What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rachel's avatar
Rachel
5h

If you pulled the pork before the asparagus was done cooking, do you add the pork back to the pan to coat in the sauce then take it back out to let it rest?

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caro Chambers LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture