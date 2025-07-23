Hi, everyone! Molly here. I’m so excited to share that baby is here and that Caroline and her family just last night landed on his perfect name: Tavish Keir. He was born on July 16, at 8 pounds 2 ounces, and is the perfect caboose to their family. Join me in congratulating Caro and George, and welcoming Tav to the What to Cook family!!!

A little more on the name from Caro: Tavish (pronounced like “lavish” with a T) means Thomas (my dad’s name) in Gaelic. It signifies strength and courage. It also means “twin,” which I loved because my grandmother Frances was an identical twin and she and her sister Anne gave me the gift of my cousins, my dearest friends. Keir means “dark haired one” in Gaelic. About four days after Tav was born, George was teasing me for wanting to “get to know” a baby who can’t speak before naming him and I thought, well, hmmm, I *do* know that he’s a sweet little dark-haired baby, and found the name Keir. Can't wait for him to inevitably be my blondest child with that name, ha!

Week two of Caroline’s maternity leave series brings us back to the U.S., to L.A. specifically, to visit with one of Caro’s closest food-world friends — a woman who many of us already know and love, and who shares the WTC community’s adoration for making absolutely delicious dinners that are easy enough to whip up on a weeknight with small children tugging at your pant leg or strapped onto your chest…

Our guest this week is Gaby Dalkin !!!

Keep reading for a Q&A with Gaby, as well as our weekly trip through the recipe archives.

From Caro: As a parent who works a non-traditional job, paid maternity leave is not something I've ever experienced. So I'm beyond fortunate and honored to share that I’m partnering with Bobbie as the official sponsor of my maternity leave. This support is enabling me to take a true maternity leave for the first time ever. We love a company that provides high-quality ingredients for our babies, but just as importantly, we love supporting mission-driven companies here at WTC. Bobbie is a mom-founded and led organic infant feeding company that is pro-parent in every way — sponsoring my maternity leave is a perfect example of that. They've set the bar internally by creating a best-in-class paid leave policy for their team, and have been advocating for paid leave for all families at the federal level for years.

As a fourth-time mom, I'm once again going with Bobbie to combo feed this baby. We're using their Organic Whole Milk infant formula, a first-of-its-kind European-style, USDA Organic recipe that's manufactured in their Ohio facility. Combo feeding (AKA feeding a baby both breastmilk and formula) is something that I had literally never heard of until my third baby — it allows me to breastfeed but still have the ability to be away from baby as needed for work, to do things solo with my other kids, or just to take a break. When I'm ready to stop breastfeeding, I'll switch to all Bobbie. The Bobbie team will be in the comments section to answer any questions about combo feeding or their formula in general!

Click here for 50% off your first Bobbie order — no code needed, the discount automatically applies at checkout!

From Caro: Gaby and I became fast friends in 2024 when we met to record an episode of So Into That (my podcast that eventually morphed into the midweek newsletter column you’re reading right now!).

Lots of major life moments have happened since then. We’ve both had another baby — Gaby’s mom to a 4.5 year old and nearly 1 year old — and we’ve both published another cookbook (click here to learn more about, and even cook a few recipes from, What’s Gaby Cooking: Grilling All the Things, her fifth and latest cookbook).

Gaby has also been busy growing Dalkin&Co, her line of top-quality seasoning blends that I cook with all the time. And if that weren’t enough, earlier this year she opened Gaby’s — a fast-casual restaurant serving up fresh and fabulous California fare (think sandwiches, salads, bowls, wraps) — in Neighborly, a food hall-style marketplace in Westlake Village, California.

I admire Gaby as a businesswoman, recipe developer, and mom, and am absolutely thrilled that she’s taking over What to Cook this week to bring her talents to your table. I know you’re going to love her recipe!!!

Molly from What To Cook : Hi, Gaby! I’m stepping in while Caro is soaking up the baby snuggles. So excited to connect with you, I’m a big What’s Gaby Cooking fan and know many What to Cookers are, too! Tell us, what was your first official job in the food world?

Gaby: I was a private chef in Los Angeles right out of culinary school. I’d show up at clients' houses, groceries in hand, and whip up breakfast, lunch, and dinners with the occasional dinner party. I learned so much on the job, mostly how to pivot quickly and keep things calm when a dinner party went from 6 people to 36 people with 2 hours notice lol.

MOLLY: I’d start sweating if two extra people dropped by for dinner, so am very impressed! But really, there’s no better way to learn than on the job. How would you define your current role?

