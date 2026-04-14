i always look like this in my kitchen!

Hello! I’m excited to share an extremely thorough walkthrough of every single detail I could think of in our new kitchen!

We bought our 1927 farmhouse exactly 11 months ago and began a very quick renovation that lasted through December, so about six months. Speed was important because 1) we could not afford to stay in our old place, paying two mortgages while we renovated, 2) I was pregnant with our fourth son and having a newborn during a long renovation sounded horrible, and 3) I need a working kitchen to do my job!

It feels important to share those parameters because every person going through a renovation has their own parameters, and they inform every decision that’s made. If I’d had endless time and endless budget, I might have added a massive window (or set of windows) to better capture our backyard’s view of the mountains! Maybe I would have moved the entire house layout around so that the primary bedroom doesn’t open up directly to the kitchen! Maybe I would have swapped the living room and kitchen so that the living space had the best views. I don’t know! It’s not worth thinking about, because I did have firm time and budget parameters, and I’ve wound up with a kitchen (and home!) that I’m extremely happy with.

My designer (and best friend) Lily Wick brilliantly brought this kitchen to life within our budget and timeline — bringing in gorgeous black walnut countertops, wrap-around open shelving, a few very bold paint decisions, and unique finishing details. Let’s get into it!

After using CAFÉ in our last kitchen, I knew without a doubt that I wanted to use CAFÉ appliances again. I reached out to them the second I saw this house to talk about partnering together to share this kitchen renovation and I’m having so much fun as a CAFÉ partner (did you see our Derby menu?!). They’re a truly excellent mass premium appliance brand that looks (and performs) like luxury appliances. You can choose from Stainless Steel, Matte White, or Matte Black appliance finishes, and then go beyond that, customizing your knobs and handles with Brushed Stainless, Brushed Bronze, Brushed Black, Brushed Copper, Flat Black, or Brushed Brass. Designers love working with CAFÉ because there aren’t a lot of appliance brands that allow this much customization! The finishes also match KOHLER finishes, which is huge — it can be a nightmare trying to get one brand’s “brushed copper” to match another’s “brushed copper”!

So let’s go through my exact appliances !

48” Range | I did not want to change the footprint of the kitchen appliances because, as I’ve mentioned, budget and time were my biggest parameters. Moving gas lines and plumbing is not hard, per se, but it does add up, and it does take time. And the existing footprint made enough sense that we just stuck with it. We did have to move the gas line and hood venting slightly to accommodate for the 48” range with griddle but that was WELL WORTH IT since I cook a lot, and often, and I’ve wanted a griddle for as long as I can remember. I use it constantly — there’s nothing I love more than dirtying it up with fried eggs and pancakes on a Saturday morning and then pouring hot water over top and scraping it all into the scraps tray.

Custom Hood Insert | The hood and backsplash (the wall area above the stove, under the hood) design was probably the most difficult decision of this entire kitchen! Maybe of the entire house! Lily had a vision of this really industrial feeling moment to balance the sweetness of the farmhouse-y countertops and shelves, but I just couldn’t see it. Finally, she sent me this picture of the It’s Complicated kitchen. AKA the lived-in, but also professional-feeling, kitchen I’d been telling her I wanted from the start. The stainless steel moment was right in front of me all along!

in Nancy we trust

So I finally trusted her (and Nancy Meyers) and we had a custom stainless hood built, and used the CAFÉ hood insert inside of it.

Stainless Steel Backsplash | Initially, I really wanted a beautiful tile moment for the backsplash. But ultimately I fell for Lily’s Big Stainless Steel Energy and went for the full stainless backsplash. I LOVE how it turned out.

Dishwasher | The silverware caddy that can fit wine glasses! The ability to easily move the top rack down to fit my giant water bottles! The bottle wash jets that let you place water or baby bottles on top of an individual jet to make sure they get crazy clean! I never knew a dishwasher could be this thrilling.

need to state that my cookbooks typically face out, this was just for the CAFÉ shoot haha!

Refrigerator | This fridge actually helped Lily decide to go for it with the Stainless Steel Energy in this kitchen! It’s an integrated refrigerator, meaning it sits completely flush versus popping out several inches like most non-paneled refrigerators do. The enormous stainless refrigerator with the full stainless range/backsplash/hood moment really make a statement. The drawer can be used for either refrigeration or as extra freezer space, which has come in handy many, many times.

Bar Pantry Combo Area | I love this little area of the kitchen (it’s opposite the range). To create it, we knocked down three very tiny closets (including one that had a stacked washer and dryer with no other storage for even soap!) and created this bar + pantry area. The center serves as the bar (and currently: the baby bottle station, ha!) when the doors are open. But I love that you can close them so that there isn’t just constantly booze on display — I don’t love booze being a constant centerpiece of a home (I’m not a teetotaler, a bar being on display at all times just isn’t for me at this time in my life!). We’ve got the nugget ice machine (and door kit) and beverage center down below to make this entire space really functional as a drink station when we have friends over, or if we’re just having a glass of wine after the kids go down. And there’s a ton of pantry space on either side of the bar.

This is the only area in the kitchen where we did custom cabinetry using a local carpenter. Since we had to knock down a bunch of walls anyway, it was much easier (on my brain, not my wallet) to do custom millwork here.

Which leads us to our next subject: my IKEA cabinets! We quadrupled the amount of cabinetry in this kitchen, wrapping it around the entire room, where formerly the kitchen had only occupied about 1/3 of this room and the other 2/3 held a breakfast table. This gave us so much more counter space and storage — it also let us create a huge kitchen island, big enough to fit four counter chairs, which we use as our “breakfast table.”

Custom cabinets were quoted at over $150,000 (at a minimum!!!) and would have taken 4+ months to create. And that doesn’t include install. So I went with… IKEA! People are always shocked when they learn that I did this!