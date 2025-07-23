What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Tremblay's avatar
Anne Tremblay
18h

Welcome Tav! Hi Gaby! And hooray for Bobbie, which is such an incredible company. I am a breast cancer survivor and Bobbie Breastie. Thanks to this amazing program I receive a year’s worth of formula for my baby since I cannot breastfeed, and an opportunity to be part of a community of women who are facing the same issues I am. Bobbie is also advocating for health insurance equity so survivors can receive free formula and donor milk. 💚

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Caroline Chambers and others
Jenny's avatar
Jenny
18h

As I sit here recovering from having my tubes removed, I have no intention to ever need Bobbie in the future, but just wanted to say that I love that they are sponsoring a maternity leave for you! I went back to work with my daughter and son as a medical resident at 9 weeks and 4 weeks respectively, and you will never meet someone who celebrates a long maternity leave as much as me! Because, yes I did it, but more so, it was the worst and I would have traded a lot to not have to do it that way.

I was also a serious underproducer who drove myself nearly crazy trying to EBF and both of my kids ended up being combo fed and then quickly transitioned to being fully formula fed because they would have died otherwise. That is not hyperbole; when I look at pictures of my daughter at 2 months, when I was still trying to EBF, I think that I would have admitted that baby to the hospital if I had seen her at her 2 month appt. Despite gallons of mothers milk tea, a reglan prescription, Power Pumping, an SNS with tubes taped to my boobs to help encourage my son to stay at the breast while supplementing, and as many gadgets as you could imagine - I was never able to produce enough, even before going back to work.

All of that to say - fed is best, and I am glad that there are formula companies who are committed to making sure our babies don’t starve when (for any and every reason) breast feeding isn’t the right choice for a family. I hope you have the sweetest time with sweet little Tav and the rest of the beasts during your leave, Caro!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
344 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caro Chambers LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture