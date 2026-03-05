One of our very favorite parts of parenting is reading with our kids. We love that it’s a quiet, snuggly ritual, and that we can use books to impart wisdom that would otherwise sound annoying coming out of mom’s mouth (reading Grumpy Monkey to a moody 3-year-old is cathartic to all).

We also love how it offers a glimpse inside our kids’ brains! It’s fun to watch where a baby’s eyes track on a page, and to see which book or sentence or word your 2-year-old is obsessed with at the moment (they’ll ask for it again and again and again). The follow-up questions that come out of a 5-year-old’s mouth during bedtime book reading are beyond entertaining, and once kids can read on their own, it’s just as fun to see which books become their favorites.

The world of children’s books is vast, so we thought it’d be fun to share the books that are the biggest hits in our houses — and in the houses of a few other moms we’re fans of, too! Bookmark these books if you’re compiling a to-be-borrowed list, building your kids’ book collection, or gifting a book to any child in your life.

Before we get to the books, I want to share one of my fam’s most tried-and-true toys. Mattis and Calum have always been big Play-Doh fans and now that Cashel is 3, he has officially joined the club. We have a couple Play-Doh kits that are constantly in use at our house — our newest addition, the Play-Doh Donut Drop Shop playset, has been SO much fun. The boys have had hours of play and have been so proud to show me their most fun and imaginative donut creations. This one and this one are also tried and true. They hold up for years (and through multiple kids!) — we just occasionally restock on fresh cans and colors and they're good as new.

I always fill my boys’ Easter baskets with Play-Doh eggs, and gift their sets to my godsons/friends’ kids/whoever for their third, fourth, and fifth birthdays — aka when their imagination is starting to go wild. I also almost always have a Play-Doh can or two in my bag for on-the-go entertainment. For the record, Mattis, who’s 7, still loves it! Thank you to the Play-Doh brand for sponsoring today’s So Into That. Talk about a dream collab!

Our team has nine sons between the ages of 6 months and 7 years old. To get a wider scope of ages and recs, we asked a few other moms for great books that their kids have recently read and loved. Weighing in below are:

OK, now onto the books!

Ages 0-2

Ages 3-5

My favorite picture book of all time, which I will never ever part with, no matter how old my children get, is Carson Ellis’s Du Iz Tak? (bookshop, amazon). Perfection. Beauty. Timeless classic. You need at least three copies. —Emma

The Night Kitchen by Maurice Sendak (bookshop, amazon) has inspired my recent foray into replacing late evening TV with inventive baking after the kids are asleep. So far, my husband and I have made orange zest cheesecake and apricot jam galettes — my 3-year-old now wakes up asking us if the night kitchen was open. —Trinity

The If You Give a... book series by Laura Joffe Numeroff (bookshop, amazon) — If You Give… a Mouse a Cookie, a Moose a Muffin, a Cat a Cupcake, a Dog a Doughnut, and so forth: My kids of every age love these books! We have the entire series and they are so fun (and funny) to read. —Kate

The Elephant & Piggie series (bookshop, amazon) and The Pigeon series (bookshop, amazon) by Mo Willems. There's basically a book for every kid scenario you need parenting help with — going to school, having patience, taking a bath, etc. —Caro

Press Here by Herve Tullet (bookshop, amazon) is interactive and fun — our copy is in tatters because it’s been read, pressed, and shaken so much. —Molly

Sophie’s Squash by Pat Zietlow Miller (bookshop, amazon): I love this book because it’s about a girl who falls in love with a squash and treats it like a baby. The ending is so great! —Kate

Chez Bob by Bob Shea (bookshop, amazon) is Calum's favorite book! He instantly said this one when I asked him for his favorite. It's about an alligator who has a restaurant on his head? It sounds hilarious. —Caro

The entire Frog & Toad collection by Arnold Lobel (bookshop, amazon) is enchanting, whimsical, and deeply human. The audiobooks (narrated by the author) are charming too. —Trinity

B.J. Novak’s The Book with No Pictures (bookshop, amazon) has longevity — it’s been my boys’ favorite since age 4 and still makes a room of 7-year-olds erupt in laughter. I read it anytime I’m the “mystery reader” at school. —Molly

Cars and Trucks and Things That Go by Richard Scarry (bookshop, amazon): These books are so fun and silly, and there’s a little goldbug to find on every page (which even I’m challenged by!) —Jillian

Ages 6-9

The Magic Tree House books by Mary Pope Osborne (bookshop, amazon)!! These are such great introduction chapter books for young readers. —Kate

Dory Fantasmagory by Abby Hanlon (bookshop, amazon) is a gem. Dory’s a 6-year-old girl with a fantastic imagination, and being inside her brain makes all of us belly laugh. —Molly

Animal Factopia! (bookshop, amazon): My 6 year-old son LOVES obscure fun facts, and this book definitely delivers! It also links every fact with each other, and is a little bit of a CYOA, so it keeps things interesting for everyone. —Jillian

