shoyu

Toasted sesame oil: Plain sesame oil, or skip it and add an extra tablespoon of avocado oil.

Fresh ginger: 1/2 teaspoon of ground ginger or omit

Garlic clove: 1/8 teaspoon of garlic powder or omit

1/2 small head of red cabbage: Another kind of cabbage like green, Napa, or savoy. Or you can buy a 10-ounce bag of pre-shredded red or green cabbage. Kale, or extra romaine or iceberg would also work. If using kale, massage it between your hands 8 to 10 times before adding.

1/2 small head of iceberg lettuce: 1 or 2 romaine hearts, skip the iceberg and double the cabbage, or use a 10-ounce bag of pre-shredded iceberg lettuce

Romaine: A head of green leaf lettuce, or you could double the iceberg lettuce or cabbage instead. Or lacinato kale. If using kale, massage it between your hands 8 to 10 times before adding.

Sugar snap peas: Snow peas, green beans, or thinly sliced cucumber or celery. Or omit.

Scallions: Chives, thinly sliced red onion (you can let it soak in water for 20 minutes or so to take away some of its bite), or omit

Toasted sliced almonds: Another toasted nut that you love like pistachios or cashews, pepitas, sunflower seeds, or omit

Mandarins/clementines/oranges: Another sweet fruit like peaches or mango or pineapple would be great

Avocado: Edamame, diced cucumber, or just omit

Wonton crisps: Crispy chow mein or rice noodles, crushed up pita chips, rice crackers, tortilla chips, or sesame crackers

Click here for the full index of What to Cook recipes categorized by protein, cook time, and *mood.*

Editor: Molly Ramsey

Photographer: Lorena Masso