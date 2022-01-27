Photo by Patrick Tregenza for Edible Monterey

About a month ago, I polled you guys on Instagram to help me decide whether to develop a healing chicken and rice soup, full of health beneficial ingredients, or a cozy tomato soup. I’m so glad that tomato soup just barely won, because I had so much fun developing this creamy but cream-less tomato soup recipe. I’ve loved watching you and your families enjoy that one on chilly days across the country.

But — since just under 50% of you wanted a chicken and rice soup, I’m sharing this old recipe that I developed for Edible Monterey’s Winter 2019 issue. It is so simple, but so flavorful. It’s reminiscent of congee, a comforting Chinese rice porridge. Don’t skip the crunchy peanut and coconut topping — the contrast in textures is what makes this soup sing! If you’re strapped for time, just sprinkle some roasted and salted peanuts on top.

chicken and rice soup

Serves 6 to 8

1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

2 (2-inch) pieces of ginger, peeled and sliced

3 garlic cloves, smashed

3 lemongrass stalks, cut into 3 pieces (some stores sell lemongrass paste in a tube — use 1 tablespoon if that’s all you can find)

½ teaspoon kosher salt

7 cups chicken stock (buy 2 boxes)

1½ cups sushi rice

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons brown sugar

Juice of 1 lime, plus wedges for serving

Scallions, sliced, for serving

COCONUT-PEANUT TOPPING:

1 teaspoon coconut oil

¼ cup chopped peanuts

¼ cup shaved coconut

Pinch of kosher salt

Place chicken, ginger, garlic, lemongrass and salt in a large pot. Cover with chicken stock.

Bring pot to a boil over high heat. Cover and reduce to a simmer. Cook for 20 minutes.

Remove the chicken to a holding plate. Stir rice, soy sauce and brown sugar into the pot. Cook at a simmer until rice is tender, about 20 additional minutes. While the rice is cooking, use two forks to shred the chicken.

Also while the rice is cooking, make the coconut-peanut topping. In a small skillet, warm the coconut oil over medium- high heat. Add the peanuts and stir until lightly browned. Add the coconut and a pinch of salt and continue stirring until golden-brown. Set aside to cool.

When the rice is tender, use a slotted spoon to fish out the ginger, garlic and lemongrass. Use the side of a chef’s knife to smash the garlic into a paste, and return it to the pot. Discard the ginger and lemongrass.

Stir the shredded chicken and lime juice into the soup. You can enjoy it immediately, or if you have time, cover the soup and refrigerate, and the rice will continue to absorb the liquid and the soup will thicken.

Enjoy the soup with a sprinkle of the coconut-peanut topping, scallions and a lime wedge.

NOTES: