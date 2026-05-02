By now you likely know that asparagus is my favorite spring veg. I saw so many big, beautiful bundles of it at bodegas in New York City this week, which made me even more excited to share this week’s recipe with you. Asparagus season will be gone before we know it, so I implore you to make good use of it while it’s at its most delicious by cooking this dinner!

It has been years since I shared a pork chop recipe, and it’s time we cook another. We’re going to pan-sear bone-in pork chops — as in, we’ll cook them in a hot skillet so they get a nice seared crust. To the skillet with them we’ll add chopped asparagus and give it a good steam, before coating it all in a buttery balsamic glaze.

While that’s going on, we’ll roast crispy Parmesan-coated potatoes to add a starchy bite to our plates. Warning: they are addicting! My son ate half of them on his own after one test of this recipe. We will also whip up a quick lemon garlic aioli that’s bright, creamy, and perfect for dolloping onto the potatoes.

This is a recipe in which you’ll be doing a good bit of multitasking. Keep your meat thermometer handy so you don’t overcook your pork! And have two timers available (I use my oven timer and Alexa) as you’ll be timing both your roasted potatoes and skillet of pork and asparagus separately.

Read through the recipe in full BEFORE you start cooking so you know the plan going into it (which, by the way, is good practice anytime you cook a recipe!).

PS, the aioli was a last-minute addition to the recipe (you may notice that it’s not in the pics). If you can’t bring yourself to dirty another bowl, just skip it — the potatoes will still be delicious!

Pork chops get a bad rap sometimes for being bland and tough, but, when cooked correctly, I promise they are a juicy and delicious protein worthy of your time and attention.

For decades, they actually were typically served bland and tough because they were often overcooked. Until a few years ago, the USDA recommended cooking pork until it reached 160°F internally, rather than 145°F, which is the guideline in place today. When they’re not overcooked, and when they’re coated with ample flavor like we do in today’s recipe, pork chops are a delight. If you haven’t given them a try in a while, I hope you will! Though, of course, you’ll find sub ideas beneath the recipe.

Here are three more pork chop recipes to add to your repertoire! Black pepper pork chops with a craveable ramen noodle and veggie salad (seriously, the ramen salad rocks), jalapeño pork chops with a watermelon and feta salad (a must-cook summer meal), and pork chops with cream-less creamed corn and kale (which is a great special-occasion dinner!).

Serves 3 to 4

Cook time: 45 minutes

Tools:

Ingredients:

Crispy rosemary parmesan potatoes:

2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 1/2 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary (from 2 sprigs)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

A block of Parmesan cheese (ideally Parmigiano Reggiano), for grating

Pork chops + asparagus:

2 bone-in pork chops

1 tablespoon olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

1 rosemary sprig

1 bunch asparagus (medium-width if you have options), cut into 1-inch pieces on the bias (AKA on a diagonal), woody ends discarded

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

3 teaspoons honey

Lemon garlic aioli:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Dice 2 pounds of Yukon Gold potatoes into 1/2-inch cubes (this is small! Roughly half the length of the top joint of your thumb) and place them on a large rimmed sheet pan.

Mince 2 sprigs of rosemary. To do that, strip the leaves off of the woody stem, discard the stem, and mince the leaves. Add the rosemary to the sheet pan along with 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder. Toss until the potatoes are evenly coated then spread them out into a single layer — they need a little breathing room or else they’ll steam. If your sheet pan isn’t big enough for the potatoes to not be touching, divide them between two sheet pans.

Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, until they start to turn golden. Take the potatoes out of the oven and use a metal spatula to scrape them off the bottom of the pan and give them a quick stir. Use a microplane or grater to grate a generous amount of Parmesan all over until all the potatoes are lightly covered. Don’t worry if some of the Parm falls between the potatoes onto the pan — those bits will melt and turn into extra crispy, golden pieces. Return the potatoes to the oven for 5 to 10 minutes, until the Parm melts and starts to get golden and crispy.