My daughter Millie is currently reading the Diary of a Wimpy Kid books by Jeff Kinney (bookshop, amazon) and absolutely loving them! We actually started by watching the movie and I think after she understood that premise it got her really hooked on the book series. —Kate

Mac B. Kid Spy by Mac Barnett (bookshop, amazon) has been the biggest hit with Mattis! —Caro

National Park Mystery Series by Aaron Johnson (bookshop, amazon): We have been making a point to visit the national parks with our kids so it’s really fun for my son John Robert to read this mystery series that takes place in the different parks. —Kate

The Boxcar Children by Gertrude Chandler Warner (bookshop, amazon) is a classic that keeps my boys enthralled (and I like to think it’s subtly teaching them how resourceful kids can be). —Molly

The I Survived series by Lauren Tarshis (bookshop, amazon): These are a bit more thriller, but also give great introduction to actual events that happened! They usually start off on a cliffhanger. My son has read every single one of them at least three times. —Kate

Preteens + teens

My son Toby is 15, and he’s a sucker for sports biographies. His favorite was Giannis by Mirin Fader (bookshop, amazon), which followed basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo — aka “The Greek Freak” — from his difficult childhood in Greece to his lonely teenage years to his NBA stardom. He’s an amazing role model and person, and my son woulds stay up late devouring his story. —Joanna My 10-year-old, Miles, loves basketball, and so we read any book about basketball. Fiction, non-fiction, whatever! I just bought him a biography of Giannis Antetokounmpo . I want everyone to know that I spelled that right on the FIRST TRY and have never been so proud of myself in my life. —Emma

My son Anton is 12, and he LOVED The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins (bookshop, amazon). I worried the plot would scare him, but he was absolutely swept away. Here’s a photo of him reading it on vacation — INSTEAD of jumping into the sea. If that’s not a glowing recommendation from a preteen, I don’t know what is. —Joanna

My kids are 10 and 12 and their current favorites are the Heartstopper series by Alice Oseman (bookshop, amazon), Guts by Raina Telgemeier (bookshop, amazon), and Echo by Pam Muñoz Ryan (bookshop, amazon). —Emily Raina Telgemeier’s graphic novels: Guts, Smile, Sisters : These are easy-to-read graphic novels set in the middle school years that go through common things like braces and anxiety and other middle school drama-type feelings. My daughters Millie and Scout both read them! —Kate

My 12-year-old, River, is a budding lexicographer, and he loves Dreyer’s English. There is a kids edition, too (bookshop, amazon), but he has read both about fifty times. The novel he has loved most in the last number of years is called Bye Forever, I Guess by Jodi Meadows (bookshop, amazon), as well as the entire Dungeon Crawler Carl series by Matt Dinniman (bookshop, amazon). My basic rule as a parent, when it comes to books but also everything else, is sure. —Emma

Local Legends by Lane Walker (bookshop, amazon), Keeper of the Lost Cities by Shannon Messenger (bookshop, amazon), The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson (bookshop, amazon), and Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (bookshop, amazon) —Dr. Becky

Now we want to hear your family’s favorites! Which kid, preteen, or teen books are most beloved in your house? Leave a comment to enter to win a $100 gift card to Bookshop.org so you can stock up on some titles you don’t own yet. We’ll choose a winner at random next Tuesday, March 10 — the winner will be alerted by Substack DM.

Leave a comment

Every week, we dig into the What to Cook archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past. Here’s this week’s lineup.

1. boudreaux gumbo , 2025

Fat Tuesday may have come and gone, but a big pot of gumbo is always a good idea! This rich Cajun-inspired stew is packed with chicken, andouille sausage, okra, and the holy trinity of onion, celery, and bell pepper. The deep, nutty roux gives it incredible flavor, and, like most stews, it’s even better the next day.

2. roasted red pepper and butternut squash soup , 2024

A creamy roasted vegetable soup that tastes far fancier than the effort required. Everything roasts on a sheet pan before getting blended silky smooth — and the crispy homemade croutons on top absolutely make the bowl. We highly recommend perusing the comments section for lots of successful swap ideas!

If you’ve always avoided making stove-top risotto because it’s fussy, you need to try this recipe! This oven-baked risotto-style brown rice skips the constant stirring but still delivers rich, creamy results thanks to mushrooms, wine, Gruyère, and Parm. The walnut chili crunch on top adds brightness, heat, and a very satisfying crunch.

Carnitas can take hours to cook, but this weeknight-friendly version swaps traditional pork butt for quick-cooking chopped pork tenderloin and comes together in half an hour! Serve with avocado crema and pickled red onions, then repurpose any leftovers into burrito bowls, quesadillas, or taco salads for lunches or dinner later in the week.

If you’ve been loving the one-pan pastas we’ve made lately (like caramelized onion pasta), you’ll also love this wildly easy Boursin number from deep in the archives.

We use affiliate links when sharing product recs, which means we may earn a small commission off of purchases you make through those links. This does not cost you anything extra and is a way to support the production of and team behind What to Cook. Sponsorships are another way we partner with brands that we authentically love and can personally vouch for.