GABY: I’m the founder of What’s Gaby Cooking, which started as a blog and has grown into a lifestyle brand. These days, I’m juggling cookbook writing, recipe development, content creation, brand partnerships, running a spice company (hi Dalkin&Co!), and operating a fast-casual restaurant in LA called Gaby’s at Neighborly, with a few new locations in the works. It’s a little bit of everything, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

MOLLY: What's a career accomplishment you're proud of but not many people know about?

GABY: Opening our first restaurant with a 4 month old in tow! It was one of the most intense, wild, rewarding things I’ve ever done and to see it thriving now feels pretty surreal.

MOLLY: Opening a restaurant would be a major feat on its own — doing so while adjusting to life as a family of four is truly something else. What's bringing you a lot of joy lately?

GABY: My daughter (age 4.5) is at the age where she’s starting to help in the kitchen, and it’s literally my most favorite thing to watch her figure out how to make things work — recently she tried to whisk a salad as she is obviously her father’s daughter lol. Watching my little dude, Finn, eat his first real food is my passion project. And obviously I am deep into the Formula 1 drama and gossip mill, which is going OFF right now, so it's safe to say there is a lot giving me joy, and I am busy!

MOLLY: My youngest is just about the same age as Finn I’ve been loving Little Mouths, Big Palates . You give so many delicious and easy-to-execute ideas for what to feed babies — I wish I’d had it in my inbox seven years ago when my oldest was starting solids! It can be such an intimidating and overwhelming time, especially with your first.

What’s a pantry staple you can't live without?

GABY: Dalkin&Co Lemon Pepper Seasoning. It goes on literally everything, from eggs to avocado toast to salmon and chicken and pasta and everything else in between. I love it deeply.

MOLLY: Sold! Caro has sung its praises, too. What’s your most-used specialty kitchen tool?

GABY: A mandoline. I use it for salads, slaws, thinly sliced potatoes, you name it. It requires absolutely zero effort which is incredibly on brand.

MOLLY: First Ottolenghi , now Gaby Dalkin… Caroline Chambers , it might be time for you to whip out your mandoline (and invest in a glove ?) for a WTC recipe! Last question, who is y our favorite person to cook with and why?

GABY: My dad! He is just the best and loves to cook together and try new things.

MOLLY : I love how it’s a family affair — I’m feeling inspired to invite more people into the kitchen with me while I cook! Thank you so much for taking over What to Cook this week, Gaby. The recipe you’re sharing could not be more ideal for this point in summer. See you Saturday!!

Here are the What to Cook recipes we made this week over the last four years — they’re exactly what summer dinner should be: fast, flavorful, and a little bit special. Read through the recipes, notes, and subs, then shop your fridge, freezer, and pantry and cook whichever you have the ingredients for!

1. grilled chicken and vegetables with burrata and green sauce , 2024

This one turns grilled chicken and veg into the kind of meal people beg you to send them the recipe for! It’s got juicy chicken, charred vegetables, creamy burrata, and a bright green herb sauce that doubles as a marinade. Bonus points if you toss some bread on the grill, too — it’s perfect for scooping up all the melty burrata and zippy sauce.

2. crispy bbq chicken tacos , 2023

If it’s too hot where you live to walk outside right now, let alone grill, here’s what to cook — a taco-quesadilla hybrid that’s fast, flavorful, kid-friendly, and cooked in your air-conditioned kitchen. If you’re in the mood for a salad, serve the BBQ chicken filling over chopped romaine with shredded cheddar, halved cherry tomatoes, and corn kernels instead. Thin out some BBQ sauce with a bit of lemon juice or clear vinegar and use that as your salad dressing!

These tostadas (AKA giant tortilla chips piled high with delicious toppings) hit every note: sweet, spicy, salty, crunchy. Along with the steak, we throw some veg on the grill to make your new favorite side dish: grilled summer squash and zucchini with charred scallion and cotija salsa. Invite some friends over, double the recipe, and host a build-your-own tostada party!

These roasted peaches are iconic — soft, jammy, and caramelized at the edges. Add in sweet, roasty red onions and fennel, plus golden, crispy pork chops, and you’ve got an easy dinner that feels delightfully fancy. The method works just as well with chicken breasts or sausages if that’s what you’ve got.

The Dalkin&Co team wants to send two of you The Full Set: 7-Pack Bundle — a collection of their gourmet spice blends, including Taco, Tuscan, Gaby’s Everyday, and more! To enter to win, comment on this post — share your current summer hyperfixation meal, ask the Bobbie team a question, or just wish