While the potatoes roast, cook the pork chops and asparagus: Season 2 bone-in pork chops all over with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Rub with 1 tablespoon olive oil.

Heat a 10- to 12-inch skillet (preferably cast iron, *not* a nonstick) over medium-high heat for several minutes, until a drop of water sizzles when it hits the pan.

While the cast-iron skillet is heating, prep your asparagus. Trim off and discard the bottom 1 1/2 inches of 1 bunch of asparagus to get rid of the woody stems. Line the trimmed asparagus up and cut them into 1-inch pieces, cutting on a bias (AKA on a diagonal).

Once the skillet is hot, add the pork chops and use a pair of tongs to press down firmly all over (you want the whole surface of the meat to make contact with the skillet). Cook for 4 to 5 minutes, until that side is golden brown, then flip and use tongs to again press down all over. Add 2 tablespoons unsalted butter and 1 whole rosemary sprig to the skillet and (wearing your oven mitt!), use the handle to tilt the skillet to the side so that the melted butter collects. Use a spoon to scoop it up and pour it over the pork chops. Cook on the second side for another 4 to 5 minutes.

Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature of the pork. If the pork has reached 145°F (if you have a thin cut, it might already be there!), transfer it to a cutting board and cover loosely with foil or an inverted plate. If not, continue with the pork in the skillet.

Remove the rosemary sprig from the skillet and discard. Add the chopped asparagus all around the pork chops and season with a big pinch of kosher salt. Cover your skillet (you can use a baking sheet if you don’t have a lid big enough) and let it steam for 1 minute, until the asparagus is bright green and just starting to become tender.

Uncover the skillet and check the pork’s internal temperature — remove it if it has reached 145°F. If not, it can stay in the skillet.

Use tongs to toss the asparagus and move the pork chops around, letting any liquid the asparagus may have released cook off until the pan goes from wet and steamy to mostly dry and sizzling again, about 2 minutes. If the pan still looks watery, increase the heat to high to help it cook off faster — once it does, return the heat to medium-high.

Add 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, 3 teaspoons honey, and a few grinds of black pepper and cook, tossing the asparagus and flipping the pork chops, until the mixture bubbles rapidly and reduces into a glossy, lightly thickened glaze that coats the meat and vegetables, about 1 minute. Reduce the heat to low and add 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, swirling until it has melted and emulsified into the glaze.

Transfer the pork chops to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice the meat off the bone, then cut into 1/2-inch slices against the grain.

While the pork rests, make the lemon garlic aioli. In a small bowl, mix together 1/2 cup mayonnaise, the zest and juice of 1 lemon, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, and 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan. Taste! If it’s too lemony for you, add some more mayo. If it needs more salt, add another little pinch.

Serve the sliced pork with asparagus and crispy rosemary Parmesan potatoes. If you have some, sprinkle a pinch of flaky sea salt and a grind of black pepper over the meat and asparagus, then spoon some of the balsamic butter glaze over top so it seeps into the meat. Dip your potatoes into lemon aioli as you eat, or dollop the sauce over top of them.

buttery balsamic pork chops and asparagus with crispy rosemary parmesan potatoes 1.02MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Should I use parchment paper? I don’t recommend it here! We want to cook the potatoes directly on the sheet pan to get a nice crispiness. They may stick a bit, so it’s important to use the right tool to cleanly scrape them off. I prefer a metal fish spatula here (but any metal spatula works). Push the spatula hard against the bottom of the sheet pan to scrape them up. If some potatoes still stick, no problem — they will be nice little crispy bits!

Double the pork chops: I would cook the chops all in one skillet and the asparagus in another (in some olive oil) in order to not overcrowd the pan. Make the balsamic butter glaze in the pan with the pork so the meat gets infused with its flavor. Once the pork is fully cooked, remove it from the pan and add the cooked asparagus, tossing to coat it in the glaze.

What to cook when you really don’t feel like cooking: Skip the potatoes and microwave a bag of frozen rice instead. Or bake some frozen fries or tater tots!

FYI on Parm: The ideal here is Parmigiano Reggiano (AKA fancy Parm) that you grate yourself. But if you have store-bought grated Parm, it will actually work OK here!

Love your leftovers: Store all of your leftovers in the fridge in airtight containers. The aioli will be good for up to 5 days, and the pork and asparagus will be good for 3 to 4 days. Reheat the potatoes in the oven or an air fryer to re-crisp them. Reheat the pork and asparagus in the microwave just until warm to avoid overcooking. You could chop up the pork and combine it with the potatoes and asparagus for a breakfast hash. Or make pork and potato tacos. Or a grain bowl!

Feeding kids: Our kids love these potatoes. You can call the pork chicken, if you think that’d help! And/or serve it with their favorite condiment. Or just heat up some frozen meatballs (or another easy protein they love) to go with the potatoes instead.

Prep ahead: You can make the lemon garlic aioli up to 3 days in advance and store it in the fridge in an airtight container. It actually gets better as it sits. The potatoes can be cut ahead of time and stored in cold water in the fridge for up to 24 hours (just drain and dry them really well before roasting so they crisp up instead of steam). And the asparagus can be chopped and stored in the fridge up to a day in advance, too.

Vegetarian: Sautéed chopped baby Bella mushrooms would be delicious. Cook them in a little oil in the skillet until they release then absorb their liquid, then add the butter and rosemary and continue with the recipe.

Dairy-free: Use dairy-free Parm or omit it, and use a dairy-free butter or swap it for olive oil.

Gluten-free: Already is!

Yukon gold potatoes: Red potatoes, russets, sweet potatoes, cauliflower florets (though they’d cook faster), parsnips. Or skip the potatoes and serve with rice or baked frozen French fries instead.

Olive oil: EVOO or a neutral cooking oil like avocado, canola, or grapeseed oil

Minced fresh rosemary: Thyme, sage (if you’re OK with more of an autumn vibe!), or parsley. Or 2 teaspoons dried rosemary or Italian seasoning.

Garlic powder: 1 to 2 minced garlic cloves or onion powder

Parmesan: Pecorino Romano, Asiago, Grana Padano. If all you have is pre-grated Parm, that will work OK here! Or use dairy-free Parmesan, or skip it.

Pork chops: We know that there are pork-averse people in our community! This works great with boneless, skinless chicken breasts, too. Add an extra minute of cook time to each side for an extra thick breast (so 6 minutes each side) — you’re wanting the internal temperature of the chicken to reach 165°F. Steak or flaky white fish would also be so great here, but they will cook a little faster. Google the ideal cook time for pan-searing the exact type of cut/filet you have over medium-high heat and adjust cook time accordingly! For reference, flank steak would take 3 to 4 minutes per side, and halibut would take 3 to 5 minutes for the first side and 2 to 4 for the second side. Remove any meat once it hits its done temp.

Unsalted butter: Regular butter, olive oil (though it won’t emulsify the same so it won’t be a thick glaze — it’d still taste good though!), ghee

Asparagus: Green beans, snap peas, or broccoli (broccoli would take longer to cook)

Balsamic vinegar: Red wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar plus a pinch of sugar, sherry vinegar, lemon juice (only use 1 tablespoon), or any fruit-infused vinegar

Honey: Maple syrup, agave, brown sugar, or white sugar (if using white sugar, use a little less and add a splash of water)

Mayo: Sour cream, vegan mayo, or Greek yogurt (it’ll taste a little tangier)

Lemon: Lime or a light-colored vinegar like white wine or apple cider vinegar

Garlic powder: 1 minced garlic clove or 1 cube of frozen crushed garlic, thawed, or 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

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Photographer: Bea Moreno

Editor: Molly Ramsey

Co-developed and tested by: Jillian from What to Cook